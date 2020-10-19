Early Edition: October 19, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

October 19, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US RELATIONS

Chinese officials have repeatedly warned US officials that they may detain US nationals in China over the Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese military-linked scholars, a number of people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The message has been passed through multiple sources, including the U.S. Embassy in China; it was a clear message: if the United States does not stop with its action against Chinese scholars in the courts, China will ramp up its target of US nationals. A State Department spokesperson did not directly address the threats but did warn “U.S. citizens traveling to China about the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, in particular, the exit bans imposed on U.S. citizen,” further warning “that business disputes, court orders to pay a settlement, or government investigations into both criminal and civil issues may result in an exit ban which will prohibit your departure from China until the issue is resolved.” Celine Castronuovo reports for The Hill.

Kash Patel, Trump’s deputy assistant and the senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), earlier this year met with the Assad regime in Damascus, Syria – the first high-level diplomatic meet between the countries in over a decade – in an effort to secure the safe the release of US prisoners believed to be held in the country, a number of President Trump officials have revealed. The White House, State Department, and Syrian mission to the United Nations have not responded to request for further details, and it remains unclear who exactly Patel met with during his trip. Lebanon’s security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, last week met with White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House to discuss the Americans held in Syria, according to people involved in the discussions. Dion Nissenbaum and Jared Malsin report for the Wall Street Journal.

The Pentagon on Friday strongly condemned Turkey over reports that it had tested its Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a move that the US has long-opposed and said “risks serious consequences” for the countries’ relationship. “We have been clear: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey’s commitments as a U.S. and NATO Ally,” top Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

55 Democratic lawmakers have urged Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to release those “unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental rights,” including activists, journalists, lawyers, prisoners of conscience. A letter released today, led by democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna (CA), Jim McGovern (MA) and Sherrod Brown (OH), raises particular concerns about Covid-19: “We are deeply disturbed that in the middle of a pandemic, the Egyptian government continues to wrongfully hold these political prisoners in overcrowded prisons – places where we know COVID-19 can spread like wildfire and cause severe illness and death,” McGovern said. Al Jazeera reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 8.15 million and now killed over 219,700 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 40.06 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.11 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) yesterday indicated that the White House has less than two days to agree a new coronavirus economic relief package with Democrats if either side want a deal to be struck before Election Day. Pelosi did, however, stress that she believes a deal is possible before Nov. 3, and is expected to further speak with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today. Sarah Ferris and Allie Bice report for POLITICO.

Social media giant Twitter has removed a tweet from President Trump’s top Covid-19 adviser, Scott Atlas, which falsely claimed that face masks were of little help preventing the spread of virus. The tweet was removed yesterday and replaced with a note stating “this tweet is no longer available”, with a hyperlink to Twitter’s rules and policies on sharing false or misleading information about the virus that could lead to harm. Atlas’ posts read: “Masks work? NO”, adding, “That means the right policy is @realDonaldTrump guideline: use masks for their intended purpose — when close to others, especially hi risk. Otherwise, social distance. No widespread mandates.” AP reporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

USAFGHAN GOVERNMENTTALIBAN RELATIONS

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy to Afghanistan, today warned that ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban is under threat by “distressingly high” levels of violence, particularly in the growing conflict in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province. The Taliban had agreed a temporary ceasefire Friday; but yesterday saw a suicide car bombing in Ghor province that killed at least 13 people and injured over 120, which many have blamed the group for. “Violence has stalked Afghans for far too long. It has robbed far too many Afghans of their loved ones,” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter, “The tragedy in Ghor today is the most recent example.” He added: “The belief that says violence must escalate to win concessions at the negotiating table is very risky. Such an approach can undermine the peace process and repeats past miscalculations by Afghan leaders.” AP reporting.

In a statement yesterday, the Taliban denounced the US military for violating their February accord by carrying out “excessive” attacks and bombings over the last few days, despite the Taliban’s recent attacks on Helmand’s provincial capital that has seen thousands displaced. “All contents of the U.S.-Islamic Emirate accord are unambiguous, but the other side has violated its commitments on numerous occasions, engaging in provocative actions and bombing noncombat zones,” Taliban spokesperson Qari Yousef Ahmadi said in a statement. “All responsibility and consequences . . . shall fall squarely on the American side.” Pamela Constable reports for the Washington Post.

Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesperson for US forces in Afghanistan, yesterday defended US military airstrikes that the Taliban said violated their accord: “We categorically reject the Taliban’s claim the United States has violated the U.S.-Taliban Agreement. U.S. airstrikes in Helmand and Farah have been and continue to be solely in defense,” Leggett said in a post on Twitter, adding that the strikes were consistent with the U.S.-Taliban agreement and the Joint Declaration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States. Reuters reporting.

Afghan female warlord Bibi Ayesha, who has long-fought to defend her land in northern Afghanistan against the Taliban, has surrendered, along with her men, the Taliban declared Thursday. “The Taliban spent the night at Commander Kaftar’s [Ayesha’s] house, they ate there,” Mohammad Hanif Kohgadai, a member of Baghlan provincial council representing Commander Kaftar’s district, said in an interview Friday, adding, “Today, they left the house and took with them 13 weapons and other military gear.” The surrender is said to be another propaganda victory for the Taliban, although it is believed that it will make little difference to the Taliban’s military strength. Mujib Mashal Najim Rahim and Fatima Faizi report for the New York Times.

IRAN ARMS EMBARGO

The UN arms embargo on Iran yesterday expired, despite the US maintaining the ban remains in place under a “snapback” provision it claimed to have invoked – a claim that U.N. Security Council members have strongly rejected. Iran has said that it doesn’t plan on a “buying spree” of arms from countries, but did herald the embargo’s expiration as “a momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime’s effort. Today’s normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. AP reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday rejected the embargo’s expiration and warned that any arms sales to Iran will lead to sanctions: “The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms,” said in statement. Zack Budryk reports for The Hill.

NAGORNO-KARABAKH CONFLICT

A Russia-brokered ceasefire was agreed this weekend between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the growing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and took effect Sunday morning – however, the ceasefire was short-lived after both sides accused the other of violating agreement just hours after it was reached.The Azeri defense ministry alleged yesterday that Armenian forces were shelling the Aghdam region, which borders Nagorno-Karabakh; however, Armenia denied the accusation and said that it was Azeri forces who had twice fired overnight and was refusing to allow the removal of wounded Armenian troops from the battlefield. Azerbaijan rejected those charged. AP reporting.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to meet this month as the conflict in Nagorno-Karabahk intensifies. “We’re working on the preparation of the foreign minister’s visit to Washington,” said Varuzhan Nersesyan, Armenian representative in Washington. Laura Kelly reports for The Hill.

The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region confirmed yesterday that there has been a further 37 casualties among its military, upping the military death toll to 710 since the conflict between Armenian and Azeri forces broke out Sept. 27, Interfax news agency reported. Reuters reporting.

A US-diplomatic presence in the growing conflict has been absent and risks a “wider war,” writes Timur R. Sersesov for Just Security. If the conflict remains free of U.S. diplomacy, “the war cascade into being the biggest single reversal of the post-World War II international order and the most serious threat to global security since the end of the Cold War,” he adds.

How Turkey’s high-level role in the conflict reflects Turkish Prime Minister Erdoğan’s approach to the region is explored by Dror Zeevi for Just Security.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Israel and Bahrain on Saturday signed an agreement to formalize ties, with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin accompanying the Israeli delegation to Manama, Bahrain’s capital. Al Jazeera reporting.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda met with Sudanese officials this weekend to discuss next steps for bringing to trial those accused of committing war crimes and genocide in the country’s Darfur conflict. Bensouda is expected to stay in the country until Wednesday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallla Hamdok’s office said in a statement. AP reporting.

North Korean detainees are treated “less than animals,” an 88-page report by U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has found. The report said that systemic torture, humiliation, coerced confessions and hunger were “fundamental characteristics” of the North Korean pre-trial detention system. Paula Hancocks and Jake Kwon report for CNN. 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 by