The Early Edition: May 21, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

May 21, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

More than 106,000 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday — the most in a single day since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) said. The biggest one-day jump came as President Trump offered to host world leaders for the annual Group of 7 (G-7) summit as a sign of “normalization.” AFP reporting.

The United States continues to be, by far, the world’s coronavirus hot spot, accounting for 1.55 million of the 5 million confirmed global cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 328,000 people have died worldwide from Covid-19, including 93,400 people in America. Chong Koh Ping reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) this week quietly released detailed guidelines for reopening restaurants, schools businesses and public transit during the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-page document is the most extensive guidance yet offered by the health agency and comes weeks after several states have already ended or partly ended their lockdowns. Elizabeth Chuck reports for NBC News.

The quick spread of coronavirus in the southern hemisphere suggests it is likely to “flare up” again in the U.S. this autumn and winter, raising the prospect of a second round of lockdowns this year, the head of the C.D.C. has told the Financial Times. Robert Redfield warned the U.S. would have to boost its disease-tracking capabilities rapidly in the next few months to avoid another public health crisis as seasonal flu coincides with a second wave of Covid-19. Kiran Stacey in Washington and David Crow report for the Financial Times.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that has been docked in Guam since March 27 battling an outbreak of the coronavirus is now back at sea, the Navy announced late yesterday. The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt departed Naval Base Guam and entered the Philippine Sea on May 21 “to conduct carrier qualification flights,” basic drills that will allow the crew to increase use of the carrier after 55 days away from sea. The ship left port with just a fraction of its almost 5,000-member crew, as the qualification flights “requires fewer personnel than other missions, and bringing fewer Sailors on board will enable enhanced social distancing while underway,” Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the ship’s commanding officer, said in a statement. Ellen Mitchell reports for the Hill.

The commanding scientist brought on to lead the Trump administration’s vaccine efforts has recently been trying to disentangle pieces of his stock portfolio and his intricate links to large pharmaceutical companies, as critics cite the potential for significant conflicts of interest. The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline; most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company with a $30 billion valuation that is working on a coronavirus vaccine. He quit when Trump named him last Thursday to the new position as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative for coronavirus vaccines and treatments. Sheila Kaplan, Matthew Goldstein and Alexandra Stevenson report for the New York Times.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been notably absent from national television interviews over the past fortnight, as the White House advances with reopening the economy. Fauci’s absence was particularly conspicuous this week, given the positive preliminary results regarding a vaccine developed by the biotech company Moderna in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (N.I.H.), which Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (N.I.A.I.D.) falls under; despite the N.I.H.’s part in helping to develop the vaccine, Fauci did not appear for interviews to talk about the promising results. While Fauci has been on “modified quarantine” after potential exposure to the virus, he has still been present at the White House and testified remotely before the Senate last week. Oliver Darcy reports for CNN.

The W.H.O. says the science is still uncertain on an old malaria drug Trump is taking to protect against the novel coronavirus and recommends hydroxychloroquine’s use for Covid-19 “only in controlled clinical trials for now.” The comments by Dr. Michael Ryan, the W.H.O.’s emergencies chief, late yesterday suggested the U.N. health agency remains undefeated by Trump’s repeated criticism over its response to the coronavirus pandemic — including most recently his threat to halt all funding for the W.H.O. from its biggest donor, the United States, if it does not reform. AP reporting.

The U.S. has secured 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential coronavirus vaccine after offering $1.2 billion to support the company’s development of the vaccine. Although the vaccine has not been proven as effective against the virus, many health world leaders support the progress made, with U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar stating that: “This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed’s work toward a safe, effective, widely available vaccine by 2021.” Reuters reporting.

All 50 states in the U.S. have at least partially relaxed tight restrictions on businesses, with a combination of policies allowing restaurants or shops to welcome customers. Just after midnight yesterday, Connecticut became the last state to let businesses serve customers more directly than they have in weeks. The state is now permitting outdoor seating at restaurants, and non-essential retail stores and malls can also reopen. Across the U.S., certain cities and counties are keeping strict measures in place, with officials pointing to persistent levels of hospitalizations and/or new cases. Bill Chappell reports for NPR.

Authorities in 23 nations across five continents have tried to gain access to contact tracing technology from Apple and Google, the tech giants announced yesterday as they unveiled the first version of their system. But authorities would have to stop demanding phone numbers from users under the companies’ rules, one of several restrictions that have left governments battling the novel coronavirus irked that the world’s top two smartphone software makers undermine the technology’s usefulness by prioritizing user privacy. Reuters reporting.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday a program to test and trace those suspected of having come into contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19 would be in place by June 1. Earlier this month, Johnson unveiled a blueprint to relax measures that have shuttered much of the economy for weeks, including a move to begin the opening of shops and to return some pupils to school. Reuters reporting.

Chinese authorities have locked down a northeastern city after the emergence of dozens of fresh coronavirus cases in the area, initiating a limited return to tight controls at a time when the government is trying to stimulate economic activity. Residents in some parts of Jilin province are being directed to stay home, and traffic into and out of some localities is being halted in an effort to prevent the virus that causes Covid-19 from spreading, according to government notices, state media and residents. James T. Areddy reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab countries are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, spurring governments to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted late last month in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab gulf country, had recorded roughly 15,000 cases when Ramadan started; but in less than a month, the kingdom’s numbers quadrupled, with nearly 60,000 confirmed cases as of yesterday, making it the Arab world’s new hotspot of infection. In response, the kingdom has announced it will enforce a nationwide 24-hour curfew starting Saturday and going on into next week during the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Ramadan. Sarah Dadouch reports for the Washington Post.

