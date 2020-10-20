Early Edition: October 20, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

October 20, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

President Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department will today appear before the US Court of Appeals for the DC to attempt to stop House Democrats from enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s tax and financial records. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform wants eight years of Trump’s information and has urged the court to “end the delay.” Ann E. Marimow reports for the Washington Post.

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it had indicted six Russian hackers over a four-year long hacking operation that included attacks on the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as US businesses and hospitals. All six are members of the GRU, Russian’s main intelligence unit, which was responsible for the hacking the U.S. election infrastructure during the 2016 election. Their indictments state that they “knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other and with persons known and unknown to the grand jury to deploy destructive malware and take other disruptive actions, for the strategic benefit of Russia, through unauthorized access to victim computers.” Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced yesterday that Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during Thursday’s presidential debate to ensure each candidate can speak without interruption. The measure follows last month’s presidential debate that saw Trump, mainly, interrupting Biden. Microphones will be muted for the first two-minutes of each candidate’s 15-minute debate segment. Matthew Choi and Alex Isenstadt report for POLITICO.

The Supreme Court yesterday permitted Pennsylvania election officials to continue to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day, rejecting a GOP request to stop the procedure. The court offered no explanation for its decision. Josh Gerstein and Zach Montellaro report for POLITICO.

The Supreme Court confirmed yesterday it will consider two lawsuits that challenge Trump’s immigration policies: his diversion of military funds for building the US-Mexico border wall and also his “Remain in Mexico” policy. The court will not consider the cases until next year, by which time there may have been a change of administration and therefore no need for the challenges to go ahead. Robert Barnes reports for the Washington Post.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) have entered a public spat, accusing each other of politicizing intelligence, over emails allegedly recovered from a laptop belonging to Biden’s son, Hunter. Their public battle relates to the recent New York Post stories that revealed emails and documents claimed, although much-disputed, to belong to Hunter, and which embroil both Bidens into an alleged long history with a Ukrainian energy company. Ratcliffe accused Schiff of suggesting that the story was prompted by Russian disinformation, which the intelligence chief states is not substantiated by evidence. Olivia Beavers and Joe Concha report for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 8.21 million and now killed over 220,00 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 40.46 million confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 1.12 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

US RELATIONS

Kash Patel, President Trump’s deputy assistant and the senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), and US Ambassador Roger Carstens, an envoy for hostage affairs, both visited Syria in August to discuss missing US journalist Austin Tice, sanctions, and US military presence in Syria. Following on from a story by Wall Street Journal yesterday, Al Watan newspaper said that this was not the first high-level meet – apparently, there had been three similar visits to Damascus in 2020. Sarah Dadouch reports for the Washington Post.

Russia today indicated that it was willing to freeze its total number of nuclear warheads if the US did the same, further attempting to extend the New START arms agreement between the counties which is expected to end February. A statement today by the Russian Foreign Ministry said “Russia is proposing to extend New START by one year and is ready together with the United States to make a political commitment to ‘freeze’ the number of nuclear warheads held by the parties for this period.” Reuters reporting.

The Trump administration yesterday imposed sanctions on Australian-based businessman Ahmed Luqman Talib and his gemstone company for assisting al-Qaeda “move funds internationally.”Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that terrorist organizations continue to use financial facilitators to help carry out their operations. The sanctions have frozen Talib’s assets that he holds in the United States and also prohibits U.S. companies or individuals from doing business with him. Pranshu Verma reports for the New York Times.

The State Department said yesterday that it has blacklisted two Chinese individuals and six Chinese entities for helping Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines avoid US sanctions. Reuters reporting.

Indonesia this year refused the US’s request to allow American P-8 Poseidon spy planes to land and refuel in the country, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter said. The United States made a number of “high-level” attempts in July and August, but the country’s president, Joko Widodo, continued to reject the request, officials said. Al Jazeera reporting.

US-SUDAN RELATIONS

President Trump announced yesterday that he intends to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism following a year of negotiations, but the country must first pay $335 million to US terror victims and families who were killed or injured in the 1998 twin embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania. John Hudson and Max Bearak report for the Washington Post.

Trump’s Sudan announcement is part of a wider agreement that is expected to see Sudan move towards normalizing ties with Israel, with further details about next steps expected to be announced this week. Once Sudan has transferred the $335 million to the United States, Trump is expected to sign an executive order to confirm the move, followed by a bipartisan announcement by senators about a bill to protect Sudan from future lawsuits by American terror victims. An aid package for Sudan is also expected to be announced by Trump, including financial aid, medicine and oil shipments. Barak Ravid reports for Axios.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region confirmed yesterday that there have been a further 43 casualties among its military, upping the military death toll to 772 since the conflict between Armenian and Azeri forces broke out Sept. 27, Interfax news agency reported. Reuters reporting.

  

Featured Articles

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020 by