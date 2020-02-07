The Early Edition: February 7, 2020

by

February 7, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

President Trump delivered a triumphalist, mocking and fiery speech in the White House yesterday afternoon in “celebration” of his Senate acquittal a day earlier. In remarks strethcing over an hour, Trump ranted against the “scum,” “leakers” and “very evil and sick people” he blames for his impeachment. Peter Baker reporting for the New York Times.

Trump said he “went through hell” during what he described as a politically driven investigation. Speaking in the East Room, filled with senior administration figures, Trump family members and Republican lawmakers, who repeatedly broke into applause, the president brandished a copy of The Washington Post with the headline reading: “Trump acquitted.” “This is what the end result is,” he said to a whooping audience and standing ovation. “Honey, maybe we’ll frame it,” he joked to the first lady. Caitlin Oprysko reporting for POLITICO.

Trump refused to concede any wrongdoing in asking Ukraine’s president to investigate a Democratic rival and offered no words of regret, in startling contrast from President Bill Clinton — who made a brief statement in the Rose Garden in 1999 apologizing and calling for “reconciliation” after his impeachment trial also ended in acquittal. Trump merely apologized to his own family for the “phony, rotten” ordeal that they were put through. David Nakamura reporting for the Washington Post.

The president went on to criticize the 22-month investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller into his 2016 election campaign’s possible contacts with Russia, describing it, as he frequently has, as a “witch hunt.” “It was all bullshit,” Trump said, adding, “this should never happen to another president ever.” Catherine Lucey and Andrew Restuccia reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

Trump went through his “enemies list,” labeling former F.B.I. director James Comey “a sleaze bag” and saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was a “horrible person.” The president also singled out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) who was the lone Republican in either chamber of Congress to break with his party on impeachment, charging, the senator “can’t stand the fact he ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency.” David Smith reporting for The Guardian.

Earlier yesterday morning, Trump attacked impeachment foes at the multi-faith National Prayer Breakfast — charging that they had inappropriately invoked “their faith as justification” for calls to force him from office. In an apparent swipe at both Pelosi and Romney, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong … nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.” The breakfast is traditionally a bipartisan affair marked by talk of faith and common ground, Reuters reporting. 

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council (N.S.C.) aide who testified against Trump during House Democrats’ impeachment hearings, has told colleagues he expects to leave the White House’s council in the coming weeks to return to the Defense Department, according to a source. Vindman’s departure from the N.S.C., which could come as soon as this month, “would be well ahead of the scheduled end of his time at the White House, which was originally slated to last until July,” and follows a cutback on his duties, as well as on those of his brother, Kaitlan Collins reporting for CNN.

The White House is preparing to push out staff perceived as disloyal to the president, Josh Dawsey, Robert Costa and Greg Miller write at the Washington Post, citing two sources who confirmed Vindman will be notified by administration officials of his reassignment in the coming days.

Pelosi yesterday indicated Democrats have no immediate plans to summon former national security adviser John Bolton for testimony — but she made clear the House would continue its probes into Trump despite him being acquitted in his impeachment trial. Pelosi referred to a spate of ongoing legal battles against Trump — including to obtain his tax returns and a long-ignored subpoena connected to Mueller’s investigation — that are still moving through the courts.  Sarah Ferris reporting for POLITICO.

“[T]here are good reasons to believe that Ukraine, the reluctant focus of the impeachment battle, will continue to haunt U.S. politics for some time to come,” Julian Borger writes at The Guardian, citing renewed efforts by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden as well as Democrats’ expected push for testimony from Bolton.

The Trump administration is holding up an arms transfer to Ukraine worth $30 million, according to three current Ukrainian officials and a former senior US official who have direct knowledge of the sales. At least six commercial orders for guns and ammunition have faced delays of at least a year and continue to remain frozen. The officials have said the Trump administration has not provided any justification about why the commercial sales are being delayed. Justine Coleman reporting for the Hill.

