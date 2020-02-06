The Early Edition: February 6, 2020

by

February 6, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The Senate voted almost entirely along party lines to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment, capping a three-week impeachment trial and a five-month push by House Democrats to investigate and impeach Trump for allegedly withholding U.S. military aid from Ukraine to pressure its leaders to investigate his Democratic rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Nicholas Fandos reporting for the New York Times.

In a stunning break with his own party, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to convict the president on the abuse of power charge, siding with Democrats in a 52-48 tally and denying Trump a unanimous not guilty verdict. The second article, obstruction of Congress, failed 47-53 — a straight party-line vote. Rebecca Ballhaus and Natalie Andrews reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

Romney cast his vote as one of conscience and rooted in his religious beliefs. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said in his Senate floor speech announcing his vote. The Senator explained that Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” calling the Ukraine pressure campaign “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values.” Burgess Everett reporting for POLITICO.

All Democratic senators voted to convict Trump on both counts, including the trio of moderates who were considered potential swing votes, denying Trump a bipartisan acquittal vote in the Senate. Marianne Levine and James Arkin reporting for POLITICO.

Trump immediately claimed “VICTORY” and announced in a message on Twitter that he would speak about the twin acquittal votes at the White House today. The president also shared a video featuring a fake magazine cover with signs showing him staying in office far beyond the two terms allowed under the Constitution. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale professed that he had been “totally vindicated.” Seung Min Kim reporting for the Washington Post.

Trump also tweeted an attack ad against Romney that called the senator a “democrat secret asset” after he voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article of impeachment. The video described the former 2012 Republican presidential candidate as “slick, slippery, stealthy” and indicated he had posed as a Republican and “tried to infiltrate the Trump administration as secretary of state” — referring to Romney being considered for the position in 2017. Julia Arciga reporting for The Daily Beast.

The White House declared the vote a full “exoneration:” “Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. Grisham described the articles of impeachment as “yet another witch-hunt” that “was based on a series of lies” and discounted Romney as “one failed Republican presidential candidate.” Jeremy Herb reporting for CNN.

“The defection of Romney was a rare cliffhanger in the impeachment proceedings and also a kind of moral sideshow … [h]is vote cast into relief the rapid evolution of the Republican Party into an entity that has wholly succumbed to the vise grip of Trump … it deprives the president of the monolithic Republican support he had craved,” Mark Leibovich writes at the New York Times.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said the House expects to continue its probes into Trump’s conduct and “will likely” subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton. Nadler told CNN “I think it’s likely, yes,” that their investigations would continue and that a subpoena for Bolton was also “likely.” Bolton, who claimed in a book manuscript that the president conditioned aid to Ukraine on investigations into Biden, had previously said he would comply with a Senate subpoena during the impeachment trial, but the Senate voted against calling witnesses. CNN reporting.

The White House’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine without explanation last year concerned top Pentagon officials, who unsuccessfully tried to persuade Trump to lift the funding freeze in the days leading up to his controversial July phone call, it was reported yesterday. According to emails and other internal documents reviewed by CNN, defense officials like John Rood were worried by the Office of Management and Budget’s (O.M.B.) direction to halt the congressionally approved money, writing that the aid was at “serious risk,” and questioning if the move was legal. Vivian Salama reporting for CNN.

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien denied yesterday that Trump had sought assistance from Ukrainian in investigating Biden and his son, Hunter, despite evidence to the contrary. O’Brien also asserted that the Senate impeachment trial has emitted “a terrible pall” that hindered U.S. foreign policy. Anne Gearan and Ellen Nakashima reporting for the Washington Post.

A look at the critical role, both in shaping the big picture strategy and handling the minutiae, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) played throughout the impeachment trial is provided by Jeremy Herb, Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox, Alex Rogers and Kaitlan Collins at CNN.

A recap of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial as it was told through tweets is provided by Darren Samuelsohn at POLITICO.

