The Early Edition: April 6, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

April 6, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

CORONAVIRUS

More than 1.27 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide with 69,000 total deaths, according to a tally updated by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has now recorded more than 337,000 cases of the virus and the country’s death toll crept toward 10,000, with more than 9,600 deaths recorded as of today. Amy Woodyatt, Helen Regan, Jessie Yeung, and Adam Renton report for CNN.

The rapidly spreading new coronavirus is “almost certainly” killing Americans who are not included in the nation’s official count, according to public health experts and government officials involved in the tally. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) includes only deaths in which the presence of the coronavirus is verified in a laboratory test, while funeral directors, medical examiners and nursing home representatives have acknowledged certain individuals who die at home or in overburdened nursing homes are not being tested. “We know that it is an underestimation,” C.D.C. spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said. Emma Brown, Beth Reinhard and Aaron C. Davis report for the Washington Post.

President Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic yet, predicting a spike in deaths. At his daily briefing Saturday, Trump took swipe at governors over their requests for medical equipment — most notably, ventilators — accusing them of “playing politics” and said worries of a shortage have led to “inflated” requests. At the same time, the president stressed the U.S. cannot remain shut down forever, adding that the White House would review its social distancing guidelines. Jason Slotkin and Barbara Sprunt report for NPR.

The president announced Saturday that the U.S. military would be sending 1,000 personnel to New York, the current epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, to help the city deal with the pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday said deaths in the state had topped 3,500, a devastating jump of 630 in one day; he also reported 10,841 new coronavirus cases since Friday, a record one-day rise, bringing the total number of positive cases to 113,704. J. Edward Moreno reports for the Hill.

The growing number of cases prompted Trump to once again promote the use of hydroxychloroquine,an anti-malarial drug that is being tested as a possible coronavirus treatment. The president, who has been criticized for overstating the effectiveness of the drug, claimed that “there are some very strong, powerful signs” of the medicine’s potential. Health experts, however, have warned that the data is “extremely limited” and that more study of whether the drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment is needed. Michael Crowley, Katie Thomas and Maggie Haberman report for the New York Times.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, who was in the center of the impeachment controversy earlier this year, has been praising the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and has handed himself a new role: as personal science adviser to a president keen to find ways to short-circuit the coronavirus pandemic. Giuliani said he now spends his hours on the phone with doctors, coronavirus patients and hospital executives promoting the treatment, which Trump has also publicly touted. Rosalind S. Helderman, Josh Dawsey and Jon Swaine report for the Washington Post.

Trump in mid-March personally pushed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to remedy the novel coronavirus, though they had not yet been tested for COVID-19, two sources told Reuters. Shortly afterward, the federal government released highly unusual guidance telling doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with crucial dosing information based on non-credited anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science. Reuters reporting.

The nation’s leading infectious disease specialist said last night that as many as half the people infected with the virus may not exhibit any symptoms, a much higher estimate than the director of the C.D.C. gave last week. “It’s somewhere between 25 and 50 percent,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said during a briefing by Trump and members of his coronavirus task force. He warned, however, that it was only a prediction, adding that even the scientists leading the nation’s fight against the virus, “the friends that we are, we differ about that.” The New York Times reporting.

The Pentagon yesterday tightened its policy on face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus, issuing new guidance that requires all military and civilian personnel, along with family members, contractors and guests on military installations, to wear “cloth face coverings” if they are unable to stay at least six feet away from others. In a memo sent to Defense Department staff, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the new protocol is designed to bring the Pentagon in line with C.D.C. recommendations that people wear masks when out in public to prevent transmission of the virus. Barbara Starr, Devan Cole and Ryan Browne report for CNN.

Esper yesterday defended the dismissal of the Navy captain who warned about a coronavirus outbreak on board an aircraft carrier, describing the commanding officer’s expulsion as an “example of how we hold leaders accountable.” Esper told C.N.N.’s “State of the Union” that Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had “made a very tough decision” in deciding to fire Capt. Brett Crozier from his command of the U.S.S. Roosevelt, but the Pentagon chief added that it was a move he supported. Pressed on whether there should have been a completed inquiry into Crozier’s performance before his dismissal — in the same way other relieved Navy commanders had been investigated — Esper said “there is an investigation ongoing” and that it “is not unheard of” to fire a commander without the benefit of a full review. Quint Forget reports for POLITICO.

A review of federal purchasing contracts shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin making mass orders of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other supplies needed by front-line health care workers. The review shows how the Trump administration wasted almost two months that could have been used to boost the national stockpile of urgently required medical supplies and equipment. AP reporting.