The account of how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “held Republicans together — even in the face of stunning revelations about the president’s conduct and uneasiness in his party about Trump’s actions” — is provided by Carl Hulse, Nicholas Fandos and Emily Cochrane reporting for the New York Times, who note McConnell’s “command of procedure and keen political instincts.”

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) stated in an interview yesterday that the months-long impeachment inquiry into Trump and Senate trial was “absolutely worth it,” despite the ultimate outcome. A transcript of his full interview is provided by NPR.

Sen. Chris Murphy is urging an independent investigation into whether the Trump administration “regularly” abused classification rules to conceal key documents from the public as a political tactic, including the transcript of  Trump’s July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart and the War Powers justification for the killing of top Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani. In a letter sent yesterday to Gene Dodaro, the Comptroller General of the United States, Murphy specifically asked that the Government Accountability Office undertake a comparative review of documents “to ensure classification levels are consistent with the nature of material held in the executive branch,” according to a copy of the correspondence. Zachary Cohen reporting for CNN.

Fox News’ own research team has cautioned colleagues not to rely on some of the network’s top commentators’ assertions about Ukraine. An internal Fox News research briefing book accuses Fox News contributor John Solomon, regular Fox News guest Rudy Giuliani and others of spreading or amplifying disinformation on Ukraine. Will Sommer, Maxwell Tani and Andrew Kirell reporting for The Daily Beast.

A new Senate Intelligence Committee report released yesterday criticized the Obama administration’s late response to Russian election meddling in 2016, blaming Partisan divisions and Republican congressional leaders’ reluctance to publicly acknowledge foreign interference. The report portrayed the Obama administration as acting “too slowly and indecisively” to tackle the interference or to counter it, and it cited the “heavily politicized environment” in American politics in 2016 as one factor preventing a tougher response. “Though separate from its central findings, the mention of Republican congressional leaders’ role in forestalling a stronger response was notable for a report from a Republican-led committee,” Julian E. Barnes reports for the New York Times.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

A factcheck on President Trump’s celebratory remarks yesterday is provided by Linda Qiu at the New York Times, who notes the president “recited a familiar litany of falsehoods and misleading assertions about the impeachment trial against him, his political enemies and his own record.”

The four logically weakest arguments — and the two best — offered up by Republican senators for their acquittal votes Wednesday, are provided by David Leonhardt at the New York Times.

“I have seen dictatorships around the world, where blind obedience is the norm and truth-tellers are threatened with punishment or death … we must not allow the United States to become a country where standing up to our government is a dangerous act,” former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post by Trump, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published yesterday.

“It was unsettlingly clear [yesterday] that Trump had not learned any lessons from his impeachment ordeal … except that he remains surrounded in his mind by political enemies,” Michael Hirsh comments at Foreign Policy.

“Our vindictive president, now unshackled by his frightened followers in Congress, may well be teed up to punish his perceived political enemies,” Catherine Rampell warns at the Washington Post, arguing Trump has weaponized his executive authority several times already.

SYRIA

Russian-led Syrian government forces yesterday entered Saraqeb, a key town in the country’s last rebel stronghold, in a push to seize the country’s last rebel stronghold, even as Turkey beefed up its troop presence in an effort to curtail the offensive, Syrian state media reported. President Bashar al-Assad’s swift military advance through the northwestern Idlib province has caused the displacement of more than a half million people in just over two months, risking a military confrontation with Turkey, whose leader has threatened to drive back the Syrian forces. AP reporting.

A Russian delegation will head to Turkey tomorrow for discussions aiming to halt the Syrian government’s offensive in Idlib region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today. Cavusoglu reiterated Turkey would do whatever is needed to stop a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s northwest. Reuters reporting.

Israel conducted airstrikes early yesterday near Damascus, wounding eight soldiers, Syrian state media said, while an opposition war monitoring group said the missiles targeted army positions as well as Iran-backed fighters, killing 23. The BBC reporting.

Syrian Kurds have announced they will hold trials for Islamic State (ISIS) fighters from over 50 nations, including about 30 from Britain, after becoming incensed by a failure to reach international agreements over what to do with them. Dan Sabbagh reporting for The Guardian.

