The Early Edition: June 5, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

June 5, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news. 

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

The U.S. saw yesterday the tenth day of protests in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Floyd’s memorial service was held yesterday at North Central University and was followed by thousands of protesters taking to the streets across states to demand justice for his death. “George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks … Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton whilst reading the eulogy at the Floyd’s memorial. Hannah Hagemann reports for NPR. 

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, with President Trump’s agreement, has “made the decision to return members of some of the active duty units in the capital region to their home base,” a senior defense official confirmed. Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, who were never actually deployed onto the streets of Washington D.C. but remained on stand-by, have been sent home to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and officials confirmed hundreds more are expected to return home today “if conditions allow.” AP reporting. 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced a bill yesterday that would limit presidential powers under the Insurrection Act. The bill will: include a requirement that the president consults with Congress before using the Act; limit its use to 14 days unless lawmakers agree by resolution to extend it; and allow citizens and state and local governments an expedited judicial review process to challenge a decision to use the Act. “I’m proposing urgently necessary reforms to impose oversight and accountability to the President’s broad, virtually unrestricted power … If the President uses military force against Americans at home, Congress should demand at least the same checks that apply to his use of force against adversaries abroad,” Blumenthal said in a statement. Jordain Carney reports for the Hill. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) yesterday called for Trump to provide a list of the all agencies involved in deploying law enforcement officers in Washington, after many officers policing the protests have been reported to have no identifying labels on their uniforms. In a letter sent to Trump, Pelosi said “Congress and the American people need to know who is in charge, what is the chain of command, what is the mission, and by what authority is the National Guard from other states operating in the capital … The practice of officers operating with full anonymity undermines accountability, ignites government distrust and suspicion, and is counter to the principle of procedural justice and legitimacy during this precarious moment in our nation’s history.” Cristina Marcos reports for the Hill. 

Attorney General William Barr yesterday defended the widely-criticized decision to forcefully disperse large crowd outside the White House Monday to allow Trump to make his way to a nearby church to take photos. “I think the president is the head of the executive branch and the chief executive of the nation and should be able to walk outside the White House and walk across the street to the church of presidents,” Barr said at a Department of Justice (D.O.J.) news conference. “I don’t necessarily view that as a political act. I think it was entirely appropriate for him to do.” Josh Gerstein reports for POLITICO. 

The F.B.I. has wanted to separate itself from the firm approach Barr has taken to the protests. “They feel a strong need to delineate what they are and are not doing … You won’t see F.B.I. agents with a baton and shield,” said a source familiar with internal affairs at the Bureau. Christopher Wray, the F.B.I.’s director, also made clear his stance, stating at a Justice Department conference yesterday: “The protectors can quickly become the oppressors, particularly for people of color … Civil rights and civil liberties are at the heart of who we are as Americans.” Julia Ainsley and Michael Kosnar report for NBC News. 

Trump has threatened to oust Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) who endorsed former defense secretary Jim Mattis’ criticisms of Trump’s handling of the protests. After Murkowski called Mattis’ comments “true and honest, and necessary and overdue,” Trump responded: “Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the great state of Alaska … campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” speaking about the senator who faces re-election in 2022, adding: “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” Demetri Sevastopulo, Katrina Manson and Patrick McGee report for the Financial Times. 

The U.S. Supreme Court is to announce Monday whether it will allow the submission of arguments against police “qualified immunity” which affords them a high-level of protection against lawsuits for excessive use of force and alleged civil rights violations. Robert Barnes reports for the Washington Post. 

Democratic senators yesterday voiced concern that the U.S.’s handling of protests could undermine the country’s critical response to China’s attack on Hong Kong, with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) stating that: “in order for that judgment [of China] to stand, we must hold ourselves to the values of our own highest aspirations.” Sylvan Lane reports for the Hill. 

