A Test for the US Posture on the Int’l Criminal Court: “Safe Harbor” Licenses?

by

September 4, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This piece is part of Just Security’s ongoing coverage of Executive Order 13928, “Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated With the International Criminal Court.” For more on this topic, readers can find the full collection here.)

A Sept. 2 U.S. sanctions announcement implicated two senior officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC): Fatou Bensouda (the Prosecutor) and Phakiso Mochochoko (the Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division), who was designated by virtue of his provision of material support to Bensouda. Notably, Bensouda’s Canadian chef de cabinet (who had previously been identified by name by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in earlier remarks) and her Canadian Deputy escaped designation (maybe because Canada démarched the United States in support of its nationals?).

This marks the first use of the sanctions authorities threatened by the United States when it promulgated Executive Order (E.O.) 13928 in June. While technically imposed by the State Department, the measures that now apply to the two ICC officials are enforced by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The two officials now share the unenviable position of being on OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (the “SDN List”). Pompeo also intimated that other individuals associated with the ICC have been subjected to visa restrictions.

As anticipated, the negative reactions have been swift and sharp, including from members of Congress (e.g., Representative Eliot L. Engel (D-NY) and Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)), the ICC itself, U.S. allies, the European Union, and non-governmental organizations (e.g., Physicians for Human Rights). Engel, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, captured the overwhelming reaction:

This administration is determined to isolate the United States on the global stage, undermine our credibility, and sabotage the next administration’s ability to repair what it has broken over the last four years. This decision will do nothing to address problems at the ICC and may well end up ensnaring American citizens and undermining important efforts dealing with the Genocide in Myanmar, Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, and others.

As noted in an article released when the E.O. was promulgated, the impact of this move is potentially comprehensive with respect not just to the individuals specifically named but also potentially to the broader work of the ICC — including with respect to cases for which the United States has expressed support (such as regarding Sudan, Libya, the Rohingya in Burma, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Lord’s Resistance Army, and others).

‘Civil Death’

The restrictions in place against these individuals implicate both their personal and professional capacities — that is, parties who must comply with U.S. sanctions (or who are nervous about the implications of not complying) must now be wary of providing “support” to designated individuals in their work both outside the Court (in their personal dealings) and inside the Court (with respect to providing them assistance on almost any matters in which they are involved). As such, it should come as no surprise that targets of U.S. sanctions have described their predicament as being subject to “civil death.”

Some understandably see this action as a broadside against the Court itself (and all that it stands for). That may be the case. But, if we take E.O. 13928 at its word, the Trump administration is principally concerned with the Court’s efforts to investigate and potentially prosecute matters associated with the Afghanistan and Israel/Palestine situations. However, these designations apply to all activities involving these two officials, regardless of the situation (or country) involved. Discussions with sanctions experts have revealed concrete ways that the impact of these designations can be cabined for this narrow purpose — if that is in fact the objective.

While interrogating the policy logic of this move (and the potential repercussions on the rule of law, U.S. alliances, the global system of atrocities prevention and response, etc.) is critical, sanctions experts stress that in the immediate term, the Treasury Department should consider a general license (or potentially specific licenses for particular people or entities) to cover at least the following: (a) all transactions necessary and ordinarily incident to allow U.S. persons — including natural persons and financial institutions under U.S. jurisdiction — to work with the sanctioned parties as related to cases not involving U.S. persons or persons from “allies of the United States” (that is, all situations except the Afghanistan and Israel/Palestine situations); and (b) all transactions necessary and ordinarily incident to allowing the United States to maintain its commitments under the U.N. Headquarters Treaty and other relevant legally binding obligations.

Safe Harbor

Such licenses, which will protect U.S. persons and entities against the civil or criminal enforcement of the sanctions, are routinely issued even in the most stringent sanctions programs to create a sort of “safe harbor” that enables U.S. policy interests to be met despite the existence of sanctions. While licenses can be issued quickly, they can also take some time, especially if they involve politically sensitive situations. Consequently, this regulatory solution may not be available in the near term to combat the likely chilling effect of these designations.

Moreover, non-U.S. persons or entities are not entitled to apply for specific licenses or rely on general licenses. Accordingly, the U.S. government should also urgently issue guidance to non-U.S. persons, including non-U.S. financial institutions. The guidance should make clear that they will not be viewed as providing “material support” to sanctioned persons to the extent that they engage in transactions associated with the ICC and organs of the ICC outside those that involve the investigation and potential prosecution of U.S. personnel or personnel from U.S. allies.

Whether the administration is willing to consider such measures will signal whether these sanctions are truly about trying to change the targets’ behavior with respect to the two situations of concern or just a mean-spirited exercise in ad hominem harassment and an effort to destroy the Court and the promise of justice for which it stands. Unfortunately, Pompeo’s remarks upon announcing the designation suggest the latter.

IMAGE: International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (L) shakes hands in an ICC courtroom in The Hague, The Netherlands, on July 8, 2019. ICC judges on July 8, 2019, convicted Congolese rebel warlord Bosco “Terminator” Ntaganda of war crimes, including directing gruesome massacres of civilians, rape and sexual slavery. (EVA PLEVIER/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Despite US Veto, Desperate ISIS Suspects and Families Remain at Risk

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

Why Them? On the U.S. Sanctions Against Int’l Criminal Court Officials

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 24-28)

by

Anniversary of Genocidal Attacks on Rohingya Reminds Us They Are Still at Risk

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

“The Beatles” and the Bomber: Barr’s Decisions on Executing Terrorists

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Hardwired Against Change: Race, Incarceration, and COVID-19

by

Two Regional Human Rights Tribunals Forge Ahead Despite Trump’s Attacks on International Institutions

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 17-21)

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

by

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Beth Van Schaack

Leah Kaplan Visiting Professor of Human Rights, Stanford Law School; Former Deputy to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the U.S. State Department. All views are her own. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@BethVanSchaack).

Read these related stories next:

Why Them? On the U.S. Sanctions Against Int’l Criminal Court Officials

September 2, 2020 by

Pedestrians look on as a tank is transported on a truck in the streets of N'Djamena on January 3, 2020, upon their return after a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria.

Counterterrorism Assistance to Chad for the Sahel: The Price the People Pay

September 2, 2020 by

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) holds a joint news conference on the International Criminal Court with US Attorney General William Barr, at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2020.

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

September 1, 2020 by

The central bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 22, 2016 in Lubumbashi.

Shoring up Sanctions Enforcement in Sub-Saharan Africa: A North Korea Case Study

September 1, 2020 by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

August 26, 2020 by and

A facility believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Akto in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Policy Options in Response to Crimes Against Humanity and Potential Genocide in Xinjiang

August 25, 2020 by

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows Uighur women praying in a graveyard on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwest Xinjiang region.

How China is Violating Human Rights Treaties and its own Constitution in Xinjiang

August 19, 2020 by

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks over his papers while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill February 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

August 17, 2020 by and

Polish lawyer Adam Bodnar and the institution he leads, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, stand on stage after receiving the Rafto Prize 2018 for the important stance taken in the face of current political developments in Poland, at a ceremony in Grieg Hall in Bergen, Norway on November 4, 2018.

Political Attacks on Eastern Europe Watchdogs Compound Threats to Democracy

August 14, 2020 by

A car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) drives past Ukrainian servicemen in the settlement of Odradivka prior to a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels on December 29, 2019.

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

August 13, 2020 by and

US special representative for Iran Brian Hook wears a face mask against Covid-19, bearing the US and Israeli flags, during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020.

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

August 6, 2020 by

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by