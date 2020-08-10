Early Edition: August 10, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

August 10, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

US ELECTIONS AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE

William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), warned Friday that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, noting in particular that Russia is attempting to “primarily denigrate” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Evanina said that the three accused countries were seeking to “sway voters’ preferences and perspective” and “undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process.” Olivia Beavers reports for The Hill.

Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security advisor, said yesterday that China is targeting the US’s election infrastructure by cyberattacks ahead of the 2020 election, a comment that goes beyond that of Evanina’s Friday. “China – like Russia, like Iran – they’ve engaged in cyberattacks and phishing and that sort of thing with respect to our election infrastructure, with respect to websites and that sort of thing,” O’Brien said. Reuters reporting.

Intelligence detailing Russian efforts to influence the 2020 election “should be declassified immediately,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wrote in an op-ed Friday for the Washington Post.  “I believe the American public needs and deserves to know” the “chilling” facts, Blumenthal added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) yesterday criticized Republicans’ and Trump’s response to reports that Russia is interfering in US elections. “Why does Donald Trump not want to stop Russia from interfering in this election? You have to ask that question. It’s the wellspring of our democracy,” Schumer said ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos. Allie Bice reports for POLITICO.

The Trump administration’s decision to end the decennial census count four weeks earlier than planned will result in a significant undercount of Black and Latino communities across the US, severely impacting on federal funding and political representation in their neighborhoods. Jose A. Del Real and Fredrick Kunkle report for the Washington Post.

US DEVELOPMENTS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected two subpoenas by the House Foreign Affairs Committee which called for him and the State Department to testify over the ousting of former inspector general Steve Linick and to provide information and documents on the probe into the Bidens. In letters sent Friday to the House panel, Pompeo and the State Department’s acting head of legislative affairs, Ryan Kaldahl, said they had no intention on complying with the subpoenas, as they were politically motivated, without merit, and unnecessary, as the information requested could be obtained via alternative routes. AP reporting.

Pompeo warned Russia’s foreign minister against bounty pay-outs to Taliban-linked groups for killing US service members, U.S. officials familiar with the matter have confirmed. Pompeo spoke to Sergey Lavrov on July 13 about reports and intelligence that pointed to Russian bounties being paid, a move that signals Pompeo took the matter serious and believed it must be addressed with Russian officials. Edward Wong and Eric Schmitt report for the New York Times.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Friday against President Trump’s administration’s efforts to block a House committee’s subpoena of former White House lawyer Donald McGahn to testify. The court ruled that the House Judiciary Committee had legal justification in trying to enforce the subpoenas. However, the court left unanswered a number of legal issues and so it is expected that litigation will continue. Reuters reporting.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, called Thursday for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate an investigation into the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its ties with “key non-governmental organizations driving the ICC’s investigations of the U.S. and Israel; and U.S.-designated foreign terrorists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations.” Biggs sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr Thursday, stating that a report from the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) shows “troubling parallels between the ICC’s investigation of the U.S. and that of Israel.” Juliegrace Brufke reports for The Hill.

The bodies of seven Marines and a Navy sailor who died last week during a training exercise off the coast of California have been recovered, the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force confirmed Friday. Marty Johnson reports for The Hill.

A small group of protestors in Portland, Oregon set light to a police station union building Saturday, prompting police officers to declare the situation a riot and use flashbang grenades and smoke canisters to disperse hundreds from the area. The Guardian reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 5 million and killed nearly 163,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been more than 19.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 732,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Close to 100,000 children in the US tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association revealed in a new report, an announcement that comes amid growing concern from parents about their children returning to school in the autumn. The report also makes clear that close to 340,000 children have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, meaning over a quarter of those who tested positive were from the last two weeks of July. The New York Times reporting.

President Trump signed four executive orders Saturday for coronavirus economic relief, after negotiations between lawmakers failed to reach a deal on the matter Friday. The orders include support for those unemployed, a suspension of payroll tax and an extension of student loans. BBC News reporting.

Trump’s four executive orders explained in detail by Heather Long for the Washington Post.

Several Democrats have lambasted the orders as “unconstitutional and unworkable.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said yesterday that Trump’s actions are “meager” and “weak” and urgently require a compromise to be struck in Congress.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) described Trump’s orders as “paltry” whilst speaking on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos. Schumer added that the orders are: “unworkable, weak and far too narrow.” Nolan D. McCaskill reports for POLITICO.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

AFGHANISTAN

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to officially sign the release of 400 Taliban prisoners after the government accepted the advice of a grand assembly of elders prompting the release. “We are ready to sit for talks within a week from when we see our prisoners released. We are ready,” Taliban spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, told Reuters today. Reuters reporting.

US troops will be reduced to less than 5,000 in Afghanistan by end of November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed yesterday during an interview. The U.S. currently has approximately 8,600 troops in the country. Justin Wise reports for The Hill.

CHINA

The US Treasury imposed sanctions Friday on Hong Kong chief execurtive Carrie Lam and ten other top officials from Hong Kong and China, a measure that was taken to target those undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed. Jennifer Hansler reports for CNN.

China retaliates to sanctions by threatening their own sanctions on 11 Americans, although the list does not include any Trump administration officials. Those sanctioned include: Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Pat Toomey (R-PA); Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ); Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth; National Endowment for Democracy President Carl Gershman; and Michael Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House. Bloomberg News reporting.

BEIRUT             

More than 200 people have been killed by the massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, the capital’s governor, Marwan Abboud, confirmed. Since the explosion, the city has seen an upsurge in riots and violence, with three members of the country’s cabinet resigning. BBC News reporting.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper made clear Saturday night that officials are still unclear as to what caused the explosion in Beirut. “The bottom line is we still don’t know,” Esper told Jeanine Pirro on Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” Kyle Balluck reports for the The Hill.

World leaders agreed at a virtual summit yesterday to provide close to $300 million in aid to Lebanon. However, John Barsa, the acting administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, said yesterday that the agency would offer money directly through the Lebanese government, instead pledging $15 million, which will go through universities that the U.S. trusts. Jason Slotkin reports for NPR. 

Featured Articles

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 4, 2020

August 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 31, 2020

July 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 30, 2020

July 30, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 27, 2020

July 27, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020 by and