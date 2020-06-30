The Early Edition: June 30, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

June 30, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news. 

RUSSIAN BOUNTY INTELLIGENCE

President Trump was given a written briefing in late February about intelligence suggesting Russia privately offered and paid bounties for attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, The New York Times reported last night, citing two officials, after the president said on Sunday he was not told of the allegations because the information was not “credible.” Further, a description of the intelligence assessment was also deemed “serious and solid” enough to distribute more broadly across the intelligence community in a May 4 article in the C.I.A.’s World Intelligence Review, a classified compendium more commonly known as The Wire, the two officials said. Charlie Savage, Eric Schmitt, Nicholas Fandos and Adam Goldman report for the New York Times.

CNN said an official with direct knowledge confirmed that the intelligence was included in a daily written briefing “sometime in the spring.” Barbara Starr and Paul LeBlanc report for CNN.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that senior White House officials were aware as early as March 2019 of intelligence relating to the Russian bounties and the assessment was included in at least one of the president’s written daily briefings at the time, citing multiple officials. That timeline would mean the White House knew of the intelligence one year earlier than other news outlets have reported — and before an April 2019 car explosion that killed three Marines could be linked to the alleged plot. AP reporting. 

The reports emerged after White House officials briefed House Republicans yesterday on the issue and explained that there was an ongoing review of the bounty claims even before the story broke. A group of Democratic members is set to receive a similar briefing this morning, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed yesterday, as Democrats were notably absent from yesterday’s meeting. Kyle Cheney, Jake Sherman and Heather Caygle report for POLITICO.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers made clear yesterday that they will press the White House for answers about the intelligence assessments and why President Trump apparently was not briefed on the threat to U.S. troops. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) demanded that all members of Congress be briefed on the news reports; in a letter to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and C.I.A. Director Gina Haspel, Pelosi said, “Congress and the country need answers now.” Rep. Mac Thornberry (Texas), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, joined the panel’s chair, Adam Smith (D-Wash.), in asking the Department of Defense for a briefing. “The American people – and our service members – deserve to know the truth about what the White House knew about these Russian operations that may have directly resulted in the deaths of American service members,” Smith said. Rebecca Kheel and Olivia Beavers report for The Hill.

While making her case yesterday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to contradict Trump on two major points, CNN’s Marshall Cohen writes in an analysis for CNN. 

IRAN

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Trump over the January killing of top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani and appealed to Interpol for help in detaining Trump. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Iran has charged Trump and 35 others with “murder and terrorism” in connection with the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed the commander of Iran’s Quds Force in Baghdad, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. No other officials were immediately identified in the warrant, but said Iran would continue pushing for Trump’s prosecution after he leaves office. Interpol said it would not consider the Iranian request, and Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, dismissed the warrant as a propaganda stunt that nobody would take seriously. AP reporting.

Saudi and U.S. officials yesterday urged the U.N. Security Council to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying that failing to do so would risk a renewed weapons race in the Middle East. BBC News reporting.

Commercial satellite photographs show that a huge explosion on the edge of Tehran last week occurred at a missile production facility not far from Parchin, a base laced with underground tunnels and long thought to be a key site for Iran’s expanding arsenal, even though the Iranian government quickly dismissed the incident as a gas explosion at the Parchin military base. “But beyond Tehran’s effort at misdirection … it is unclear whether the cause was an accident, sabotage or something else,” David E. Sanger, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi report for the New York Times.

HONG KONG

Beijing has passed a wide-ranging national security law for Hong Kong that many fear will erode civil and political freedoms and clear the way for China to cement its control over the semi-autonomous territory. Less than 40 days after Chinese lawmakers first proposed imposing an anti-sedition law on Hong Kong, Beijing’s top lawmaking body, the National People’s Congress (NPC), today adopted the measure, bypassing Hong Kong’s legislature, according to officials and multiple media reports. The full text of the law had not yet been disclosed to the public. Lily Kuo and Verna You report for The Guardian.

The U.S. will halt defense exports to Hong Kong and take steps to impose new restrictions on shipments of dual-use technologies in response to Beijing pushing forward on national security legislation for Hong Kong, top Trump administration officials said yesterday. “The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to eviscerate Hong Kong’s freedoms has forced the Trump Administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Laura Kelly reports for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

More than 10.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including over 505,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There are now almost 2.6 million coronavirus infections in the United States and at least 126,000 Covid-19 related deaths. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez report for CNN.

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and “is actually speeding up,” the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned yesterday. Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, Tedros denounced governments that have failed to establish reliable contact tracing to halt the spread of the coronavirus. He said the solution is the same as it has been since the initial days of the pandemic: “Test, trace, isolate and quarantine.” Scott Neuman reports for NPR.

