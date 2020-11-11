Early Edition: November 11, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

November 11, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

The Ukrainian criminal investigation into Joe Biden over allegations that he improperly forced the 2016 firing of the country’s prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, has been closed, a probe that President Trump pressured and which led to Trump’s impeachment proceedings after being accused of using government power to persuade Ukraine to help him discredit his Democratic political rivals. Shokin claimed that Biden had pressured Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko to get rid of Shokin for investigating the oil and gas extraction company Burisma, where Biden’s son Hunter was until 2019 on the board of directors. Ukrinform news agency published a statement yesterday from the country’s National Police that said there was no evidence of wrongdoing on Biden’s behalf. “After interrogation, we found out that in 2016 Shokin resigned from his post voluntarily,” the statement read, adding, “During the investigation we did not find any confirmation anyone pressured him to resign.” Veronika Melkozerova reports for NBC News.

Following Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, a number of Pentagon officials have resigned, leading to Trump loyalists being promoted to fill the senior roles. Among those reported by the Pentagon as resigning were: James Anderson, the acting undersecretary for policy; Joseph Kernan, the undersecretary for intelligence; and Jen Stewart, Esper’s chief of staff — although the Pentagon’s statement said Kernan had intended to resign for several months. Retired Army Gen. Anthony Tata will replace Anderson; Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a Defense Department official and former aide to Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, will replace Kernan; and Kash Patel, the former National Security Council (NSC) senior director and former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), will replace Stewart. Democrats have said the Pentagon restructure raises national security concerns as President-elect Joe Biden begins his transition to power. Dartunorro Clark reports for NBC News.

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe yesterday defended the bureau’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into Trump’s campaign links to Russian and its later investigation into whether Trump had himself obstructed the investigation — following attempts yesterday by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to spotlight mistakes made in the investigation — restating that in early 2017 the bureau had reason to believe that Trump himself was a threat to US national security. “It became pretty clear to us that he did not want us to continue investigating what the Russians had done,” McCabe said, further adding, “We had many reasons at that point to believe that the president might himself pose a danger to national security and that he might have engaged in obstruction of justice, if the firing of the director and those other things were geared towards eliminating or stopping our investigation of Russian activity.” Matt Zapotosky reports for the Washington Post.

Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday insisted that Trump should refrain from firing CIA Director Gina Haspel amid growing contempt by the president for Haspel’s refusal to action his demands related to the Russian investigation. Sen. Marco Rubio (FL), the chair of the committee, insisted that there was no reason for Haspel to be ousted and that her continued leadership was “good for the stability of the agency,” particularly during the current transition to Biden’s administration. Rubio’s sentiments were mirrored by Sen. John Cornyn (TX) and others. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

The Republican-led Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday proposed a $696 billion Pentagon spending bill for this fiscal year, which includes $627.2 billion for the base defense budget, and $68.7 billion for a war fund, the Overseas Contingency Operations account. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

The Staten Island man who over the weekend made threats against Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and the FBI over the election results has been arrested, federal prosecutors confirmed yesterday. The man in question, Brian Maiorana, took to social media on the weekend in response to Biden’s victory, citing the reactionary anti-government novel “The Turner Diaries,” threatening to “blow up” an FBI building and directed threats at the “the Jew Senator from Jew York,” apparently referring to Schumer. Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, yesterday filed a petition with a US appeals court requesting an extension to the administration’s divestiture deadline, arguing that the government’s move to force a hasty TikTok deal was “arbitrary and capricious” and denied the company due process provided by law. Georgia Wells reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Five key takeaways from yesterday’s US Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act are provided by Josh Gerstein for POLITICO.

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: TRANSITION OF POWER AND ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD

President-elect Joe Biden continues to be prevented from accessing Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) intel reports before the General Services Administration (GSA) affirms his victory — and has also been blocked by President Trump from accessing the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), the intelligence reports sent to senior US officials, which could easily be authorized by Trump. The ODNI told NBC News that it will not interact with Biden until GSA Administrator Emily Murphy signs a letter of “ascertainment,” the formal recognition of Biden’s win. Biden, commenting on his inability to access the daily briefs, said that although it would be “nice” to have them, it’s “not critical.” Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe’s decision to withhold intel has been criticized, with former senior CIA official Larry Pfeiffer contending that: “All it would take is a presidential head-nod to make it happen. It’s in the interest of national security for Biden to receive the full PDB — this was done in 2000 for George Bush even as election challenges continued. There would be little risk in extending this courtesy to a former vice president who received the PDB for eight years.” As former presidential nominee, Joe did receive candidate briefings, but these lack the same detail provided in the PDB. Ken Dilanian and Mike Memoli report for NBC News.

