Early Edition: August 25, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

August 25, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.                     

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.   

US DEVELOPMENTS

The Trump Organization is under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) for potentially inflating the value of its assets to mislead lenders and taxing authorities – but neither President Trump’s company nor his son Eric Trump have complied with James’ requests, prompting the attorney general to file a court order last Friday before the State Supreme Court in Manhattan to force compliance from the both the president’s company and son, according to court filings revealed yesterday. James accused the Trump Organization of withholding or redacting “thousands of responsive, non-privileged documents” that were requested as part of her civil investigation into the organization and of not complying with a subpoena for Eric. David A. Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell and Joshua Partlow report for the Washington Post.

A State Department memo sent to the department’s employees by Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun instructed “Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees” against attending any party convention or related event, and was specifically bolded in the memo, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo still intends to deliver his own remarks this week’s Republican National Convention (RNC). Biegun made clear in his email that he himself, as a Senate-confirmed official, would not be attending any political events, including national conventions. The memo does make exception for political appointees who intend to attend party conventions as a “spectator,” but this allowance does not cover Senate-confirmed officials. Nahal Toosi reports for POLITICO.

The Department of Justice is to charge a NASA researcher with conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud over concealing his links to the Chinese government during the years he led NASA-related research, a criminal complaint unsealed yesterday has revealed. Zhengdong Cheng was apprehended Sunday and has been accused of “willfully” taking steps to “obscure” his relationship with a Chinese university and at least one Chinese-owned company, and made false statements about “his affiliation with the Chinese government.” Federal prosecutors also alleged that Cheng participated in China’s Talents program, which tried to recruit exceptional talent to help support and grow China’s scientific and economic growth. Olivia Beavers reports for The Hill.

Mark S. Zaid, the lawyer of the government whistle-blower that prompted impeachment proceedings against Trump, has been dropped by his malpractice insurer after his underwriter said it had no “appetite” for his “high-profile” and “ineligible” work. Zaid said that his insurer, the Hanover Insurance Group, sent a letter last month that said Zaid’s practice area was “ineligible” for professional liability coverage, although he makes clear the company had long been aware of his whistle-blower practice. A spokesperson for Hanover, Emily Trevallion, said, “This decision did not relate in any way whatsoever to any particular client of Mr. Zaid or the role that any such client may have played in the president’s impeachment proceedings,” and added, “We determined that it was not aligned with our underwriting guidelines and consequently decided not to renew his policy.” Maggie Haberman reports for the New York Times.

The US’s top cyber official, Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of US Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, defended a more proactive and aggressive approach to cyber threats, in an op-ed written for Foreign Affairs and expected to be published today. Nakasone, writing with his senior adviser Michael Sulmeyer, said that the mission over the last decade has evolved from a “reactive and defensive posture.” They added: “We learned that we cannot afford to wait for cyber attacks to affect our military networks. We learned that defending our military networks requires executing operations outside our military networks. The threat evolved, and we evolved to meet it.” AP reporting.

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have formed an anti-Trump group. Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff, and Elizabeth Neumann, a former senior DHS official, have joined together to start the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR), comprised of a handful of current and former Trump administration officials and other Republican leaders, which opposes Trump’s re-election in November. Two current administration officials are said to be supporting the effort but will remain anonymous until closer to the election over fears of being fired, according to an individual familiar with the alliance. “This organization will be planning for a post-Trump Republican Party and working with other groups to repair the GOP and repair our republic. In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing a range of Republican talent that will be helping drive the effort, as well as new initiates to bring the GOP back to its roots, away from the corruption of Trumpism, and toward a more forward-looking agenda,” Taylor said in a statement to POLITICO. Daniel Lippman reports for POLITICO.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, is set to release a series of anti-Trump ads to be ran during the RNC. Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year sentence in home confinement due to Covid-19 after being convicted in 2018 for federal crimes, stated that Americans should “not believe a word he utters” and that Trump thinks Americans are all “a bunch of fools.” Dareh Gregorian reports for NBC News.

Short video app TikTok yesterday filed a federal lawsuit against President Trump’s administration for an executive order it passed Aug. 6 that ultimately banned the company from operating in the US.  The lawsuit, which was filed in the Federal District Court for the Central District of California, argued that the order abused the company’s rights, including: the right to free speech, with the company’s attorneys arguing that computer code is a type of expression protected under the First Amendment; and the right to due-process, arguing that the administration is violating the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on executive seizures of property without due-process. Steven Overly reports for POLITICO.

