Early Edition: October 7, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

October 7, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

RATCLIFFE: DECLASSIFICATION OF CIA DOCUMENTS

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe yesterday declassified documents that revealed former CIA director John Brennan had briefed former President Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged attempt to link President Trump, then the presidential candidate, to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, and revealed a CIA memo that shows officials referred the issue to the FBI to potentially investigate. The documents, which include handwritten notes from Brennan, were released to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees yesterday “at the direction of” Trump, Ratcliffe said in a statement to Fox News. Brennan’s notes were, however, written prior to his briefing with Obama on the matter, a source familiar with the documents said. “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read, adding: “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” Most of the detail was redacted, but in the margins is stated: “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan,” which some have said could be referring to, respectively, former FBI Director James Comey, former national security advisor Susan Rice, and Obama’s chief of staff Denis McDonough. Brooke Singman reports for Fox News.

Brennan yesterday accused Ratcliffe of selectively declassifying the documents and memo “to advance the political interests” of Trump and close Republican allies, speaking in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “These were my notes from the 2016 period when I briefed President Obama and the rest of the national security council team about what the Russians were up to and I was giving examples of the type of access that the US intelligence community had to Russian information and what the Russians were talking about and alleging,” Brennan made clear. He also pushed back on the CIA memo revealed, which claimed that Clinton’s actions were “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server,” stating that “If, in fact, what the Russians were alleging that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians, if that was accurate and a big if, there is nothing at all illegal about that.” He also added: “John Ratcliffe and others are trying to portray this as unlawful activity that deserves follow-up investigation by the FBI. No. It was a campaign activity,” he added. Zachery Cohen and Alex Marquardt report for CNN.

US DEVELOPMENTS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s “2020 Homeland Threat Assessment” has warned that White supremacy is the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland” and that Russia is the primary threat to spreading disinformation, an assessment which follows a recent whistleblower complaint from top department official Brian Murphy which accused the department of withholding key information and directing officials to downplay the threat posed by White supremacists and Russian attempts to delegitimize the November election. The report also warned of cyberattacks by Iran and China, and pointed to an expected influx of migrants across the Mexican border. Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports for the New York Times.

Top Justice Department officials, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, were “a driving force” behind the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy which resulted in thousands of children separated from their parents for illegally crossing the US border, a draft report by Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz has revealed. The policy, which was announced by Sessions Apr. 18, was pushed back on by a number of top prosecutors from states along the Mexican border; however, the report suggests that Sessions was adamant that all those who cross the border must be prosecuted, with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stressing that the age of the child was irrelevant. “We need to take away children,” Sessions told prosecutors in a conference call, according to participants’ notes. One participant added in shorthand: “If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids,” the report noted. The report also notes that the policy resulted in Border Patrol officers missing serious felonies as they were too tied up in detaining and prosecuting the misdemeanor illegal entry cases. Michael D. Shear, Katie Benner and Michael S. Schmidt report for the New York Times.

John Bash, the US attorney for the Western District of Texas, is set to resign at the end of the week, according to a statement Monday by the Justice Department. Bash was tapped by Attorney General William Barr earlier this summer to investigate the Obama administration over allegations of “unmasking” the names of officials whose communications had been intercepted as part of investigations into Russian election interference. Bash is reportedly taking a position in the private sector, and Gregg Sofer, a former counsellor for Barr, has been named as Bash’s successor. Stacy Fernández reports for the Texas Tribune.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google enjoy a “monopoly power” and have stifled competitors from entering the market, Democrats on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee have said in a 449-page reportreleased yesterday, which recommends huge structural change to antitrust laws. Following a 16-month investigation that probed into the practices of the companies, Democrats have set out a number of recommendations that attempt to prohibit major mergers and force industry giants to breakup. Cristina Lima reports for POLITICO.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 7.5 million and has now killed close to 211,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been close to 35.85 million confirmed coronavirus cases and now over 1.05 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and several other military officials are currently quarantining at home after Coast Guard vice commandant Adm. Charles Ray tested positive for Covid-19 Monday, following a Joint Chief of Staff meeting at the Pentagon Friday. Milley and the others “all have been tested with no positive results to report and none are exhibiting any symptoms,” a senior defense official said. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

President Trump yesterday confirmed that he has ordered all negotiations with Democrats on a new round of Covid-19 economic relief aid to be halted until after the November election, blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) unwillingness to negotiate “in good faith” as the reason for rejecting Democrat’s most recent $2 trillion package. “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their … request, and looking to the future of our Country,” Trump said in a tweet yesterday following a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). John Bresnahan, Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris report for POLITICO.

The White House yesterday reversed its decision to block the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s strict new standards on emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine — however, only after the FDA unilaterally published the guidelines on its website. The FDA’s guidelines will hold companies trialing vaccines to a higher standard of safety and effectiveness, and ultimately push back the clearance of any vaccine until after Election Day. Laurie McGinley, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Carolyn Y. Johnson report for the Washington Post.

Top Health and Human Services (HHS) official and whistleblower Dr Rick Bright has resigned, with his lawyers stating that he “can no longer countenance working for an administration that puts politics over science to the great detriment of the American people.” Bright filed his 89-page complaint May, accusing the department of “an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement.” He has said that his complaint resulted in him being removed from his position as deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response and his post as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). An amended complaint has said that Bright was transferred to the National Institute of Health, where he was sidelined and “has been idle for weeks.” Dareh Gregorian and Sarah Fitzpatrick report for NBC News.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The Taliban and Afghan government negotiators have agreed on an outline for a code of conduct aimed at advancing peace negotiations between the two sides, three officials said yesterday. “Firming up code of conduct was extremely crucial as it proves that both sides are willing to continue talks even as we see that violence has not reduced on the ground,” said one senior Western diplomat on the condition of anonymity. Another official, Nader Nadery, said the rules and procedures still need finalizing, with more work needed to be done. Reuters reporting.

Turkey and the UAE are responsible for carrying out regular and clear violations of the UN arms embargo on Libya, fueling a conflict between the country’s internationally-recognized government and Khalifa Haftar, the renegade military commander of the Libyan National Army, a joint investigation by the Guardian has found. The investigation found that both countries are using huge military cargo planes to send in goods and fighters to supports forces or proxies. Ruth Michaelson reports for The Guardian.

The UN Human Rights Council has extended by two years its investigation into possible crimes against humanity committed by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Council also urged Maduro to cooperate with preliminary investigations being carried out by the International Criminal Court. Reuters reporting.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov yesterday stepped down after the Central Electoral Commission annulled the results of the country’s parliamentary elections following accusations of vote-rigging, spiraling the ex-Soviet republic into political disarray. During an emergency session yesterday, the country’s parliament elected Sadyr Zhaparov, a founder of the opposition Mekenchil party, which had lost the election, as acting prime minister. Al Jazeera reporting. 

Featured Articles

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020 by