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Ret. Gen. Martin Dempsey yesterday denounced Trump’s handling of protests as “very troubling” and “dangerous.” “The idea that the president would take charge of the situation using the military was troubling to me,” Dempsey said to NPR. Steve Inskeep reports for NPR.  

New South Wales Supreme Court has today ruled that the Black Lives Matter and Indigenous Lives Matter demonstrations planned for tomorrow are illegal, after the police applied to the court to stop protests due to fears that it will spread coronavirus. Matilda Boseley and Daniel Hurst report for the Guardian. 

Civil rights groups and protestors yesterday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its deployment of officers in Washington Monday and their “unprovoked charge into a crowd of demonstrators,” arguing that the excessive use of force violated protestors’ constitutional rights. “What happened to our members Monday evening, here in the nation’s capital, was an affront to all our rights,” said April Goggans, a leader of Black Lives Matter D.C., the lead plaintiff in the case. Vanessa Romo reports for NPR. 

Social media giant Twitter yesterday disabled Trump’s video tribute to Floyd, after receiving copyright complaints. Reuters reporting.

Trump yesterday shared a letter on Twitter that called protesters “terrorists.” A letter from veteran attorney and former Trump lawyer John Dowd, which appears to be addressed to Mattis, states: “The phony protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and are not real … They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew.” Paul LeBlanc reports for CNN. 

The Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is calling for U.S. attorneys nationwide to use federal courts — where more serious charges are possible — to prosecute those suspected of violence or property damage during the protests over Floyd’s death. Barr said yesterday that federal agents have detained 51 individuals for acts of violence since the protests started. Investigators said social media photos and videos have helped feds with some of the arrests. Pete Williams reports for NBC News.

Two of the former cops charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd turned on the senior officer accused in the case, making for a remarkable court appearance yesterday afternoon. A third officer was cooperating with investigators, a sign that the four sacked officers “would not be presenting a united front.” Kim Barker, John Eligon, Richard A. Oppel Jr. and Matt Furber report for the New York Times.

Six military dignitaries and defense experts comment on Trump’s call for the military to quash nationwide protests in a piece for Foreign Policy.

Live updates on the protests available at CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

CORONAVIRUS

The United States continues to be, by far, the world’s coronavirus hot spot, accounting for 1.8 million of the 6.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 391,500 people have died globally from Covid-19, including 108,000 people in America. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez report for CNN.

Brazil documented a record 1,473 fatalities in a single day yesterday — overtaking Italy as the country with the third-highest Covid-19 related death toll after the U.S. and the U.K.. Tom Phillips reports for The Guardian.

A U.S. aircraft carrier ship whose captain was removed for searing remarks about a coronavirus outbreak onboard has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region, authorities said. Brett Crozier was stripped of his command in early April as punishment for the leak of a letter he sent to superiors seeking harsher action against the spread of Covid-19 on his ship, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Reuters reporting.

Three of the authors of a study that halted global trials of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 because of fears of increased deaths retracted it yesterday, saying they could no longer vouch for the data’s accuracy. The retraction notice was released by the medical journal Lancet, which had published the study on May 22. Laurie McGinley reports for the Washington Post.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing capability for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses in two agreements involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates that guarantee early supply to lower income countries. The deals with epidemic response group CEPI and vaccine alliance GAVI are supported by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) and aim to put down concerns that the company was committing all initial supplies of the vaccine to the developed world. Reuters reporting.

