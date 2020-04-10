The Early Edition: April 10, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

April 10, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

More than 1.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,000 deaths have been recorded globally. The U.S. has reported more than 466,000 cases, with 16,600 deaths, according to an updated tally run by Johns Hopkins University. Jennifer Calfas, Christine Mai-Duc and Stephen Fidler report for the Wall Street Journal.

The United Nations Security Council met for the first time yesterday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, amid growing concern that it could lead to social unrest and political instability. The gathering of the 15-member body, via videoconference link, was not publicly exhibited on the organization’s website. However, diplomats who took part said just the convening of the meeting constituted progress compared with a week ago, when spats among its five permanent members — mainly between the U.S. and China — blocked the council from even discussing the pandemic. Inaction by the council to confront COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has led to criticism that it has become increasingly irrelevant in tackling threats to international peace and security. The New York Times reporting.

Secretary-General António Guterres warned the Security Council yesterday that the pandemic could lead to “an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease.” He called for the U.N.’s most powerful body, which has been silent on COVID-19 since it started spreading around the world more than three months ago, to unite on combatting the virus, saying its engagement will be “critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic” and “would count for a lot at this anxious time.” AP reporting.

U.S. intelligence agencies were monitoring the growth of the novel coronavirus as early as November, weeks before that information was included in Trump’s daily intelligence briefing, a former U.S. military official told C.N.N.. While the precise date of the first report remains unclear, sources said that intelligence collected in November and in the weeks after offered several early warnings about the possible severity of the pandemic now surging in the U.S.. Zachary Cohen, Jim Sciutto, Alex Marquardt and Evan Perez report for CNN.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) raised the alarm about the risk of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 to the U.S. and other nations as early as Jan. 10, and urged preventative measures even though initial Chinese studies at that point had found no clear evidence of that route of infection. Technical guidance notes reviewed by the Guardian and briefings by senior W.H.O. officials warned global health leaders of possible human-to-human transmission and made clear that there was a threat of contracting the disease through water droplets and contaminated surfaces, based on the experience of previous coronavirus outbreaks, such as Sars and Mers. Trump in recent days has tried to blame the W.H.O. for the pandemic. Peter Beaumont and Julian Borger report for The Guardian.

A sailor assigned to the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has been transferred to an intensive care unit in Guam, where the ship has been docked for more than a week, officials said yesterday. So far, 416 crew members have tested positive for the virus, with 1,164 tests pending. The coronavirus outbreak aboard the Roosevelt has evolved into a political firestorm after the ship’s former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, penned a letter asking for help that leaked in the media and led to his dismissal by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who himself resigned Tuesday. Rebecca Kheel reports for the Hill.

The Pentagon expects that the new coronavirus may hit more Navy ships after the outbreak on the Roosevelt, a top general said yesterday. “It’s not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind issue,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a defense news conference. “We have too many ships at sea. … To think that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan.” AP reporting.

The White House is pushing to reopen much of the country next month, raising concerns among health experts and economists of a potential COVID-19 comeback if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly suppressed. Behind closed doors, Trump — concerned with the slumping economy — has sought a strategy for continuing business activity by May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions, and has even considered trying to reopen much of the country before the end of April, when the current federal guidelines to avoid social gatherings and work from home lapse, the people said. Trump frequently looks at unemployment and stock market figures, complaining that they are harming his presidency and reelection prospects, the people said. Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, Jose A. Del Real and William Wan report for the Washington Post.

The Trump administration has conducted almost 10,000 summary deportations or “expulsions” since March 21, using emergency public health measures during the pandemic that have given U.S. Customs and Border Protection (C.B.P.) wide powers to bypass immigration laws, C.B.P. officials said yesterday. The measures have allowed the agency to speedily turn away most illegal migrants — sending them back across the southern border. The moves have dramatically cut the number of detainees held in border stations, where they worry the coronavirus could spread, the officials said. Nick Miroff reports for the Washington Post.

Experts anticipate that COVID-19 may affect carriers of HIV and tuberculosis disproportionately, and border closures and crowded hospitals may make accessing treatment more difficult. The areas hit hardest by HIV and tuberculosis are in Africa and South Asia, where the coronavirus is spreading quickly. Max Bearak and Joanna Slater report for the Washington Post.

War-ravaged Yemen has reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19, raising fears of an outbreak in a country where conflict has shattered the health system and spread disease. The novel coronavirus case was reported today in the country’s southern oil producing region of Hadhramout, the supreme national emergency committee said on its Twitter account. AFP reporting.

