The Early Edition: July 6, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

July 6, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

RUSSIAN BOUNTY INTELLIGENCE

The National Intelligence Council (NIC), which reports to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe, produced a three-page Sense of the Community Memorandum (SOCM) dated July 1 acknowledging the assessments put forward by the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militant groups to kill US soldiers but also pointing out uncertainty and gaps in evidence. The memo emphasized that the information was credibly sourced and believable but fell short of near certainty, which has prompted some to accuse the NIC’s memo of serving to justify the Trump administration’s inaction on assessments. Charlie Savage, Eric Schmitt, Rukmini Callimachi and Adam Goldman report for the New York Times.

An “unpacking” of the SOCM is provided by Nicholas Rasmussen and Co-Editor-in-Chief Ryan Goodman for Just Security, who note that the memo “may seek to cast doubt” on assessments “to serve the White House’s political purposes.”

A Timeline of Trump’s acts of accommodation to Russia while US intelligence agencies reported Putin was paying militants to kill American troops, with an examination into how a president would ordinarily be directly involved in a coordinated interagency response, is provided by Joshua Geltzer, Co-Editor-in-Chief Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin at Just Security.

CORONAVIRUS

More than 200 scientists from over 30 countries are calling for greater acknowledgement of the role of airborne spread of Covid-19 and the need for governments to implement control measures as case numbers climb around the world and surge in the United States. In a forthcoming paper titled “It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Covid-19,” 239 signatories attempt to raise awareness about what they say is growing proof that the virus can spread indoors through aerosols that remain in the air and can be infectious even in smaller quantities than previously thought. Until recently, most public health guidelines have focused on social distancing measures and frequent hand-washing, advising that the virus is transmitted primarily between people through respiratory droplets and contact. But the signatories to the paper say the potential for the virus to spread through airborne transmission has not been fully recognized even by public health institutions such as the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). James McAuley and Emily Rauhala report for the Washington Post.

Nearly 130,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus and more than 2.8 million Americans have been infected, including over 49,000 fresh infections yesterday. In hard-hit states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida, hospitals have been overburdened in recent days as infections continue to rise. In Arizona, almost 90% of the state’s ICU beds are in use, according to the state’s Department of Health, an increase from between 60% and 70% throughout March and April; some Florida hospitals also recorded near-full intensive care units, state data show. David Hall reports for the Wall Street Journal.

At least 11.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 534,500 global deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New federal data — made available after The New York Times sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — shows that Black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in a far-reaching manner that stretches over the country, throughout hundreds of counties in urban, suburban and rural areas, and across all age categories. Latino and African-American residents of the United States have been three times more likely to become infected with Covid-19 than their white neighbors, according to the new data, which provides specific characteristics of 640,000 infections uncovered in nearly 1,000 U.S. counties. And Black and Latino people have been almost twice as likely to die from the virus as their white counterparts, the data reveals. Richard A. Oppel Jr., Robert Gebeloff, K.K. Rebecca Lai, Will Wright and Mitch Smith report for the New York Times.

President Trump on Saturday signed a bill to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses through Aug. 8. House lawmakers approved the extension unanimously last week — less than a day after the program expired. Matthew S. Schwartz reports for NPR.

Dr Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), declined yesterday to correct Trump’s “dangerously” inaccurate assertion that 99 percent of Covid-19 cases “are totally harmless” in “a stunning breakdown of the government’s core duty to keep Americans safe and protect the public health,” writes Maeve Reston in an analysis for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Officials from the Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) will conduct interviews with political appointees at the Pentagon this week, U.S. officials told Foreign Policy, and will be an opportunity for noncareer officials to prove their worthiness and credentials for a position in a potential second term for President Trump. The White House liaison office sent emails to the Department of Defense (D.O.D.) officials Wednesday, scheduling meetings with P.P.O. staffers John Troup Hemenway and Jordan Hayley. Concern has been expressed that the interviews will be used as an opportunity to weed out any officials not deemed to be sufficiently loyal to the president. Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer report for Foreign Policy.

