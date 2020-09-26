Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

2020 Elections
- Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries
by Deana El-Mallawany, Christine Kwon (@chrstnkwn) and Rachel Homer
Coronavirus
- Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars
by Tzvi Kahn (@TzviKahn)
- COVID-19, California’s Wildfires, and Reimagining “The Reserves”
by Jordan Beauregard (@JRBeauregard)
- Access to Information During a Pandemic – A Matter of Life or Death
by Inés Pousadela (@inespousadela)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Passing and the Supreme Court
- With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court
by Christopher Sprigman (@CJSprigman)
- Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee
by Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
Trump Law Suits
- All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
William Barr
- Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor
by Edgar Chen
- Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History
by Aryeh Neier
Jamal Khashoggi
- The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch
by Abdullah Alaoudh (@aalodah) and Michael Eisner (@Mikeyeis)
Syria
- The Netherlands’ Action Against Syria: A New Path to Justice
by Alyssa Yamamoto and Balkees Jarrah (@BalkeesJarrah)
Pompeo’s Commission on “Unalienable Rights”
- Reclaiming Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 1
by Jane Stromseth
- Reclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 2
by Jane Stromseth
United Nations
