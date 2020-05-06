The Early Edition: May 6, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

May 6, 2020

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

At least 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the U.S., including 71,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Across the world, more than 3.66 million cases and over 257,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded. Katie Honan, Leslie Brody and Jennifer Calfas report for the Wall Street Journal.

The White House announced it would wind down its coronavirus task force in the next few weeks as the country enters into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak. “We will have something in a different form,” President Trump told journalists as he toured a Honeywell mask manufacturing plant in Arizona, where he donned safety goggles but no mask. The president hailed the work of the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, but said it was time to focus on safety and reopening the country. Pence said the group would probably start shifting coordination of the U.S. response back to federal agencies in late May. The New York Times reporting.

Ousted vaccine expert Rick Bright filed a formal whistleblower complaint yesterday alleging that top administration officials dismissed his early concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and steered contracts based on political connections, including a contract with a drug company tied to a friend of Jared Kushner’s, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. The 89-page complaint, filed with the Office of Special Counsel, a government bureau that protects federal whistleblowers, said Bright “encountered opposition” from Health and Human Services (H.H.S.) leadership — including Secretary Alex Azar — when he pushed as early as January for the rapid development of treatments and vaccines to counter the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority also alleged that he was one of the few officials sounding a warning about hydroxychloroquine, the malaria medicine that the president had championed as a possible“game changer” in the treatment of the virus. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Laurie McGinley report for the Washington Post.

Bright will testify before a House panel on May 14, his lawyer told reporters yesterday. CNN reporting.

The coronavirus response being lead by Kushner has relied partly on a team of young volunteers with little expertise in the jobs they were assigned, “exacerbating chronic problems” in procuring supplies for hospitals and other needs, according to multiple government officials and a volunteer involved in the effort. Roughly two dozen employees from consulting and private equity firms have volunteered their time — some on paid holiday leave from their jobs and others without pay — to assist with the Trump administration’s coronavirus operation, according to administration officials and others familiar with the arrangement. Although some of the volunteers have suitable backgrounds and experience, many others were poorly paired with their assigned duties, including those given the task of securing personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals across the country, according to a complaint filed last month with the House Oversight Committee. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Ashley Parker report for the Washington Post.

“The fumbling search for new supplies … became a case study of Trump’s style of governing, in which personal relationships and loyalty are often prized over governmental expertise, and private interests are granted extraordinary access and deference,” Nicholas Confessore, Andrew Jacobs, Jodi Kantor, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Luis Ferré-Sadurní report on Kushner’s volunteer force for the New York Times.

The White House has confirmed that Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the Senate next Tuesday as Trump defended his decision to block America’s top infectious disease expert from appearing before what he called “a bunch of Trump haters” in the House. Rebecca Shabad reports for NBC News.

Trump’s pick to serve as the special inspector general for the Treasury Department’s $500 billion pandemic recovery fund pledged yesterday to be fair and objective in his efforts to tackle misuse of the bailout money, telling a Senate committee that he would quit if the White House pressured him to overlook wrongdoing. During two hours of intense questioning at his confirmation hearing, Brian Miller, who currently serves as a White House lawyer, tried to put out fears that he would not be independent enough for the prominent oversight role and to assuage concerns among senators and watchdog groups that he placed Trump’s interests ahead of those of American taxpayers. Alan Rappeport reports for the New York Times.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is urging congressional leaders to reverse their decision to turn down rapid coronavirus testing kits for members of Congress. In a statement yesterday, Alexander, who chairs the Senate’s health committee, said the swift expansion of the country’s testing capacity should convince Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accept the White House offer for rapid test kits, with the Senate in session this week and the House due to return to Washington on Monday. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley yesterday maintained that available evidence suggests the coronavirus was natural and not man-made or released deliberately from a Chinese laboratory. “The weight of evidence — nothing’s conclusive — the weight of evidence is that it was natural and not man-made,” the top U.S. general said of the coronavirus. “The second issue is, was it accidentally released, did it release naturally into the environment or was it intentional? We don’t have conclusive evidence in any of that, but the weight of evidence is that it was probably not intentional,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon. Ellen Mitchell reports for the Hill.

The U.S. Army is searching for partners to create a wearable device to pick up early signs of coronavirus infections. In a request for project proposals, the Army said: “Physiologic surveillance for COVID‐19 positive individuals that do not yet show clear medical symptoms is an ultimate goal.” The Army added that the gadgets should be easy to read by non-medical personnel, and be “minimally-invasive” for wearers. Kaelan Deese reports for the Hill.

France and Tunisia called on the U.N. Security Council yesterday to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in major conflicts to combat the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of heated negotiations that have paralyzed the United Nations’ most powerful body. France, one of five veto-wielding permanent council members, and Tunisia, one of 10 elected members, merged their rival resolutions in hopes of winning approval for the first council resolution since Covid-19 started whirling the globe. But diplomats say a vote has been delayed mainly over a dispute between the U.S. and China on including a reference to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). AP reporting.