From the Oval Office to the C.D.C., political and institutional failures gushed through the system and chances to contain the pandemic were lost, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller write in a Washington Post “investigation” piece. The reporters conclude: “The most consequential failure involved a breakdown in efforts to develop a diagnostic test that could be mass produced and distributed across the United States, enabling agencies to map early outbreaks of the disease, and impose quarantine measures to contain them.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has introduced a partial curfew for those under the age of 20 and has shut the borders of 31 cities for vehicles, excluding essential reserves, as part of measures imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The mandatory confinement went into force Friday. Al Jazeera reporting.

Turkey also said it would reduce its troop movements in operation zones in neighboring Syria, as the Turkish death toll and infections continue to go up. Al Jazeera reporting.

South Korea declared fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for the first time since its peak at the end of February as daily infections in Asia’s biggest outbreak outside China continued to shift downward. Reutersreporting.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said “low-risk” economic activities will continue from April 11amid a global pandemic in the worst-affected Middle Eastern country. “Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” Rouhani said in a televised session yesterday, adding that “those activities will resume in the capital, Tehran, from April 18.” Al Jazeera reporting.

Coronavirus could be “truly catastrophic” for the 700,000 refugees and migrants in Libya. The head of the Libyan National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Badereldine al-Najar, said: “In light of the lack of preparations, I now consider Libya not in a position to confront this virus.” Al Jazeera reporting.

The Trump administration’s moves to limit the export of vital medical equipment are pushing Canada to turn to China. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that Canada is due to receive “millions” of masks from China within the next 48 hours after U.S.-based producer 3M said it got an order Friday from the Trump administration to stop shipping N95 respirators to Canada and Latin America. Andy Blatchford reports for POLITICO.

Key takeaways from yesterday’s White House briefing are provided in an analysis by Amber Phillips for the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

Intelligence Community Inspector General (I.C. I.G.) Michael Atkinson was fired by President Trump Friday and says he believes his dismissal was due to his commitment to his duty as an impartial watchdog. “It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General, and from my commitment to continue to do so.” Kyle Cheney reports for POLITICO.

Trump has defended his decision to dismiss Atkinson. The President on Saturday stated that: “I thought he did a terrible job, absolutely terrible … He is a total disgrace.” Lauren Egan reports for NBC News.

AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban has warned that the peace deal with the U.S. is near breaking point as it believes the U.S. is violating the agreement and the Afghanistan government is “indefensibly” delaying the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. In response to warnings made by the Taliban that continued violations will “create an atmosphere of mistrust that will not only damage the agreements, but also force mujaheddin to a similar response and will increase the level of fighting,” the U.S. military spokesperson Col. Sonny Leggett said in a message sent on Twitter that the U.S. “upheld and continues to uphold the military terms of the U.S.-TB (Taliban) agreement; any assertion otherwise is baseless.” Kathy Gannon reports for The Washington Post.

Local ISIL leader Abdullah Orokzai and 19 other fighters have been arrested by Afghan intelligence. The arrests come after an attack by the Islamic State of the Khorosan Province, led by Orokzaion, on a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, which killed 25 people. Al Jazeera reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (F.I.S.C.) has ordered the F.B.I. to review 29 wiretap applications it made in terrorism and espionage investigations after a review by an inspector general revealed issues with how the F.B.I. prepared them. The court said that a memo it received from the inspector general “provides further reason for system concern [and that this] thereby reinforces the need for the Court to monitor the ongoing efforts of the F.B.I. and D.O.J. to ensure that, going forward, F.B.I. applications present accurate and complete facts … When problems are identified in particular cases, furthermore, the Court must evaluate what remedial measures may be necessary.” Harper Neidig reports for The Hill.

An ultranationalist group in Russia – The Russian Imperial Movement – are to be the first white supremacist group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.  The State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator Ambassador Nathan Sales said “These designations are unprecedented … This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacists as terrorists, and this illustrates how seriously this administration takes the white supremacist terrorist threat … We are doing things no previous administration has done to counter this threat.” Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman and Eric Schmitt report for the New York Times.

Iran has denied the U.S. government’s accusation that it is responsible for the killing of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in Turkey last November. Following statements by senior U.S. officials and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran was to blame, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said in a Twitter post: “Undisputed fact: US “diplomats” have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling [sic] sectarian violence, supporting narcotics cartels, bullying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators, butchers and terrorists, etc.” Al Jazeera reporting. 

Featured Articles

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 3, 2020

April 3, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 30, 2020

March 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020 by