A look at Trump’s next legal challenges, including leftovers from the Mueller investigation and “Ukraine probe 2.0,” is provided by POLITICO’s Darren Samuelsohn and Kyle Cheney who note, “the president is hardly in the clear.”

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Key takeaways from President Trump’s impeachment and acquittal are provided by Amber Phillips at the Washington Post.

“From Trump’s point of view, the trial was simply the latest chapter in a campaign by his enemies to nullify his election that started before he even took office,” Peter Baker writes in an analysis at the New York Times.

A bipartisan majority of senators — including at least six Republicans – found that the factual allegations for Trump’s impeachment were proven, Just Securitys co-editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman writes, citing statements from those senators.

In private, many Republicans agree that the president is “reckless” and “unfit,” hinting that they acquitted him out of fear, Democratic senator Sherrod Brown writes at the New York Times.

Impeachment was worth it, Max Boot argues at the Washington Post, noting, “ignoring Trump’s attempt to rig the election wasn’t a serious option” and the president “would have been emboldened if there had been no consequences.”

“The impeachment trial in the Senate [illustrated] how beholden Republicans are to Trump and his destructive approach to leadership … in that sense, the trial provided an important service to Americans, clarifying the stakes in the coming election,” the New York Times editorial board argues.

Now that the impeachment process is over, there is only one way to hold Trump accountable: The 2020 election, Noah Berlatsky writes at NBC News, commenting, “the ball’s in America’s court.”

“Both Republicans and Democrats said their positions on impeachment were intended to protect the 2020 election … yet, as it ends, the process looks like it could have the opposite effect,” Edward. B. Foley comments at POLITICO Magazine.

An annotated version of Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) speech announcing his vote to convict President Trump is provided by Amber Phillips at the Washington Post.

“Romney joins that honorable pantheon of lawmakers … who put principle over party,” Dana Milbank comments at the Washington Post.

SYRIA

Syrian government forces clashed with rebels and withstood Turkish artillery barrages today as they tried to capture Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new effort to reclaim the last rebel stronghold, witnesses and a war monitor said. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s offensive in Idlib province, backed by Russian air strikes, intensified in January, culminating in the killing of eight Turkish military personnel on Monday and prompting Turkish forces to retaliate. Reuters reporting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today that Ankara expected Russia to immediately stop the Syrian government assault, stressing the need for cooperation with Moscow to resolve problems in the region. “We conveyed our determination to our Russian counterparts,” Cavusoglu said, adding that Ankara was determined to curb the “humanitarian drama” in Idlib. Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in Syria’s nine-year civil war, Reuters reporting.

Turkey sent additional reinforcements into northwestern Syria today, setting up new positions in an effort to halt the Syrian government offensive there, the media and opposition activists said. AP reporting.

In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry announced that Russian soldiers have been killed in Syria’s Idlib, its first confirmation of deaths in the current round of fighting. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was no intention at present for President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to meet to reduce tensions in Idlib but that such a meeting could be quickly organized if necessary. Reuters reporting.

Russian military personnel are engaging in potentially hazardous standoffs with U.S. soldiers on highways in northeastern Syria in breach of agreements between Washington and Moscow to keep out of one another’s way in the war-ravaged country, the top U.S. envoy to Syria James Jeffrey said yesterday. Images shared on social media have depicted U.S. military trucks blocking civilian vehicles that local journalists say are transporting Russian contractors on the highways. Jessica Donati reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

“The crisis in Idlib, which threatens to be among the worst in a nine-year-long war full of them, is a reminder that the Syrian war hasn’t gone away — and that it has the capacity to worsen,” Adam Taylor warns in an analysis at the Washington Post.

The KINGDOM

Saudi Arabia is using a terrorism tribunal as a “political tool to silence critics and rights defenders,” notwithstanding reforms introduced by the kingdom in recent years, a new report by human rights watchdog Amnesty International has concluded. In its report, Amnesty said the Specialized Criminal Court (S.C.C.), set up in 2008 for terror-related crimes, has been using anti-terror and anti-cybercrime laws to hand down prison sentences of up to 30 years and in some cases the death penalty to human rights activists, writers, economists, journalists, religious leaders and political activists. Al Jazeera reporting.

