The Early Edition: February 4, 2020

by

February 4, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The House impeachment managers and President Trump’s legal defense team presented their closing arguments to the Senate yesterday, wrapping up the president’s impeachment trial and setting the stage for his likely acquittal tomorrow. Elise Viebeck, Mike DeBonis and Robert Costa reporting for the Washington Post.

Lead House manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) made a forceful and personal appeal for conviction, calling Trump a man with no moral compass who must be removed to protect American democracy. “You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country,” Schiff said in a speech on the Senate floor. The lawmaker told the 100 senators who will decide Trump’s fate that the founders of the United States “gave you a remedy and they meant for you to use it,” arguing that history will judge them poorly if they vote to acquit. Nicholas Fandos and Catie Edmondson reporting for the New York Times.

Schiff appealed to the Republican senators who had signaled an open mind to the case — acknowledging the House managers were unlikely to hit the high bar needed to remove the president from office and imploring at least for a symbolically bipartisan vote to convict. “Every single vote, even a single vote by a single member can change the course of history … it is said that a single man or woman of courage makes a majority … is there one among you who will say, ‘Enough?’” Schiff asked. Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney reporting for POLITICO.

Trump’s defense team hit back that Democrats were trying to undermine two elections. White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued that Trump has done “nothing wrong” and told senators to “leave it to the voters.” Cipollone portrayed Democrats’ pursuit of impeachment as purely “political” and called for an end to the partisan “era of impeachment.”  Natalie Andrews reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

Mike Purpura, a deputy White House counsel, denied a quid pro quo in Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The lawyer noted comments from Zelensky that he never felt any pressure to probe the Bidens, ignoring testimony and other evidence which pointed toward a pressure campaign. Dareh Gregorian reporting for NBC News.

In an interview yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats had compelled Republicans to do what Trump never has: Admit that he was wrong to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. “I think that we have pulled back a veil of behavior totally unacceptable to our founders, and that the public will see this with a clearer eye, an unblurred eye,” she said, adding: “Whatever happens, he has been impeached forever … and now these senators, though they don’t have the courage to assign the appropriate penalty, at least are recognizing that he did something wrong.” Sheryl Gay Stolberg reporting for the New York Times.

With the trial now in recess, senators have a chance to speak during floor sessions, with 10 minutes allotted to each of them to make their own statements about why they intend to vote for or against Trump’s conviction. The sessions began yesterday afternoon, and will continue this morning and tomorrow. Jeremy Herb reporting for CNN.

The Senate will vote at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow on the two charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump will almost certainly be acquitted as Democrats do not have the 67-vote majority needed under the Constitution to convict him. Robbie Gramer and Amy Mackinnon reporting for Foreign Policy.

A handful of senators in both parties have still not said whether they will vote to convict or acquit the President on the two articles of impeachment. POLITICO’s Burgess Everett takes a look at the five senators whose votes will determine “whether Trump gets a bipartisan acquittal, a bipartisan condemnation — or, perhaps, both.”

The Department of Justice (D.O.J.) has released a further 300 pages of notes from key witness interviews in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian electoral interference and alleged collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign. The documents, released yesterday to CNN and BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, include memos from senior administration and campaign witnesses such as Jared Kushner, Andrew McCabe, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Steve Bannon. Katelyn Polantz, Marshall Cohen, Sara Murray, Kara Scannell and Em Steck reporting for CNN.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

5 key takeaways from yesterday’s Senate impeachment trial are provided by Eileen Sullivan at the New York Times.

In blocking witnesses like John Bolton from testifying in Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Republicans showed serious contempt for the public’s right to make an informed decision about Trump’s misconduct — and how they might vote in the November 2020 elections, Just Securitys co-editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman comments, explaining why the Senate vote was so profoundly anti-democratic.

“A hallmark of presidential democracy … is that it is difficult to remove the chief executive before his or her elected term expires,” Charles Lane argues at the Washington Post, commenting that Trump’s impending acquittal is not a sign of constitutional failure, but regrettably shows that the Constitution is working.

If Republican Senators justify acquittal on the basis of a rejection of the House Managers’ facts, this will be damaging to the White House down the line, Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin warn at Just Security, noting, this approach “provides incentives for media outlets to continue to investigate this space, for the House to continue to oversee the matter after the Senate votes, and for political opponents competing for these Senate seats to continue to press the issue.”

