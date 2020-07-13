The Early Edition: July 13, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

July 13, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

ROGER STONE

President Trump Friday commuted the 40-month prison sentence of Roger Stone, his longtime friend and confidant, who was convicted last year for lying to Congress and witness tampering in the congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “The simple fact is that if the special counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison,” the White House expressed in a statement Friday evening. Trump said Saturday in a post on Twitter: “Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that should never have taken place.” Katie Rogers, Derrick Bryson Taylor and Heather Murphy report for the New York Times.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller defended his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and castigated Trump’s decision to commute stone, in a rare op-ed for the Washington Post Sunday. “I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office,” Mr. Mueller wrote, adding, “The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes.”

Two Republicans denounced the commutation of Stone: Sen Mitt Romney (R-UT) described the move in post on Twitter as “unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.” Pat Toomey (R-PA) said that, “While I understand the frustration with the badly flawed Russia-collusion investigation, in my view, commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a mistake,” adding, “He was duly convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a congressional investigation conducted by a Republican-led committee.” Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said yesterday that Trump’s decision “should be offensive to you if you care about rule of law and you care about justice.” Schiff added that: “I think anyone who cares about the rule of law in this country is nauseated by the fact that the president has commuted the sentence of someone who willfully lied to Congress, covered up for the president, intimidated witnesses, obstructed the investigation.” Regina Zilbermints reports for The Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday denounced Trump’s move as “an act of staggering corruption” and a “threat to national security.” Pelosi stressed that Congress intends to act to “prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing” and that legislation is required to “ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution.” Rebecca Klar reports for The Hill.

A thorough analysis of whether the power to pardon is unlimited, is provided by Harold Hongju Koh, Rosa Hayes, Dana Khabbaz, Michael Loughlin, Nicole Ng, Ayoub Ouederni and Brandon Willmore for Just Security, who offer a look into the key legal cases on the issue. They conclude that the power is not unlimited and could in fact “constitute impeachable conduct.”

“Pardoning Roger Stone could itself be an unpardonable crime,” writes Sam Berger for Just Security, adding that: “If a conspiracy exists to obstruct an investigation, and part of that obstruction involves pardoning someone who hid evidence or lied to investigators, then the pardon itself is a continuation of the conspiracy.”

CORONAVIRUS

More than 12.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including over 569,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There are now over 3.3 million coronavirus infections in the United States and more than 135,000 Covid-19 related deaths. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez report for CNN.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Florida hit an all-time record Saturday, with California, Texas and Arizona reporting near-record daily Covid-19 cases. New infections in Florida exceeded 15,000, the largest daily record of any U.S. state, an increase of 10,000 from Friday’s number. Kate King and Jennifer Calfas report for the Wall Street Journal.

The World Health Organization reported yesterday a global record in coronavirus cases, with the total rising past 230,000. The main contributors to the increase were the U.S., Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Reuters reporting.

The Trump administration has maintained pressure for schools to open in the fall, with Education Secretary Betsy Devos insisting yesterday that their re-opening is necessary, despite concerns over surges in new Covid-19 cases. Al Jazeera reporting.

Almost 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported at a US Marine Corps bases on the island of Okinawa, Japan. “The U.S. cases have primarily been Marines assigned to MCAS Futenma and Camp Hansen, and have been a mix of both travel related and those with origins we’ve yet to be able to identify indicating the potential of a reemergence of community spread,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Joel Carey said in a statement. A lockdown order was issued Saturday that bans all off-base movement, including U.S. military personnel, who must seek approval from a senior officer before being able to leave their base. Brad Lendon, Junko Ogura and Kaori Enjoji report for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) confirmed yesterday that he will grant a request by Democrats to call on former special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, to testify before the committee. Graham’s comments follow an op-ed by Mueller published Saturday, prompting the Chair to write in a post on Twitter: “Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post.” Allan Smith reports for NBC News.

President Trump’s planned executive order on immigration, which he claimed Friday would include the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and a road to citizenship for immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the US illegaly but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesperson confirmed Friday. Reuters reporting.

21 sailors and fire crew were injured after a fire broke out Sunday aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego, according to military officials. The explosion was reported Sunday morning; however, spokesperson Mike Raney did not confirm where on the ship the explosion and fire occurred. Artemis Moshtaghian and Theresa Waldrop report for CNN.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution Saturday which approved aid deliveries to Syria via only one border crossing from Turkey – the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing – after the Security Council’s members voted 12-0, with Russia, China and the Dominican Republic abstaining, a day after a previous 6-year-long humanitarian aid operations resolution expired. The resolution, submitted by Germany and Belgium, followed a week of drama between council members, in which Russia and China vetoed resolutions that intended to keep two crossings from Turkey open. AP reporting.

China and Iran have drafted a wide-ranging economic and security partnership, including billions of dollars of investment by China, which could deflect US economic pressure on Iran and help address Tehran’s global isolation. The initial 18-page deal would greatly expand China’s involvement in Iran’s banking, telecommunications and infrastructure, which in return will see China supplied with Iranian oil for the next 25 years. The document also highlights a new military cooperation between the countries. Farnaz Fassihi and Steven Lee Myers report for the New York Times. 

Featured Articles

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 8, 2020

July 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 7, 2020

July 7, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 2, 2020

July 2, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 1, 2020

July 1, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020 by and