The Trump administration is pushing the European Union (E.U.) to back an international probe into China’s handling of the new coronavirus, including the origins of the pandemic, as Brussels seeks to avoid choosing sides in an increasingly sour battle between Beijing and Washington over responsibility for the crisis. Laurence Norman and Sha Hua report for the Wall Street Journal.

A new genetic analysis of the virus that causes Covid-19 taken from over 7,600 patients around the world shows it has been circling in people since late last year, and must have spread extremely rapidly after the first infection. Researchers in Britain observed mutations in the virus and found evidence of quick spread, but “no evidence the virus is becoming more easily transmitted or more likely to cause serious disease.” Maggie Fox reports for CNN.

Nearly every day, at least 25,000 new coronavirus cases are identified, meaning that the total in the United States is growing by between 2 and 4 percent daily. Julie Bosman, Mitch Smith and Amy Harmon report on the statistics   and new “hot spots” for the virus at the New York Times.

Britain yesterday became the country with the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus as its toll rose to 32,000, putting it above Italy in the grim ranking of national fatalities. The milestone of having the most Covid-19 related deaths in Europe triggered calls for an inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. Denis Campbell, Frances Perraudin, Nicola Davis, and Matthew Weaver report for The Guardian.

A look at how Britain’s unique coronavirus tracing App works, including what data is collected and passed on, the security risks involved and whether the App could infringe on privacy, is provided by Tim Bradshaw and Helen Warrell at the Financial Times.

Israel is preparing a nationwide serological test of 100,000 citizens to uncover how widely the virus has spread across its population and how vulnerable it may be to a new wave of the contagion. The survey is one of the largest efforts yet to establish the prevalence of antibodies to Covid-19. The results could help in deciding how quickly businesses and schools should be permitted to return to normal operations. David M. Halbfinger reports for the New York Times.

Authorities in Houthi-held northern Yemen have recorded the territory’s first case of the novel coronavirus in the capital Sanaa, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported yesterday, citing the Houthi health minister. Masirah confirmed the infection was recorded in a Somali national. Al Jazeera reporting.

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

The number of new coronavirus cases in states that are reopening has been increasing, Philip Bump writes in an analysis for the Washington Post.

“Is it possible that Trump knows something that the broader intelligence community in the U.S. (and our allies) and the likes of experts like Dr Anthony Fauci don’t about where the virus came from?” CNN’s Chris Cillizza acknowledges that, while that conclusion is “technically possible,” the “bulk of the intelligence gathering and science to this point all seems to point … to a natural origin for the virus.”

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A guide to U.S. state lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) promised during his confirmation hearing yesterday to deliver an impartial assessment of U.S. intelligence if he is confirmed by the Senate to serve as President Trump’s director of national intelligence (D.N.I.) only nine months after being forced to withdraw for having exaggerated his security experience. Ratcliffe, an outspoken Trump defender, came under pressure over whether he would politicize the intelligence process to keep the president happy; but when pressed by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ratcliffe resisted taking sides on a range of divisive topics, including Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether the president should have fired the inspector general for the intelligence agencies. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters after the hearing that he hopes to vote on Ratcliffe’s nomination next week and then work with Senate leaders to schedule a final confirmation vote shortly thereafter. Julian E. Barnes and Nicholas Fandos report for the New York Times.

During the hearing, Ratcliffe made clear that his top priority as D.N.I. would be China. “Look with respect to Covid-19 and the role China plays; the race to 5G; cybersecurity issues: all roads lead to China,” he told the panel. AFP reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

In its latest report, U.S.-based democracy monitor Freedom House warns of a “stunning democratic breakdown” across Central Europe, the Balkans, and Eurasia leading to category dips for four countries in the past two years: Poland has dropped out of the consolidated democracies group and become a semi-consolidated democracy, while Hungary, Serbia, and Montenegro have all left the class of democracies entirely to become transitional/hybrid regimes. The Nations In Transit 2020 report released today says the attacks on democratic institutions could be accelerated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the group’s President Michael Abramowitz warned the health crisis also creates an “inflection point” after which things could become much worse, or democracy could be revived. Emerging Europe reports.

President Trump and senior administration officials are distancing themselves from Sunday’s failed attempt at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that led to the arrest of two Americans. At the White House, Trump said the raid “has nothing to do with our government,” while other officials have also denied U.S. government involvement. Carmen Sesin and Rich Schapiro report for NBC News.

Israel was accused yesterday of instigating a series of attacks on Iran-backed militia targets inside Syria as it reportedly escalates cross-border raids. The Syrian army said in a statement Israeli aircraft struck military barracks in al-Safirah in the eastern Aleppo countryside. Earlier, state TV said a research centre was targeted. The army said it was now evaluating the damage caused by the raids. Al Jazeera reporting.

“Kim Jong-un is (apparently) alive and (presumably) well.” Paul Farhi at the Washington Post takes a look at the speculation around the North Korean dictator’s health. 

Featured Articles

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