“Democrats should put forward a censure resolution saying that the extortion of Ukraine’s president was ‘inappropriate.’” The Washington Post editorial board explores ways the Senate can still hold Trump accountable.

Alan Dershowitz, one of the attorneys defending the president, clarifies the thrust of his “distorted” opening presentation in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, arguing that Democrats’ “false narrative of impeachment could set a dangerous precedent.”

SYRIA-TURKEY

Turkey launched multiple attacks on Syrian troops yesterday after eight of its military personnel were killed in Syrian shelling in the north of the war-torn country. Turkey’s strikes marked a rare confrontation between Turkey and the Syrian regime and threatened to upend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s fragile security pact with Damascus’s main ally, Russia. Kareem Fahim and Sarah Dadouch reporting for the Washington Post.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the retaliatory airstrikes had “neutralized” 76 Syrian government soldiers — a term the Turkish military usually uses to describe combatants who have been killed, captured or injured. Syrian state media denied its forces suffered any casualties. The BBC reporting.

IRAN

Iran has ceased co-operation with Ukraine in its investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iranian missiles last month after leaked remarks suggest Iran knew immediately that it had struck the plane. The audio recording, broadcast on a Ukraine channel late Sunday, included an exchange between an Iranian air traffic controller and a pilot who said he witnessed a missile hit the airliner on Jan. 8. The plane crash killed all 176 people on board, Erin Cunningham and Isabelle Khurshudyan reporting for the Washington Post.

“Flares on route, as if from a missile,” the pilot said to the controller, according to the transcript. The controller responded that the tower was not aware of any missile activity in the area; “That surely is the light from a missile,” the pilot replied. Andrew E. Kramer reporting for the New York Times.

Iran is preparing to a launch a satellite into space this week after three major failures last year, the latest for a program that the U.S. claims helps Tehran develop intercontinental ballistic missile technologies. Reuters reporting.

An Iranian man convicted of spying for the C.I.A. and trying to share details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program will be executed in the near future, authorities said today. Reuters reporting.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have grown increasingly angry at White House resistance over plans to immediately annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank as envisioned in President’s Trump Middle East peace plan, with their frustration concentrated in particular on presidential adviser Jared Kushner, according to Israeli media reports. Sources among Israeli settler groups and within the prime minister’s circle, blame Kushner for a divide in the administration, painting U.S. Ambassador David Friedman as more willing to see Israel annex the settlements expeditiously and Kushner pushing back on fast action. Steve Hendrix and Ruth Eglash reporting for the Washington Post.

“U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East has become, under Trump, a byproduct of a self-serving alliance between two populist leaders who are now under duress and suspicion in their own countries,” Avner Cohen and Jason Blazakis argue at Foreign Policy, warning that the current Trump-Netanyahu bond is endangering both American and Israeli citizens.

LIBYA

Representatives of the warring parties in Libya began meeting in Geneva yesterday in a U.N.-sponsored joint military commission, the world governing body said. Five senior officers appointed by the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (G.N.A.) and five appointed by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks which are aimed at securing a ceasefire after 10 months of fighting on outskirts of Tripoli, the statement said. Al Jazeera reporting.

The U.N.’s special representative for Libya said he is hopeful that the discussions will lead to an accord that can persuade foreign powers to stop pouring in weapons and violating an international arms embargo. AP reporting.

A roundup of notable national security developments at the United Nations last week, including the breach of a U.N. Security Council arms embargo in Libya, is provided by Jared LeBrun at Just Security.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Islamic State (ISIS) extremists have stepped up their attacks in Syria and Iraq following their territorial losses in both countries and are plotting for the escape of their fighters in detention facilities, U.N. experts said in a new report. The panel of experts said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that the militant group is also capitalizing on weaknesses in security in both countries. AP reporting.

The case of an Iraqi professor who fled as Saddam Hussein’s defeated security forces sought revenge highlights the U.S. misuse of an exclusion to refugee status that harms innocent asylum seekers, Niku Jafarnia writes at Just Security. 

Featured Articles

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump

by and

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers

by

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege

by and

Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt

by

There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay

by

Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony

by , , , , and

How Chief Justice Chase in Johnson Impeachment Decided on Witnesses

by

Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

by

Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause

by

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 by