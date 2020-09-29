Early Edition: September 29, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

September 29, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS             

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) yesterday warned that foreign actors and cyber criminals are spreading disinformation, particularly around alleged successful cyberattacks that have compromised election security, through online platforms in an effort to sway public opinion and undermine the election process. In a joint public service announcement, the agencies said malicious actors could use online platforms to suggest to voters that cyber operations have succeeded in infiltrating the election infrastructure and “facilitated ‘hacking’ and ‘leaking’ of U.S. voter registration data.” The statement went on to say that neither the FBI or CISA have “information suggesting any cyberattack on U.S. election infrastructure has prevented an election from occurring, compromised the accuracy of voter registration information, prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, or compromised the integrity of any ballots cast.” Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

Amy Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, will today meet face-to-face with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the first of many meetings scheduled with senators before her confirmation hearing next month. She is also set to meet with Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX), Chuck Grassley (IA), Mike Lee (UT) and Mike Crapo (ID). Marianne Levine reports for POLITICO.

The Trump Administration “likely” exceeded its legal authority when it ordered a ban on downloads of video sharing app TikTok in the US, Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote in a legal opinion disclosed yesterday, following Nichols’ block of the ban Sunday. Nichols noted that although Trump has “broad” authority to prohibit business dealings that pose a national security threat, TikTok may be exempt from such an order as a “personal communication” service that oversees “informational materials.” The legal teams for the administration and TikTok are expected to meet by tomorrow to set out the next steps in the case. Cristiano Lima reports for POLITICO.

A Washington Post review of 90 state and federal voting lawsuits has found that judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats have been “broadly skeptical” of arguments before the courts that point to voter fraud, with no judge endorsing Trump’s argument that voter fraud poses a significant risk to the credibility of the November election. Elise Viebeck reports for the Washington Post.

As part of a strategy to pressure Russia into renegotiating a more favorable New START nuclear arms control treaty with the US prior to the November election, the Trump administration has asked the US Strategic Command in Nebraska to assess how quickly it could assemble its nuclear arsenal should a new deal not be struck, with the treaty set to expire in February. The request came from the National Security Council and State, Defense and Energy departments, and the assessment will look into how long it would take to load nuclear weapons now in storage onto bombers and submarines, in the hope that such will pressure Moscow into agreeing to the U.S.’s proposals of a new treaty. Daniel Lippman, Bryan Bender and Lara Seligman report for POLITICO.

Universal Health Services (UHS), a large hospital chain, has been reportedly targeted by hackers in what looks like one of largest cyberattacks on a US medical network infrastructure in history. UHS, which has over 400 facilities across the United States, the U.K. and Puerto Rico, began to crash over the weekend, with some locations having to file patient information with pen and paper, according to a number of people familiar with the matter. A source said the issue appears to be a ransomware attack, in which hackers use malicious software to take over computer systems and demand payment for systems to be handed back. UHS released a statement on its website, stating the network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue.” Kevin Collier reports for NBC News.

TRUMP TAXES

Rep. Kevin Brady (TX), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, yesterday called for a probe into the sources of the New York Times’ story that revealed President Trump’s tax and financial records, stating a “felony crime was committed” when records were given to the Times. “While many critics question the article’s accuracy, equally troubling is the prospect that a felony crime was committed by releasing the private tax return information of an individual – in this case the President’s,” Brady said, adding, “To ensure every American is protected against the illegal release of their tax returns for political reasons, I am calling for an investigation of the source and to prosecute if the law was broken.” Justine Coleman reports for The Hill.

Former CIA chief says Trump’s tax evasion and foreign financial dealings pose an “outrageous vulnerability” to US national security. Larry Pfeiffer, the former CIA Chief of Staff, who now serves as the director at the Hayden Center for Intelligence at George Mason University, said that if his own financial records were even a fraction as damning as Trump’s, there would be no question that his security clearances “would be pulled.” Greg Miller and Yeganeh Torbati report for the Washington Post.

Ten key takeaways from the New York Times’ report on Trump’s financial records are helpfully provided by Professor Daniel Shaviro, New York University, one of the nation’s top tax law experts, writing for Just Security.

How Trump’s taxes compare to previous US presidents is revealed by Christopher Ingraham for the Washington Post, who reports that in their first year in office, Barack Obama paid $1.8 million in federal income tax and George W. Bush paid over $250,000. Previous presidents have all been reported to have paid significantly more than Trump.

How Trump was able to use the US tax code to significantly lower the taxes he paid, or to make the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) refund him millions in taxes he had already paid is explained by David A. Fahrenthold and Joshua Partlow for the Washington Post.

Trump has claimed that he cannot release his tax records while they are being audited by the IRS however, this is not true, writes Jake Horton for BBC News, who explains there is no legal authority prohibiting the release of presidents’ tax records during an ongoing IRS review.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 7.15 million and has now killed over 205,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is close to 33.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and now over 1 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

House Democrats yesterday revealed a new scaled-back $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, the latest effort by the House to reach a bipartisan deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The legislation is slated to possibly be voted on this week, and includes: $436 billion in emergency aid for state and local governments; $225 billion for schools and child care; a further round of $1,200 stimulus checks for many Americans; funds to restore $600 weekly jobless benefits until January; $75 billion for testing, contact tracing and other health care measures; and billions for housing support. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke with Mnuchin yesterday evening and the pair agreed to talk again this morning, Pelosi’s spokesperson said on Twitter. Natalie Andrews and Kristina Peterson report for the Wall Street Journal.

The Trump administration is planning to ship over 150 million rapid coronavirus tests to states by the end of the year, with 6.5 million tests scheduled to be sent out this week. The number each state will receive is based on population data. David Lim reports for POLITICO.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE

The former police officer indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment following the killing of Breonna Taylor, the unarmed Black woman that was shot and killed by police officers March, yesterday pleaded not guilty, local media has reported. Former police officer Brett Hankinson was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges accusing him of endangering Taylor’s neighbors when some of the bullets he fired entered neighboring apartments. Vanessa Romo reports for NPR.

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron yesterday agreed to release a recording of the grand jury deliberations in the Taylor case, after a judge ordered the release following an anonymous juror who filed a court motion criticizing Cameron’s recent statements and demanding that details of the juror’s deliberations be revealed so that “the truth may prevail.” Doha Madani reports for NBC News.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The UN Security Council has said it will hold emergency talks on the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, after close to 100 people have now been killed, 11 of which are civilians. Michael Safi reports for The Guardian.

Amnesty International has said it is halting all its work in India over the government’s “continuing crackdown” and “harassment” of the human rights watchdog, who reported that the bank account of its India branch had been frozen by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, forcing it to let go of staff and suspend its research and campaigning in the country. Yogita Limaye reports for BBC News. 

Featured Articles

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020 by