Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

2020 Election
- Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Trump-Alfa Bank Server Mystery Resurfaces
by Amy Knight (@aknight613)
Trump Financial Investigations
- Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?
by Martin J. Sheil
Domestic Military Deployment
- DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act
by Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
Domestic Political Violence
- We Need a Task Force on Political Violence in America
by Nate Rosenblatt (@naterosenblatt)
International Criminal Court
- The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Why Them? On the U.S. Sanctions Against Int’l Criminal Court Officials
by Haley S. Anderson (@h_s_anderson)
- A Test for the US Posture on the Int’l Criminal Court: “Safe Harbor” Licenses?
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
UN Security Council and ISIS Detainees
Hate Speech & Social Media
North Korea Sanctions
Chad
- Counterterrorism Assistance to Chad for the Sahel: The Price the People Pay
by Olivier Guiryanan (@GuiryananO)
Guantanamo Military Commissions
- The D.C. Circuit, Conspiracy, and the Guantanamo Military Commissions: Third Time’s the Charm?
by Benjamin R. Farley (@br_farley)
Cyber
- Iran Joins Discussions of Sovereignty and Non-Intervention in Cyberspace
by Przemysław Roguski (@Roguski_P)
International Law and Functional Immunity
- Part 1 – Tanker, Jailer, Soldier, Sailor: Functional Immunity and the Enrica Lexie Award
by Aurel Sari (@aurelsari)