US POSTAL SERVICE

US Postal Service (USPS)’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy yesterday defended his management of the service before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, arguing that recent policies he had implemented did not lead to current delays in the service. He further insisted that the removal of blue collection boxes and mail-sorting machines, which have been the focus of criticism, were implemented prior to him taking office, but did add that they would not be restored. Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) also put to DeJoy recently released figures that show a drop in on-time mail deliveries, which DeJoy, again, refused to take responsibility for. “There are a lot of reasons for delays besides the action I took to run your trucks on time,” DeJoy said, adding, “There are other reasons for delays in the nation.” Catie Edmondson reports for the New York Times.

A updated timeline of the “pivotal events” that have shaped the Postal Service and led us to the current crisis is provided by Chris Shenton for Just Security.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 5.74 million and more than 177,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is close to 23.68 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 813,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “grossly misrepresented” data about the use of convalescent plasma for hospitalized Covid-19 patients, scientists have argued, following an announcement by the FDA that it was authorizing the emergency use of plasma as a coronavirus treatment. At a conference Sunday, President Trump and his top health officials said that the use of plasma in treatments had reduced deaths by 35 percent; however, such conclusions were based on a small study of patients in a Mayo Clinic and so does not warrant such concrete assertations. Dr. Walid Gellad, who leads the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh, said it was a “big problem” that the government would “exaggerate data.” Katie Thomas and Sheri Fink report for the New York Times.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also expressed reservation over the US’s move to use plasma as a treatment for Covid-19 patients, stating that evidence of its effectiveness is “low quality.” Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’ chief scientist, said that as only a few trials has so far been conducted, the evidence was not convincing enough to endorse the widespread use of the treatment. Reuters reporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

PROTESTS AND RACIAL INJUSTICE REFORM

The Wisconsin National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, WI, after an unarmed Black man was shot in his back several times by police officers Sunday while his three sons looked on, with the whole altercation caught on video, sparking outrage and unrest across the state, with buildings set ablaze. The shooting of Jacob Blake left him hospitalized but now in a stable condition. Gov. Tony Evers said that there was a “limited mobilization” of the National Guard to support local law enforcement with protecting “critical infrastructure,” but made clear that “every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe.” Brakkton Booker and Emma Bowman report for NPR.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, CA, yesterday unanimously limited the use of the Anti-Riot Act, concluding that language used in the Act was unconstitutionally broad. The court said language within the act that makes it a crime to “encourage,” “promote” or urge of riots was too broad as it covered speech protected by the First Amendment. However, the court did use the legislation against two Californian men convicted of spurring violence and unrest in connection to a white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va, in August 2017. Also, the ruling does not cover individuals who “organize” or “incite” a riot, and so federal authorities can still use the Act to pursue those offenders. Josh Gerstein reports for POLITICO.

UAE-ISRAEL RELATIONS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged other Arab nations to follow the UAE’s suit and normalize relations with Israel. Pompeo further pledged that the United States would ensure Israel retained a military advantage, after speaking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. BBC News reporting.

The UAE cancelled a meeting with the US and Israel over a dispute on the possible sale of American F-35 fighter jets to the UAE that Netanyahu has strongly opposed, according to reports by Axios. Al Jazeera reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS          

A meeting yesterday between Iranian officials and Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s atomic watchdog, was “constructive,” Iran’s top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi said. “Our conversation today was very constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities and Iran will fulfil its legal commitments … A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start,” said Salehi, adding that “Iran will not accept any additional demands beyond its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.” Reuters reporting.

Tests have indicated that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, a German hospital he is currently receiving treatment at has confirmed in statement. Navalny, who is currently in an induced coma after collapsing on a plane in Serbia, is being treated by The Charité Hospital, which said: “clinical evidence suggests an intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.” BBC News reporting.

A Taliban truck bomb and other attacks in Afghanistan yesterday killed 12 and injured many more. A Taliban truck bombing reportedly targeted a commando base of Afghan forces in the northern Balkh province, killing three, including a civilian and Afghan troops, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, the spokesperson for the provincial governor. AP reporting.

Over 10,000 Islamic State fighters are thought to remain active in Iraq and Syria, with the number of attacks significantly increasing this year, despite the fact the group was thought to have been defeated two years ago, Vladimir Voronkov, the UN counter-terrorism chief said yesterday. AP reporting.

The US and China have reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-One trade deal, after senior officials from both countries discussed the accord yesterday evening. The conference between the countries saw officials, including Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, sit down to discuss the deal that was signed January. “Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in a statement. Bob David and Lingling Wei report for the Wall Street Journal 

Featured Articles

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 17-21)

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

by

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 20, 2020

August 20, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 19, 2020

August 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 by