Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

Reflecting on the Anniversary of 9/11
I. Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security Series
- Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Introduction by Scott Roehm, Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion) and Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
- Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention by Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion), Scott Roehm, Wells Dixon (@jwellsdixon), Rev. Ron Stief (@ronstief) and Colleen Kelly
- Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Uphold the Prohibition on Torture
by Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion), Rev. Ron Stief (@ronstief), Terry Rockefeller, Scott Roehm and Katherine Gallagher (@katherga1)
- Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: End Unlawful, Secret, and Unaccountable Use of Lethal Force
by Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion), Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty), Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith), Priyanka Motaparthy (@priyanica) and Matt Hawthorne
- Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: End Endless War
by Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion), Scott Roehm, Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith), Kate Kizer (@KateKizer), Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Colleen Kelly and Mandy Smithberger
II. The Forever War and Counterterrorism
- 9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Classification System
- Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System
by Senator Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) and Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran)
QAnon
- QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded
by Gregory Stanton
Central America/Accountability
- Breaking: Colonel Montano, Extradited from the United States, Found Guilty of the Jesuits Massacre by Spanish Court
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Coronavirus
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (updated with references to Bob Woodward’s book, Rage)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Freedom of Speech/Tech
- The Troubling Free Speech Implications of Trump’s TikTok/WeChat Sanctions
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
Sovereign Immunity and Law of the Sea
- Part 2 – Tanker, Jailer, Soldier, Sailor: Functional Immunity and the Enrica Lexie Award
by Aurel Sari (@aurelsari)
Egypt, Counterterrorism & Human Rights Defenders
- Egypt’s Agenda for Reshaping the UN on Counterterrrorism
by Neil Hicks (@CIHRS_en)
Chad
- Chad’s Counterterrorism Support Abroad Drives Repression and Discontent at Home
by Eugène Le-Yotha Ngartebaye (@leyotha)
Images [from left to right]: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty; Sean Gallup/Getty; Yoray Liberman/Getty
Drew Angerer/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty; VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty