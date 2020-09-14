Early Edition: September 14, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

September 14, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

The Department of Justice (DOJ) yielded to pressure by President Trump when it chose to drop the criminal investigation into Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, retired New York federal judge John Gleeson said in a 30-page court filing Friday. Gleeson, who was selected by District Judge Emmet Sullivan to argue against the DOJ’s decision to drop the case, described Attorney General William Barr’s request to have the case stopped as a “corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system.” “In the United States, Presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty — twice, before two different judges — and whose guilt is obvious,” said Gleeson. The next scheduled court hearing is set for Sept. 29. Spencer S. Hsu reports for the Washington Post.

Trump’s lawyers Friday called for a federal appeals court to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s efforts to get access to the president’s tax returns, describing his investigations as a “bad faith effort” to enforce a “dragnet” subpoena. Trump argued that a lower court had made a mistake Aug. 20 when it gave Vance the go-ahead to obtain eight years of Trump’s tax returns from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. A court hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 25. Al Jazeera reporting.

Chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has asked the DOJ to look into new documents that suggest members of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team deleted some records from their official phones, a letter sent from Johnson to the DOJ inspector general (IG) Michael Horowitz has revealed. The letter follows documents released by the DOJ last week that said information was wiped off at least 15 phones, although the official reasons given was forgotten passwords, physical damage and hardware issues. Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rejected Friday Democrats’ request for acting Secretary Chad Wolf to appear before the Homeland Security Committee this Thursday, arguing that it is unprecedented for a nominee to testify during the confirmation process on unrelated matters. Following a subpoena issued by the House panel Friday, Assistant DHS Secretary Beth Spivey sent a letter to Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the committee, arguing that it was not necessary for Wolf to appear before the panel’s hearing, entitled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland,” stressing that senior official Ken Cuccinelli was available to testify before the committee. Juliegrace Brufke reports for The Hill.

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer attend a fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters, Trump’s election campaign said Saturday, although it gave no specific explanation for the change in Pence’s schedule. APreporting.

A prosecutor on Trump’s law enforcement commission resigned last week alleging the intention of the commission was not to address the gap between communities of color and law enforcement.Ramsey County, Minnesota, District Attorney John Choi submitted his resignation letter to Barr Sept. 3 after concerns he raised in May about the work of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice had still not be addressed. The letter stated: “it is now patently obvious … that this process had no intention of engaging in a thoughtful and open analysis, but was intent on providing cover for a predetermined agenda that ignores the lessons of the past, furthering failed tough-on-crime policies that led to our current mass incarceration crisis and fueling divisions between our communities and our police officers.” Christina Carrega reports for CNN.

A US court ruled Thursday that over 20 Saudi officials must testify in a lawsuit concerning the involvement of the Saudi Arabian government in the 9/11 attacks, lawyers for victims said Friday. Although Saudi Arabia has remained firm that it was not involved in the attacks, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruled that the Saudi government must produce 24 current and former officials, including a former ambassador to the United States, to testify before U.S. courts. Netburn stated that although Saudi lawyers had put forward “persuasive” arguments in support of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the material provided by the plaintiff’s indicated the prince “likely had first-hand knowledge” of the role one official “was assigned by the Kingdom and the diplomatic cover provided to the propagators” working in the United States. Al Jazeera reporting.

The US’s arm-sales to Saudi Arabia could result in war crime charges against American officials over Saudi strikes in Yemen, a New York Times examination has found. Arms sales to Saudi Arabia have been the focus of criticism by many, with House lawmakers set to question State Department officials over their role in keeping a flow of arms moving into the war-torn area. Michael LaForgia and Edward Wong report for the New York Times.

ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of video sharing app TikTok, has chosen software giant Oracle as its US “technology partner,” rejecting Microsoft’s recent bid, it emerged last night. Miles Kruppa, James Fontanella-Khan and Ryan McMorrow report for the Financial Times.

THE POMPEOS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to resume “Madison Dinners” today, which many have criticized as an unjustified use of taxpayers’ money and unrelated to diplomatic matters. Two State Department officials told POLITICO that as well as a dinner taking place tonight, there are another three scheduled for September and October. The dinners are set to be held at Blair House, the presidential guesthouse near to the White House, although the names of attendees are currently unknown. The department refused to answer any specific questions on the matter but did say the dinners were “foreign policy-focused social gatherings” that reflect “the finest tradition of diplomatic and American hospitality and grace.” Nahal Toosi reports for POLITICO.

