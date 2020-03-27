The Early Edition: March 27, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

March 27, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world, surpassing virus hotspots China and Italy. According to a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University, as of today, there were 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.. Over a thousand people have died of the new virus in the U.S., far less than in Italy (8,215), Spain (4,365), China (3,291), and Iran (2,234). Nicole Chavez, Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe report for CNN.

New York state coronavirus deaths spiked to 385 yesterday, with 100 new deaths recorded in a single day as Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) warned residents that the number will likely go up given the patients requiring long-term care. Shannon Young reports for POLITICO.

Asked about the latest figures at a White House briefing yesterday afternoon, President Trump said it was “a tribute to the amount of testing that we’re doing.” Vice-President Mike Pence said coronavirus tests were now available in all 50 states and more than 552,000 tests had been conducted nationwide. Trump also cast doubt on the figures coming out of Beijing, telling reporters: “You don’t know what the numbers are in China.” Peter Sullivan reports for the Hill.

Trump later spoke to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, by telephone and had what he described on Twitter as a “very good conversation.” The two leaders discussed the coronavirus in “great detail,” with Trump’s social media post adding that: “China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus … We are working closely together … Much respect!” Tom Mitchell reports for the Financial Times.

In a letter to governors yesterday, Trump said that his administration was preparing new coronavirus social distancing guidance that could potentially be more relaxed. The guidelines would depend on geographic risk factors determined by the country’s “expanded testing capabilities.” “High-risk, medium risk and low-risk” counties would receive different guidance depending on their classification so states could decide on “maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place.” However, public health experts have said easing restrictions too soon could overwhelm hospitals and lead to more deaths and economic damage related to the virus. Annie Karni reports for  the New York Times. 

Members of Congress were rushing back to Washington late last night to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion relief bill aimed at blunting the economic fallout from the pandemic amid uncertainty about whether a Republican lawmaker could delay sending the measure to Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to approve the package with a voice vote today that would not require all 430 current members of the House to travel to the Capitol. However, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has signaled to leadership that he might call for a recorded tally, which could put off a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday. Kasie Hunt and Alex Moe report for NBC News.

Leaders of the world’s major economies held a virtual G-20 summit yesterday to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic. The group said it was “injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures and guarantee schemes” to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. Bob Davis reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The White House pulled back its expected announcement this week of a joint project between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems that would allow for the manufacturing of as many as 80,000 urgently needed ventilators to respond to an escalating pandemic. The decision to call off the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to evaluate whether the estimated cost of more than $1 billion was excessive. David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report at the New York Times.

Almost 1.5 million N95 respirator masks were found in a U.S. government warehouse in Indiana and officials plan to offer them to the Transportation Security Administration (T.S.A.) rather than hospitals hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. There were initial worries that the masks, which are a part of the Customs and Border Protection’s emergency supplies, were expired and therefore not safe to use. However, the N95 masks were deemed still suitable for use and Department of Homeland Security officials decided in a Wednesday conference call to give them to the T.S.A. workforce, which has been asking for more protective equipment. Nick Miroff reports for the Washington Post.

The Army earlier this week ordered an end to most training, exercises and nonessential activities that cause soldiers to be in close contact, military officials said, but abruptly turned itself around days later even as the infection rate within the American military jumped up. Retracting the directive sparked confusion among the ranks and with commanders. Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt report for the New York Times.

The Trump administration has dropped its consideration of plans to put troops at the U.S.-Canada border to help with efforts to tackle the new coronavirus, a U.S. official said yesterday, disclosing that decision after Canadian officials had strongly objected to the idea. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa that officials there were informed of the U.S. proposal a few days ago but would not communicate where the U.S. units might have gone or what they would do. “We are very directly and very forcefully expressing the view that this is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our relationship,” Freeland said. “We do not believe at all there would be a public-health justification to take this action.” Gordon Lubold and Paul Vieira report for the Wall Street Journal.

Attorney General William Barr yesterday instructed the federal Bureau of Prisons to extend the use of home confinement for certain sick and elderly inmates amid growing fears about the spread of the new coronavirus in the nation’s lockups. Barr told the agency in a memo to prioritize authorizing home confinement to inmates who “were convicted of lower level crimes, have shown good conduct behind bars and have plans for release that won’t put them and others at greater risk for contracting the virus,” explaining, “we don’t want our institutions to become petri dishes.” Sadie Gurman reports for the Wall Street Journal.

