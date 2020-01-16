The Early Edition: January 16, 2020

by

January 16, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The House yesterday delivered two articles of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to the Senate after voting to approve seven impeachment managers to prosecute the case, effectively launching the trial to determine whether the president will remain in office. The crux of the case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Elise Viebeck, Rachael Bade and Seung Min Kim report at the Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that the pair of impeachment articles would be formally read to the chamber today at noon, after which Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in to preside over the trial. Senators will then be sworn in as jurors, and preparations will get underway for an impeachment trial that will begin next Tuesday, Nicholas Fandos and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report at the New York Times.

“So sad and so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the president to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections has taken us to this place,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said shortly before signing the documents. Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III report at CNN.

The White House released a statement yesterday saying “President Trump has done nothing wrong” and “expects to be fully exonerated.” Tom McCarthy, Lauren Gambino and David Smith report at The Guardian.

The diverse team of seven impeachment managers includes six lawyers and will be led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). In addition to Schiff and Nadler, Pelosi named Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) as managers. Emily Cochrane reports at the New York Times.

Pelosi said she decided on a team heavy with “litigators” who will “present the strongest possible case against Trump — both substantively and procedurally — to the Senate.” Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris report at POLITICO.

The Senate leadership announced new rules on behavior and movement in the Capitol during the impeachment trial. The decorum guidelines include a ban on smart phones and restrictions that affect conversations on the Senate floor. Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett report at CNN.

Republicans are distancing themselves from proposed restrictions on reporters covering the impending Senate impeachment trial, with Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) calling the plans a “huge mistake.” The Standing Committee of Correspondents said on Tuesday that the Senate sergeant-at-arms and the Senate Rules Committee are preparing to force new restrictions on press in the Capitol during the trial, including limiting the movements of reporters and the ability for them to speak to senators. Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett report at POLITICO.

Trump’s legal team is aiming to have the president acquitted by the Senate “without witnesses and after just a few days of proceedings,” according to senior administration officials. Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey report at the Washington Post.

President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing, according to Lev Parnas, an associate of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a central figure in the White House’s alleged Ukraine pressure campaign. Parnas told M.S.N.B.C. that he was the one “on the ground” doing Trump and Giuliani’s work, and that other members of the administration knew about the scheme; Attorney General William Barr “was basically on the team,” Parnas said. The comments represent Parnas’ most forceful implication of Trump yet, Phil Helsel reports at NBC News.

Parnas also said in the interview that he warned a top aide to the newly elected president of Ukraine about a potential freeze on military aid to the country if it did not commit to investigations that could benefit Trump politically. Parnas passed on the message at the direction of Giuliani in a May meeting with Serhiy Shefir, he told M.S.N.B.C.. Rebecca Ballhaus reports at the Wall Street Journal.

House impeachment investigators released a second set of documents yesterday turned over by Parnas, showing how he used the extensive access he had to Trump’s world to help carry out Giuliani’s shadow Ukraine campaign. Hundreds of pages of photos, messages and calendar entries show Parnas communicated regularly with top Republican fund-raisers about what he was up to. Colby Itkowitz, Paul Sonne and Tom Hamburger report at the Washington Post.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has asked for materials concerning potential threats to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s safety after “profoundly alarming” messages handed over to Congress suggest that she may have been surveilled before Trump fired her in May. In a letter to the undersecretary of state for management, Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) wrote that he was “deeply concerned” about the apparent efforts of Parnas and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde to track and potentially threaten Yovanovitch while she was still the ambassador. “I cannot overstate the profound security risk that this poses to the U.S. mission and our interests in Ukraine,” Engel wrote. Nahal Toosi and Natasha Bertrand report at POLITICO.

Hyde has emerged as an “unlikely new impeachment figure,” Michael Rothfeld, William K. Rashbaum and Ben Protess write at the New York Times.

“The previously untold story of how Giuliani and his associates reached out to [Parnas] shows the lengths Giuliani went to in his campaign to defend Trump in the Russia investigation and undermine Biden,” Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Paul Sonne and Josh Dawsey report at the Washington Post.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

“As with other bombshells made public since the Dec. 18 impeachment, this one offers overwhelming evidence of malfeasance … but unlike other recent revelations, this looks like a snapshot of the underworld, filled with profanity, intimidation and possibly worse,” CNN’s Frida Ghitis comments on the newly released documents from Lev Parnas.

“The president’s radically expansive understanding of executive privilege lacks legal merit,” Ronald J. Krotoszynski Jr. argues at the New York Times, explaining why Trump cannot actually stop the Senate from hearing from witnesses.

A comprehensive guide on what to expect in the early stages of Trump’s Senate trial is provided by Ted Berrett at CNN.