The White House Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) has continued to vet for new official appointments for a second Trump term, according to two sources who have knowledge of the matter, despite the reality that there will more than likely not be a second term for Trump. John McEntree, who heads the PPO, is apparently still contacting listed referees and conducting background checks on appointees who were down as potentially starting new positions next year, when, in fact, Trump will no longer be in office come late January. Asawin Suebsaeng reports for the Daily Beast.

Biden has launched his agency review teams which are responsible for coordinating the handover of power at federal agencies, although currently blocked from accessing the agencies due to the GSA’s refusal to affirm his victory. Leaders in charge of the coordinated handover include: Ur Mendoza Jaddou, who will lead the team at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS); Leandra English at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; Cecilia Martinez at the White House Council on Environmental Quality; and Gary Gensler leading on the Federal Reserve and banking and securities regulators. Alex Thompson, Theodoric Meyer and Megan Cassella report for POLITICO.

A comprehensive list of the experts that will lead on Biden’s transition at federal agencies is provided by Lisa Rein for the Washington Post. Officials include: Andrea Flores​ for the DHS; Michelle Howard​ for the Department of Defense (DOD); Justin Jackson for the CIA; Geoffrey Roth for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for the State Department.

Many Democratic House committee chairs have demanded that the White House and federal agencies preserve all records amid the highly contentious transition of power period. The chairs sent a joint letter to over 50 federal agencies and departments, urging them to comply with relevant preservation federal law and regulations and to preserve records that could later be the target of congressional subpoenas or investigations. Nick Niedzwiadek reports for POLITICO.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday promised “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” His comment was made during a briefing and was in response to a Fox News reporter’s question about whether the State Department is planning to work with Biden’s transition team, in Pompeo implied that the battle between Trump and Biden was not yet over, mirroring similar sentiments of Trump’s that all legal votes need to be counted. Pompeo was also asked whether a delay in transition could raise potential national security concerns or impede a straightforward transition of power — but he avoided answering that question, instead suggesting that a transition may not be needed at all. He did attempt to provide some assurance to the public, stating: “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th, a minute after noon, will also be successful.” Nahal Toosi and Quint Forgey report for POLITICO.

Pompeo was yesterday criticized by Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the outgoing chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for his comments about “legal votes,” in which Engel charged him with playing “along with baseless and dangerous attacks on the legitimacy of last week’s election.” Engel insisted that all Administration officials need to stop their “false claims” about voter fraud and “should release the funding support necessary for a smooth transition that protects our national security.” Laura Kelly reports for The Hill.

The US Postal Service (USPS) worker who recently signed an affidavit suggesting that managers in Erie, Pennsylvania had instructed staff to doctor ballots by backdating ones that arrived late has now admitted that such was not true, following an interview with investigators for the USPS Inspector General, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was told yesterday, although investigators said the worker, Richard Hopkins, “did not explain why he signed a false affidavit,” a statement by the committee said. Shawn Boburg and Jacob Bogage report for the Washington Post.

US RELATIONS

The Trump administration has formally notified Congress of its approval of a $23.4 billion arms sale to the UAE, which includes F-35 fighter jets and armed drones, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced yesterday. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

A group of senators yesterday urged the State Department to take measures aimed at stopping widespread violations of a UN arms embargo on Libya and ensuring that US-manufactured weapons and equipment are not used in the country’s conflict. In a letter dated Nov. 10, Pompeo, Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said the Trump administration had taken “few concrete steps” to enforce the United Nations’ 2011 ban. Missy Ryan reports for the Washington Post.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 10.26 million and killed over 239,600 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has now been over 51.59 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.274 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian. 

Featured Articles

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 2-6)

by

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Initial Risk Assessment for U.S. Post-Election Violence

by

Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government

by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

by

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 28, 2020

October 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 by