A data analysis carried out by University of Washington School of Medicine predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could result in more than 81,000 U.S. deaths in the next four months and may not ease off until June. The number of hospitalized patients is expected to top out nationally by the second week of April, though the peak may arrive later in some states. Some people could continue to die of the virus as late as July, although deaths should be less than epidemic levels of 10 per day by June at the latest, according to the analysis. Reuters reporting.

Social media giant Facebook has promised to remove from its platform coronavirus-related information that has the potential to cause physical harm part of a crack down on a surge in virus-related misinformation, including phony cures and conspiracy theories around the virus’ origin. The company on Wednesday outlined the steps it is taking to curb the spread of inaccurate content during the public health crisis. Emma Bowman reports for NPR.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the government has said. Johnson confirmed in a message sent on Twitter this morning that he is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak from home.  Reuters reporting.

Countries have “different reporting standards, different approaches to testing, and different approaches to tracing cases,” all of which makes data comparisons “dangerously misleading,” Ivana Kottasová cautions at CNN.

An analysis of Trump’s plan to categorize counties on coronavirus risk is provided by Philip Bump at the Washington Post.

Can Trump legally direct the country to return to work from coronavirus by Easter? Neil MacFarquhar explores the limits to the president’s powers at the New York Times, concluding that “such a declaration, in the midst of a health crisis, would have to come from local authorities — in state capitals or even from city or county governments.”

Absent strong leadership and a clear American policy, the virus “will probably do more damage to the U.S.,” Edward Luce argues for the Financial Times, noting, “It is China, not the U.S., which is shipping ventilators to Europe, Africa and central Asia,” and though “China’s ‘face mask’ diplomacy is breathtakingly opportunistic … it meets a need.”

“Congress, the press, and the public must be vigilant that the administration does not try to use the epidemic as a stalking horse for authoritarian power grabs or attacks on our rights,” Andrew Boyle warns in a piece for Just Security.

The virus is overburdening even the capacities of western nations’ advanced medical infrastructure, Peter Maurer writes for The Guardian, explaining why Covid-19’s intrusion into conflict zones is so alarming. 

“President Trump has called the coronavirus ‘the invisible enemy’ … But when it comes to sanctions on North Korea, the pathogen may turn out to be his administration’s most effective ally,” Christoph Koettl writes for the Washington Post, noting the North’s fear of coronavirus infection “appears to have achieved what Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korean nuclear and missile work has not: choking the North’s economy.”

The transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, who warned that other states need to prepare to tackle outbreaks of the scale of New York’s, is provided by Elena Renken at NPR.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The Trump administration charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and 14 members of his inner circle with drug trafficking, “narco-terrorism”, corruption and money laundering, and offered a $15m reward for information leading to his capture, a dramatic escalation in the U.S. campaign to force the authoritarian socialist from power. Al Jazeera reporting.

The U.S. imposed new sanctions against 20 individuals and entities connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) and its branch for elite operations abroad, the Quds Force, over the group’s support for the militia in Iraq. The State Department announced yesterday that the sanctions are intended to punish efforts to “violate Iraqi sovereignty and exploit Iraq’s economy to funnel money to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force,” and said some of the individuals help provide support for Tehran’s transfer of “lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist groups in Iraq such as Kata’ib Hizballah (KH) and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH).” The Hill reporting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival, Benny Gantz was elected yesterday as speaker of parliament in what appears to be an important step toward creating an emergency government and ending the country’s year-long political deadlock. The coronavirus pandemic, including more than 2,600 confirmed Israeli cases, has added urgency to efforts to break a stalemate between the two leaders. The BBC reporting.

Trump administration officials are seriously considering whether to expel employees of Chinese media outlets who they say primarily act as spies, in retaliation for China’s decision last week to evict nearly all American journalists from three major American newspapers. The New York Times reporting.

Washington should avoid the temptation to make further cutbacks in Afghanistan, Barnett R. Rubin argues at Foreign Policy, explaining how slashing aid and ditching the peace process will harm U.S. interests.

A suspect in a months-long  domestic terrorism investigation is dead after he was shot by F.B.I. agents during an operation to arrest him. The suspect, Timothy Wilson, had plotted a bomb attack on a medical facility in the Kansas City area. AP reporting.

Any potential reforms to presidential emergency powers must include strong procedural checks and balances to improve oversight and limit the scope for abuse, Peter Harrel writes for Just Security, as Congress considers a review of the government’s broad legal authorities. 

Featured Articles

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 16-20)

by

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 11, 2020

March 11, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 10, 2020

March 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 9, 2020

March 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020 by