W.H.O. is sending a team to China next week to probe the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tedros said. “Knowing the source of the virus is very, very important,” the W.H.O. chief told a virtual press conference yesterday. The United States, the W.H.O.’s biggest critic which has said it is quitting the U.N. agency, has previously urged an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. Reuters reporting.

At least 16 U.S. states have halted their reopening plans as new coronavirus cases are spiking there and nationwide compared to the previous week. In an about-face, Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the states bars, nightclubs, gyms, cinemas and water parks to close down amid thousands of new coronavirus cases in the state. Florida and Texas have also performed U-turns on lifting restrictions as the whole U.S. Sun Belt region becomes a new virus epicenter. BBC News reporting.

Gilead Sciences Inc. outlined its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge American hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient. The drugmaker yesterday shared its pricing plans as it prepares to start charging for the drug in July. The U.S. has been distributing remdesivir donated by Gilead since the medicine was approved for emergency use in May. Joseph Walker reports for the Wall Street Journal.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian. 

ANTI-RACISM PROTESTS

A judge has tentatively set a trial date of March 8 for the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed May 25 holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, while the other three former officers — Tou Thao,  J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. The four men appeared before a judge yesterday for a joint hearing, with Chauvin appearing remotely from a state prison and Thao, Kueng and Lane in person. Julie Wernau and Joe Barrett report for the Wall Street Journal.

The Senate is ready to challenge President Trump this week with legislation compelling the military to rename bases bearing the names of Confederate generals, a proposal that is turning out to be one of the most controversial items in this year’s annual defense bill. In the Senate, the key issue seems to be timing: the bill that emerged from the Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee included a provision giving the Pentagon three years to submit new names, while an amendment filed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and 35 other Senate Democrats last week would accelerate that process, requiring the name changes within a year. Karoun Demirjian reports for the Washington Post.

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS 

Roger Stone’s underlying health issues are “medically controlled” and the prison he is being sent to has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted in a newly unsealed opinion that adds rationale to her decision to reject the longtime Trump ally’s request for an additional 60-day delay of his prison term. Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein report for POLITICO. 

The G.O.P. Steering Committee yesterday selected Rep. James Comer of Kentucky to be the top Republican on the Oversight and Reform Committee, placing him at the fore of fighting Democratic oversight efforts and filling a major post that has gone without a permanent leader for months. During a private Steering panel meeting in the basement of the Capitol, Republicans tapped Comer — a businessman and farm owner who served as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture — to be the ranking member of the Oversight panel. Melanie Zanona reports for POLITICO. 

“While the opinion of the [federal appeals court] panel is grievously wrong, and as premature and ill reasoned as its decision [to order Judge Emmett Sullivan to dismiss the prosecution against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the F.B.I.] was, the court reached the result that almost certainly will be required by law after any hearing that the full court could constitutionally authorize Judge Sullivan to conduct,” former U.S. Court of Appeals judge J. Michael Luttig argues in an op-ed for the New York Times.

An Open Letter from former U.S. military commanders and Judge Advocates to the Committees on Armed Services of the Senate and the House of Representatives that addresses three points of similarity between the §540F proposal and the Military Justice Improvement Act of 2020 (MJIA 2020) is available on the Just Security website, with an introduction by Geoffrey S. Corn, Chris Jenks and Timothy C. MacDonnell.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS 

At least 23 civilians were killed and dozens of others wounded when rockets struck a crowded livestock market in southern Afghanistan yesterday, with the government and the Taliban blaming each other for the attack. Reuters reporting.

The United Nations is pushing governments at a virtual conference today for nearly $10 billion in aid for Syria, to help refugees enduring Syria’s ninth year of armed conflict, as the coronavirus and soaring food prices exacerbate the plight of millions. Al Jazeera reporting.

President Trump’s Executive Order declaring the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.) to be a national security threat is “likely only the tip of the iceberg,” Special Adviser to the I.C.C. Leila Sadat writes as part of a series for Just Security, commenting, “if the administration can deem the I.C.C. a threat to national security, it could use the same tactic on every international institution with which it has a difference of view and any person or entity with whom it disagrees” — including the World Health Organization and the Human Rights Council.

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to impose limits on Trump’s ability to remove troops from Germany unless the administration is able to meet a bunch of requirements.  The proposal, led by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), would bar the administration from slashing the number of active-duty troops in Germany below 34,500 unless the Pentagon can certify to Congress that it “is in the national security interest of the United States” and would not negatively weaken European alliances or N.A.T.O.. Jordain Carney reports for The Hill. 

Featured Articles

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 22-26)

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: June 25, 2020

June 25, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 22, 2020

June 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 19, 2020

June 19, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 18, 2020

June 18, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 16, 2020

June 16, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 15, 2020

June 15, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020 by and