Trump’s speech Saturday that marked US Independence Day has been called “deeply divisive” after he made comparisons between the US’s fight against Nazis and his attempts to defeat “the radical left.” Trump, speaking from the White House, said: “American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth … We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing.” Jeremy Diamond and Jason Hoffman reports for CNN.

One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who had officers kneel on his neck for over eight minutes, has been released from jail on a £750,000 bond. Tou Thao was released with conditions Saturday and faces charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 11. Rachel Treisman reports for NPR.

IRAN

Iran admitted yesterday that a fire that broke out last Thursday at the underground Natanz nuclear site hit a new centrifuge assembly center and caused “significant damage” despite initially claiming that the damage was “limited.” A spokesperson for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, confirmed the center was completed in 2018 and “more advanced centrifuge machines were intended to be built there,” adding that the damage would “possibly cause a delay in development and production of advanced centrifuge machines in the medium term.” AP reporting.

Israel’s defense minister said yesterday that the country is not “necessarily” behind every incident in Iran, after the fire at the Natanz site had some Iranian officials say Israel was to blame. Justine Coleman reports for The Hill.

Tehran has built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy chief confirmed yesterday. Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said: “Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies.” Reuters reporting.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Israel has said it conducted fresh air raids on the Gaza Strip in response to three alleged rockets launched from the besieged Palestinian enclave.  No casualties were reported in the attacks late yesterday that occurred amid rising  tensions over Israel’s widely criticized plan to illegally annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera reporting.

Israel today launched a new spy satellite that it said would collect high-quality surveillance for its military intelligence. Israel has been ramping up its surveillance capabilities to monitor adversaries like Iran, whose nuclear program it sees as a major threat. Reuters reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S.’s envoy to Afghanistan indicated Saturday that Washington intends to continue pursuing a peace agreement with the Taliban despite recent reports of its involvement in carrying out Russian bounties on U.S. and coalition soldiers in the country. Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been conducting negotiations with the militant group and has pushed for the implementation of a peace deal signed in February, was completing a week-long visit to Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Qatar, where the Taliban negotiation team is based. Khalilzad posted a series of tweets Saturday touting the economic benefits of the February accord, saying all parties would gain from implementing the deal. Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

Two missiles targeted American diplomatic and military sites last night in Iraq, Iraq’s security forces confirmed. Iran-backed forces, who had 14 of its fighters arrested at the end of June by Iraqi troops, have denied responsibility for the attack and numerous preceding attacks. Al Jazeera reporting.

A top North Korean diplomat said Saturday that the nation does not “feel any need” to start negotiations with the US, brushing off speculation that President Trump could meet with Kim Jong-un ahead of November’s presidential election. Stella Kim and Adela Suliman report for NBC News.

For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the South China Sea, the latest show of military strength from Washington as it pushes back against China’s sweeping claim to much of the contested area. The two American carriers arrived in the region as China concluded its own set of naval drills near a disputed island chain, hyped up by Beijing’s state media as a show of the country’s preparedness to repel any U.S. attempt to challenge its claims. Brad Lendon reports for CNN.

A Hong Kong court denied bail today to the first individual charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under the city’s new national security law after he bore a sign saying “Liberate Hong Kong” and drove his motorbike into police. Reuters reporting.

Libya’s UN-backed government yesterday denounced overnight airstrikes against a recently recaptured airbase in the west of the country saying the attack was carried out by a “foreign air force.” Al Jazeera reporting. 

Featured Articles

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 29-July 3)

by

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Why is Trump Turning a Blind Eye to Russia’s Covert Warfare?

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 22-26)

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Nat O'Connell

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: July 2, 2020

July 2, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 1, 2020

July 1, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 22, 2020

June 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 18, 2020

June 18, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020 by and