A photo of a June 2019 Madison Dinner shows attendees to include: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito; Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon; and Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. Josh Lederman reports for NBC News.

Emails reveal that Pompeo and his wife, Susan, made requests of State Department officials that were personal tasks, including completing personal Christmas cards that Susan had said required a carefully chosen group due to the privacy of the assignment. In an email sent via a personal account by Susan to Toni Porter, a senior adviser to Pompeo, she said “I see that you are out of the office all next week … Do you know, is Joe also out? I’m wondering if we are sending the last of our personal cards out, who will be there to help me. Mike will not want to go outside you and Joe for this assistance,” adding, “I’d worry about asking others for personal things.” Michael Wilner and Bryan Lowry report for The Kansas City Star.

BRIAN MURPHY: WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT

House Intelligence Committee Democrats are broadening their investigation into the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s intelligence activities, chair of the committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Friday when he notified Joseph Mahar, DHS deputy general counsel and top official currently responsible for carrying out the duties of DHS’s undersecretary for intelligence and analysis (I&A). The notification follows a recent whistleblower complaint made by Brian Murphy, the former head of DHS’s intelligence division, which states that the department’s intelligence activities are highly politicized, citing instances in which senior leaders sought to censure or block reports on the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 election and downplay the threat from violent white supremacy. Olivia Beavers reports for The Hill.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has also initiated an investigation into allegations raised by Murphy’s complaint, with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA), the acting chair and vice chair of the panel, writing to Maher Thursday to ask for documents relating to Murphy’s complaint. “These allegations, if true, raise serious concerns about a potential disregard for the objectivity and impartiality of intelligence analysis and the role of the I&A in the Department,” the senators wrote to Maher, adding: “we respectfully request that you provide the Committee with all intelligence assessments produced by I&A related to Mr. Murphy’s complaint including but not limited to products related to migration and asylum, foreign interference in U.S. elections, and domestic threats related to white supremacism, antifa and ‘anarchist groups.’” Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 6.52 million and killed over 194,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is more than 29 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 924,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The World Health Organization yesterday reported a record one-day increase in the number of global coronavirus cases, rising by over 307,000 in 24 hours, with the biggest spikes in India, the United States and Brazil. Reuters reporting.

President Trump appointees interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly scientific reports on Covid-19, with a number of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)’s communication officials demanding and receiving the right to review the CDC’s reports on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. Some emails sent from HHS communications aides to CDC Director Robert Redfield reveal direct complaints made that the agency’s reports would contradict the president’s more optimistic rhetoric about the pandemic. CDC officials have, in some cases, allowed HHS aide reviews to influence the wording in reports, three people familiar with the conversations have said. Dan Diamond reports for POLITICO.

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca will resume its coronavirus vaccine trial in the UK, although not the US,the company said Saturday, after it paused its trials last week when a participant developed a neurological illness. Adela Suliman reports for NBC News.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

AFGHAN GOVERNMENT-TALIBAN PEACE TALKS

The Taliban and the Afghan government began historic peace talks in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, with senior negotiating officials from both factions meeting to discuss their future relationship and peace deal. APreporting.

A helpful explainer of what can be expected from the peace talks is provided by Susannah George for the Washington Post.

What top diplomats from other countries said during the opening ceremony of the peace talks is provided by Al Jazeera.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS       

Iranian officials are considering a plan to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, in retaliation for the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January, U.S. intelligence reports suggests, according to government officials who have seen the intelligence or are familiar with the matter. Reports say that the Iranian embassy in Pretoria is also involved in the plan. There is currently no clear reason why Marks would be the target of an attempted assassination by Iran as there is no known link between Marks and the country. Nahal Toosi and Natasha Bertrand report for POLITICO.

US troops continue to be targeted by militia groups in Iraq, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of the U.S. Central Command indicated, stating that U.S. bases in the area had been the subject of more indirect fire in “the first half of this year than we did the first half of last year.” Although none of the attacks have been lethal, McKenzie warned that “they are continuing.” Kaelamn Deese reports for The Hill.

Bahrain has joined the UAE in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel, President Trump announced Friday. “This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region,” Trump said in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Hamad bin Isa Salman al-Khalifa of Bahrain. Al Jazeera reporting.

More than 100,000 protesters took to the streets of Minsk, Belarus yesterday in an effort to pressure Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to resign and to prompt a new election in the country;protests took place a day before Lukashenko’s scheduled meeting today with Russian President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to discuss the growing unrest in the country. Samantha Raphelson reports for NPR. 

Featured Articles

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020 by