“If the Trump administration actually wants to stem the latest bloodbath, it will need to focus its pressure not on Damascus but on Moscow,” the Washington Post editorial board argues, commenting on Russia’s role in the conflict.

IRAQ

The U.S. intends to renew a waiver allowing Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from Iran without threat of sanctions, U.S. and Iraqi officials said, as Washington and Baghdad try to calm tensions after diplomatic ties almost unraveled last month. Iraq depends heavily on Iranian natural gas for power generation but the Trump administration is pushing for the country to wean itself off that energy source. Isabel Coles and Benoit Faucon reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

Iraq and Russia talked over prospects for deepening military cooperation, Iraq’s Defense Ministry said yesterday, in the wake of fraught Baghdad-Washington relations following top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s killing inside Iraq. The ministry statement came after a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi and Russian Ambassador Maksim Maksimov, as well as a newly arrived defense mission. AP reporting.

Iran will soon share new information about the missile attack against a U.S. base in Iraq it launched in retaliation for the American assassination of Soleimani, Head of the Guards’ aerospace division Amirali Hajizadeh said, according to the ISNA news agency. Reuters reporting.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

The United States last month killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of Islamist group al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch who claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, President Trump confirmed yesterday, without providing details of the counterterrorism operation carried out in the Arabian Peninsula (A.Q.A.P.). Edward Helmore reporting for The Guardian.

“Under Rimi, A.Q.A.P. committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said. “His death further degrades A.Q.A.P. and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security.” The New York Times first reported last week that the U.S. conducted an operation that was believed to have killed the leader. Brett Samuels reporting for the Hill.

AFGHANISTAN

At least 23 pro-government forces and seven civilians were killed during the last week of fighting in Afghanistan, Fahim Abed reports in a casualty report at the New York Times.

As dissidents of Kabul and Washington are attacked and killed, critics have compared the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence service with close links to the C.I.A., to the brutal intelligence service of the Afghan communists in the 1980s, Emran Feroz reporting for Foreign Policy.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

At least three Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank and several Israeli soldiers were wounded yesterday in a surge of violence that erupted amid Palestinian anger at President Trump’s Middle East peace plan. The blueprint heavily favors Israel on the most contentious issues of the conflict and would allow it to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. Isabel Kershner reporting for the New York Times.

Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the main architect of the White House proposal to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for rising tensions and clashes in the occupied West Bank since the plan’s release last week. Kushner said leaders who are prepared for a state “don’t call for days of rage and encourage their people to pursue violence if they’re not getting what they want.” AP reporting.

The Palestinians today dismissed U.S. claims of incitement, instead connecting the violence back to Trump’s Mideast initiative. AP reporting.

CHINA

China’s state-owned Offshore Oil Corp (C.N.O.O.C.) has declared force majeure on liquefied natural gas, meaning it is going back on deals as the coronavirus constrains its ability to take deliveries, one of “the first known cases of the legal clause being invoked in commodity contracts as a result of the epidemic,” Stephen Stapczynksi reporting for World Oil.

“The United States and its allies should take controlling stakes in Nokia, Ericsson or both” to tackle Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s dominance of the 5G market, Attorney general William Barr said yesterday. “There are only two companies that can compete with Huawei right now: Nokia and Ericsson,” Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat. AFP reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Links between Western white supremacists and the Russian government highlight that “the distinction between foreign terrorism and so-called domestic terrorism is increasingly irrelevant,” Elizabeth Grimm Arsenault and Joseph Stabile argue at Just Security.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been picked as the next ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee by the House Republican steering committee, a G.O.P. source said. Jeremy Herb and Paul LeBlanc reporting for CNN. 

Featured Articles

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump

by and

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers

by

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege

by and

Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt

by

There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay

by

Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony

by , , , , and

How Chief Justice Chase in Johnson Impeachment Decided on Witnesses

by

Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

by

Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause

by

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 4, 2020

February 4, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020 by