IRAN

The State Department abruptly canceled two classified congressional briefings to address embassy security and Iran policy yesterday, vexing lawmakers and staffers who had expected to hear from top State Department officials about the administration’s Iran policy and authorities for the use of force following President Trump’s decision to kill top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Nahal Toosi reports at POLITICO.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned yesterday that European soldiers in the Middle East “could be in danger” after Britain, France and Germany triggered a formal dispute-resolution mechanism challenging Tehran over violations of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. “Today, the American soldier is not safe, tomorrow it could be the turn of the European soldier,” Rouhani said in a televised address to his cabinet. AFP reporting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged that people “were lied to” for days about their military accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian authorities refused for days to disclose the cause of the crash and their belated admission triggered demonstrations and rare internal criticism of the country’s clerical leadership. Joanna Slater and Kareem Fahim report at the Washington Post.

Former senior C.I.A. official Douglas London explains how Trump officials may selectively pick intelligence to create false narrative of the threat posed prior to a strike at Just Security.

Key questions to ask at the worldwide threats briefing, a rare public opportunity for answers, including about the intelligence behind the Soleimani killing, are fielded by Joshua Geltzer and Co-Editor-in-Chief Ryan Goodman at Just Security.

“A vibrant protest movement is visible in Iran and across the Middle East — but it isn’t calling for Islamic revolution … it’s a bottom-up rebellion against the corrupt elites who rule Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and other countries,” David Ignatius argues at the Washington Post.

IRAQ

The U.S. military resumed joint operations with Iraq against Islamic State militants yesterday, military officials said, ending a 10-day break that began after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian military commander in Baghdad. The decision to restart military operations came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American troop from the country. Alissa J. Rubin and Eric Schmitt report at the New York Times.

Iraq’s outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he would leave a decision whether to oust U.S. forces from the country to his successor, potentially relaxing a push that could spark American military-aid cuts and sanctions. In a cabinet meeting, Abdul-Mahdi called on the president, speaker of Parliament and political blocs to name a candidate for his position and establish a new government to resolve the status of U.S. troops. Isabel Coles reports at the Wall Street Journal.

TURKEY

Turkey is starting to deploy troops to Libya in support of the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, President Tayyip Erdoğan announced today, days before a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict. Reuters reporting.

Erdoğan and President Trump discussed developments in the Middle East in a phone call yesterday, the White House and Turkey’s presidency said. The two leaders covered the situation in Iran and the conflicts in Libya and Syria, Brett Samuels reports at the Hill.

F.I.S.A.

The F.B.I.’s proposals to fix problems with its national security surveillance “do not go far enough,” an expert in surveillance law told a secretive court yesterday in a 15-page brief. Actions that the bureau listed in a filing last week “fail to adequately ensure that judges receive a complete and accurate portrait of the facts about suspects before deciding whether to let the F.B.I. invade their privacy,” David Kris, an expert in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (F.I.SA.), said. Charlie Savage reports at the New York Times.

“The most obvious takeaway from [D.O.J. Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s] report is that we need far more comprehensive ‘deep dive’ investigations into the use of intelligence tools,” Julian Sanchez writes at Just Security, part of a series on F.I.S.A. reform as the fallout continues from Horowitz’s findings that the bureau botched wiretap applications in the Russia investigation.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

At least 18 civilians were killed yesterday in air strikes that hit areas of the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib despite a fresh Russian-sponsored truce. The BBC reporting.

The Taliban have provided Washington’s envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, with a document laying out their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would hold for between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations said today. The offer is viewed as a chance to open a window to an eventual peace deal for Afghanistan that would allow the United States to wind down the 18-year war. AP reporting.

Yemeni separatists and forces loyal to the country’s U.N.-recognized government whose deadly infighting broke out last summer in the war-torn Arab country are withdrawing from a key southern city, military officials said today. AP reporting. 

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has resigned from government along with all of his ministers after President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes that could extend his hold on power past the end of his term. Mary Ilyushina and Sheena McKenzie report at CNN.

Security agencies in Britain, France and Belgium “cannot indiscriminately sweep up personal data from phone and internet service users” even during terrorism probes, an adviser to the European Union (E.U.)’s top court said yesterday. Ben Kochman reports at Law360.

House Armed Services Chair Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) is exploring options to prevent President Trump from taking a further $7.2 billion in Pentagon funds for construction of his southern border wall. Rebecca Kheel reports at the Hill. 

Featured Articles

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 13, 2020

January 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 3, 2020

January 3, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 2, 2020

January 2, 2020 by

The Early Edition: December 24, 2019

December 24, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 23, 2019

December 23, 2019 by