The Trump administration is looking to block the International Monetary Fund (I.M.F.) from giving a $5 billion emergency loan to Iran for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, according to three administration officials. American officials believe the funds would not actually be used for the country’s public health crisis: “The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism is seeking cash to fund its adventurism abroad, not to buy medicine for Iranians,” a State Department spokesperson told C.N.N.. “The regime’s corrupt officials have a long history of diverting funds allocated for humanitarian goods into their own pockets and to their terrorist proxies.” Iran’s death toll topped 4,000 today, and the country has recorded 66,000 cases of the virus since it hit the country in February, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. Kyle Atwood reports for CNN.

Key takeaways from yesterday’s White House coronavirus briefing are provided in an analysis by Amber Philips at the Washington Post.

Trump was not off the mark when he ripped into the W.H.O. at a news briefing this week, Rich Lowry argues at POLITICO Magazine, commenting, the President was immediately accused of scapegoating, but China and the World Health Organization, which are at the center of this international crisis, need to be held to account.

“The COVID-19 narrative … shows how problematic it would be to use a pathogen as a bioweapon … The attacker would be nearly as vulnerable as the target as the pandemic spread,” David Ignatius comments at the Washington Post, reflecting on how the coronavirus is changing how governments think about warfare.

The coronavirus pandemic may help end one of the world’s nastiest wars, Elana Delozier argues for Foreign Policy, explaining the threat of COVID-19 may provide “the urgency, common interest, and face-saving opportunity” for the Saudis, Houthis, and Yemeni government to agree to the U.N.-sponsored ceasefire and a shared epidemic mitigation plan — which could set the foundation for eventual peace talks.

The dangers of continuing with negotiation of the U.N.’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy Review during the pandemic are highlighted and explained by Jordan Street and Christopher Rogers at Just Security, who argue that “the best strategic decision” would be hit the pause button on such a significant, institution-shaping negotiation. 

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

Attorney General William Barr backed President Trump yesterday on his firing of the intelligence community inspector general, whose decision to notify Congress about a whistleblower complaint last year helped spark Trump’s impeachment. In an interview aired last night with Fox News, Barr said the watchdog, Michael Atkinson, had overstepped his authority by pushing to tell Congress about a whistleblower’s complaint concerning Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and that the President “did the right thing” in removing Atkinson. Matt Zapotosky reports for the Washington Post.

Trump is carrying out a “purge” of the intelligence community, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said in a letter that repeats concerns raised by his House counterpart, Adam Schiff (Calif..) In the letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence (D.N.I.) Richard Grenell, Sen. Mark Warner (Va.) voiced alarm about the recent ouster of Atkinson. “You explicitly committed to us that you were undertaking a review of O.D.N.I., but that we should ‘[R]est assured that this review is not an effort to purge … the O.D.N.I., as some have erroneously suggested,’” Warner wrote in the letter, dated yesterday. “However, a mere 10 days later, that is exactly what is occurring.” A bipartisan group of eight senators led by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote to Trump on Wednesday demanding further explanation of Atkinson’s dismissal. Ken Dilanian reports for NBC News.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Syria denounced yesterday as “misleading” a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming President Bashar al-Assad’s forces for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine on a rebel-held town in 2017 that wounded over 70 people and killed at least three. In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (O.P.C.W.) contained “falsified and fabricated conclusions aimed at falsifying truths and accusing the Syrian government.” Al Jazeera reporting.

The threat from Iranian-backed militia to U.S. forces in Iraq remains “significant,” the State Department’s top diplomat for the Middle East said yesterday without giving more details, around a week after President Trump warned of an attack by Iran or its proxies. Reuters reports.

Iraq’s president yesterday nominated the country’s intelligence chief as prime minister, the third attempt to forge a government as political deadlock threatens Baghdad’s ability to tackle multiple crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Isabel Coles in Beirut and Ghassan Adnan in Baghdad report for the Wall Street Journal.

Pakistan has requested that neighbor Afghanistan extradite a leader in the local Islamic State group branch who was arrested in an Afghan intelligence mission in southern Afghanistan earlier this month. Aslam Farooqi, a Pakistani national, has been accused by the Afghan government of involvement in last month’s attack in Kabul on a Sikh temple that killed 25 worshipers. AP reporting.

The Yemen ceasefire is unlikely to last unless it is linked to a larger process aimed at addressing the many issues that have kept Yemenis fighting, Ben Hubbard writes for the New York Times. 

Featured Articles

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 6, 2020

April 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 3, 2020

April 3, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 30, 2020

March 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020 by