A fact-check and assessment of Trump’s letter of condemnation to the W.H.O. is provided by Pien Huang for NPR.

Beijing’s influence within the World Health Organization means the results of an evaluation into the origins of the coronavirus are “likely to be delayed — and compromised,” James Palmer argues for Foreign Policy.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday temporarily blocked the House Judiciary Committee from receiving secret grand jury material redacted from Robert Mueller’s investigation report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, following a request from the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) after the Court of Appeals said in March that the material must be disclosed. The justices short order gave no reasons for blocking the disclosure and has given the D.O.J. until June 1 to submit its full petition as to why the court should proceed the case to full review. Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report for the Washington Post. 

Leading Democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) yesterday requested that acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell release all intelligence reports between President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia’s former ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Warner also asked for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (O.D.N.I.) to disclose to senators all intelligence reports compiled during the Trump presidential transition. Dustin Volz and Lindsay Wise report for the Wall Street Journal. 

Warner has also called upon the O.D.N.I. to provide investigation reports in which Flynn’s name was “unmasked,” stating: “As you are well aware, there are substantial protections built into the process for requesting that identities of U.S. persons be unmasked in intelligence reports, ensuring that the rights of individual Americans are protected and that unmasking requests are granted only to those who need the information in order to protect U.S. national security.” “Selective declassification for political purposes undermines the integrity of our system for protecting classified information, undermines the Intelligence Community’s credibility, and erodes public trust in institutions critical to protecting the nation,” Warner added. Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

The F.B.I.’s report on Flynn’s communications with Kislyak never redacted Flynn’s name and so his name was never “unmasked,” former U.S. officials have stressed. “When the F.B.I circulated [the report], they included Flynn’s name from the beginning … There were therefore no requests for the unmasking of that information,” one former official told the Washington Post. Ellen Nakashima reports for the Washington Post. 

The Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee yesterday approved the subpoena of Democratic public-relations firm Blue Star strategies as part of its investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and election runner Joe Biden, and his relationship with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings where he sat as a board member. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO. 

Leaked recordings between Joe Biden and Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko will be formally investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement, the country’s current president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said. Andrew Roth reports for the Guardian. 

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Israel must stop threats of annexing the occupied West Bank, warned U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov when speaking to the Security Council yesterday, charging that “continuing threat of annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank would constitute a most serious violation of international law, deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution [and] close the door to a renewal of negotiations.” Reuters reporting. 

The President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas’s declaration on Tuesday that he is pulling out of all peace and security agreements with Israel has been branded as “Judgement Day” by Palestinian officials who fear the conflict that could ensue. David M. Halbfinger, Adam Rasgon and Mohammed Najib report for the New York Times. 

IRAN

The U.S. yesterday imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister after accusing him of serious human rights violations, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in statement “[sends] a message of support to the Iranian people that we will continue to support their demands for transparent and accountable governance.” Reuters reporting.

Iran will “support and assist any nation or any group” that fights against the “Zionist regime” in Israel, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said yesterday in a post on twitter. Khamenei made clear in a second message that, “Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews … We aren’t against Jews.” Reuters reporting. 

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Defense Department has not kept back $1 billion in funding from Afghan security forces despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pledge on March 23 to slash that sum “immediately,” five sources familiar with the matter said. Reuters reporting.

Iraq has arrested Nasser al-Qirdash, a favored candidate to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the slain leader of ISIS, the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced yesterday. Al Jazeera reporting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu showed support for an immediate truce in Libya during a phone call today, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The two diplomats spoke one day after the Libyan National Army of eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar said it had retreated from some Tripoli frontlines, calling into question its ability to sustain a year-long offensive aimed at seizing the capital. Reuters reporting.

The U.S. repeatedly supplies aid to questionable partner and proxy forces; the problem seems to lie in enforcement of the law, Brittany Benowitz and Alicia Ceccanese write in the second of a three-part series for Just Security addressing the challenges associated with proxy warfare. The authors explore what Congress can do about it. 

The Trump administration is considering a face-saving strategy for preventing an Obama-era nuclear treaty from expiring while it pursues a more extensive arms pact with both Russia and China, according to current and former administration officials with direct knowledge of the discussions. Under the plan, the White House would temporarily extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty while seeking a new accord with Moscow that also attempts to persuade China to come to the table, they said. POLITICO reporting.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation yesterday that could block some Chinese firms from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they follow standards for American audits and regulations. The measure, backed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), passed by unanimous approval; however, it must pass the House of Representatives and be signed by Trump to become law. Reuters reporting.

Google Cloud said yesterday it has reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense to help identify and respond to cyber threats. The deal enables the Defense Innovation Unit to run applications across platforms including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure while being managed through the Google Cloud Console, the company said. Reuters reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday defended his request to have the State Department inspector general sacked, saying that it was not in retaliation for probes the watchdog was conducting. “Frankly, I should have done it some time ago,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference. NBC News reporting.

A look at Pompeo’s “disturbing actions,” including two dozen luxurious dinners hosted by him and his wife at the State Department’s Diplomatic Reception Rooms, all paid for by taxpayers, with guest lists comprising more of Republican donors and activists than foreign diplomats and policy experts, is provided by Frida Ghitis at CNN. 

Featured Articles

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: May 20, 2020

May 20, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 18, 2020

May 18, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 13, 2020

May 13, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 8, 2020

May 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020 by