Governments across the globe yesterday pledged $8.8 billion for international vaccines alliance Gavi to help immunization programs rattled by coronavirus, prompting calls for global cooperation to ensure a potential Covid-19 vaccine is available to all. The virtual meeting surpassed a fundraising target of $7.4 million to provide vaccines at a much lower cost to 300 million children worldwide over the next five years. AFP reporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The Republican-controlled Homeland Security Committee voted yesterday to give Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) broad subpoena power to seek documents from federal agencies and 35 Obama-era officials linked to the 2016 investigation into Russian election interference over Democratic opposition that the effort was a political mission for President Trump. The subpoena authority will allow Republicans to seek additional probes into the F.B.I.’s handling of “Crossfire Hurricane” — former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into election interference and the Trump campaign. Senate committees granting such wide authority to chairs to compel testimony and records on any matter, much less on a purely partisan basis, is “rare,” Nicholas Fandos reports for the New York Times. The Governmental Affairs Committee has scheduled a similar vote for next week.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suspended a vote on authorizing subpoenas for over 50 individuals as Republicans step up their investigation into the Russia probe. Graham said he was putting off the vote to allow senators enough time to properly debate the issue, as the meeting brushed up against a pre-scheduled vote on the Senate floor. He said that “we’ll get to [a] conclusion next week” on the subpoena vote. Jordain Carney reports for the Hill.

A review of thousands of old case files by Ukrainian prosecutors found “no evidence of wrongdoing” on the part of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the former prosecutor general, who had initiated the audit, told Reuters. Reuters reporting.

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said yesterday that he is blocking two Trump administration nominees while he awaits further explanations for why the president sacked two federal agency watchdogs. Grassley will hold up the nominations of Christopher Miller to be the director of the National Counterterrorism Center and Marshall Billingslea to be the undersecretary for arms control and international security at the State Department over the firing of intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and State Department Inspector General Steven Linick. Lindsay Wise and Courtney McBride report for the Wall Street Journal.

Chinese and Iranian hackers sent sham emails to staff working for the presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and President Trump, respectively, in an attempt to access sensitive information, tech giant Google said yesterday. Shane Huntley, head of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, said in a Twitter post that a hacking group with ties to the Chinese government, dubbed APT31, targeted the campaign of Democratic nominee Biden with so-called “phishing emails;” another group backed by Iran, APT35, targeted Trump’s campaign, he added. The attempt is a reminder that foreign actors continue to seek to infiltrate presidential campaigns. Hannah Murphy reports for the Financial Times.

AFGHANISTAN

At least 28 pro-government forces and 33 civilians were killed during the last week of fighting in Afghanistan, Fahim Abed reports in a casualty report at the New York Times.

Overall violence in Afghanistan has diminished somewhat as large numbers of both Taliban and Afghan national forces have continued to informally observe a truce called during the Eid al-Fitr holiday — but Islamic State terrorists are already carrying out more massacres, including a roadside bomb in Kabul as well as an attack killing a well-known cleric. Emran Feroz reports for Foreign Policy.

LIBYA

The forces of the military leader Khalifa Haftar yesterday pulled back from their last footholds in the suburbs of Tripoli, the Libyan capital, ending his 15-month-old offensive to capture the city. David D. Kirkpatrick reports for the New York Times.

Forces aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Libya said today they reclaimed another key western town from opposition forces, a further blow showing how Turkey’s support has reversed the tide of the war in the oil-rich country. Mohamed Gnono, spokesperson for the Tripoli-allied forces, said their Turkish-backed units captured the town of Tarhouna, 72 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Tripoli. AP reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

President Trump expressed hope for progress with arch-rival Iran yesterday after the clerical regime freed a U.S. Navy veteran and the United States released two Iranians. Michael White, who had contracted the coronavirus while in Iran, flew out on a Swiss military aircraft to Zurich where he was met by a senior American official. AFP reporting.

Russia sent a batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria, Moscow’s embassy in Damascus said, with Syrian pilots already utilizing the planes to carry out operations within the country’s airspace. President Vladimir Putin last week directed Russia’s foreign and defense ministries to engage in talks with its close ally, Syria, to obtain more facilities and maritime access there, in addition to the two military bases it has already. Russia’s Embassy in Syria said on Twitter late Wednesday that the latest bundle of planes was for the Syrian military. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 23-29)

by

[UPDATED with link to and thoughts on the Flynn/Kislyak Transcripts] Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 2, 2020

June 2, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 27, 2020

May 27, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 20, 2020

May 20, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020 by and