Amnesty claims that the court has morphed into a “mockery of justice” that “targets freedom of speech and peaceful political activity,” citing court documents, government statements and national laws, as well as interviews with activists, lawyers and individuals linked to the cases documented. Bethan McKernan reporting for The Guardian.

U.S.-RUSSIA RELATIONS

The Justice Department (D.O.J.) is reviewing House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff’s request to launch an investigation into allegations that Trump ally Erik Prince repeatedly misled Congress during the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a Feb. 4 letter. The Department of Justice letter to Schiff apologizes for the delayed response to the request filed 10 months ago, adding, “the Department acknowledges receipt of your letter and will refer your request for investigation to the proper investigative agency or component for review.” Kyle Cheney reporting for POLITICO.

F.B.I. Director Chris Wray warned yesterday that Russia is employing “information warfare” tactics going into the 2020 presidential election, though he said law enforcement has not seen ongoing attempts by Russia to hack into America’s election infrastructure. Wray testified to the House Judiciary Committee that Russia, like it did in 2016, is “relying on a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion and sowing discord.” AP reporting.

A senior Russian diplomat voiced concern yesterday about the United States redistributing a new sea-based nuclear weapon, saying the decision indicated Washington’s belief that it could wage a limited nuclear conflict. The Pentagon argued this week that the low-yield nuclear warhead was necessary to reduce the risk of nuclear war by helping dissuade Russia from initiating a limited nuclear conflict. Moscow has denied U.S. allegations that Russia was considering such a conflict. AP reporting.

The Pentagon’s move to deploy a new, submarine-launched nuclear warhead capability is dangerous and the rationale behind the decision is flawed, Daryl G. Kimball argues at Just Security.

D.O.J. INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT

F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray yesterday pushed back on disapproval from House Republicans that he had not gone far enough to reform the law enforcement agency after the publication of a watchdog report that outlined the bureau’s failures in the Russia investigation. A handful of conservative lawmakers were not impressed by Wray’s censure of the officials accused of wrongdoing in the report or his pledge to change protocol at the agency, and demanded a “thorough and complete public house cleaning” and a “clear, unambiguous expression of moral outrage.” David Shortell reporting for CNN.

Attorney General William Barr released new restrictions yesterday over the opening of politically sensitive probes, following the omissions identified in inspector general report. Katie Benner reporting for the New York Times.

A look at how the Justice Department might respond to the F.I.S.A. court’s recent order to protect the information collected during the surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is provided in an analysis by Asha Rangappa at Just Security.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Some members of N.A.T.O. are weighing pulling out thousands of their forces from Afghanistan once the United States begins to officially reduce its own troop presence in the country, according to American and European officials. Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Julian E. Barnes reporting for the New York Times.

The Iraqi government has ordered its military not to seek help from the U.S.-led coalition in operations against the Islamic State group (ISIS), two senior Iraqi military officials said, suggesting that while Baghdad’s demands for the immediate exit of American forces have cooled, Iraqi leaders are serious about reconsidering the strategic relationship. AP reporting.

The new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) has cautioned Iran of “serious consequences” if there is any repeat of last year’s detention of an I.A.E.A. inspector. Julian Borger reporting for The Guardian.

President Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the White House yesterday and repeated the U.S.’s intention to oust the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro. Andrew Restuccia reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s political allies-turned-ambassadors are “quietly pushing out” career diplomats abroad, a “growing trend in the Trump administration,” Robbie Gramer reports in an exclusive at Foreign Policy.

The key foreign-policy takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday are provided by Michael Hirsh, Amy Mackinnon and Robbie Gramer at Foreign Policy. 

Featured Articles

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump

by and

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers

by

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege

by and

Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt

by

There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay

by

Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony

by , , , , and

How Chief Justice Chase in Johnson Impeachment Decided on Witnesses

by

Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

by

Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause

by

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 4, 2020

February 4, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020 by