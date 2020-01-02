The Early Edition: January 2, 2020

by

January 2, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

IRAQ

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups withdrew from the perimeter of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad yesterday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran. Thousands of pro-Iran demonstrators had swarmed outside the embassy Tuesday to protest deadly U.S. airstrikes against the Tehran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group last weekend in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor. Mustafa Salim and Liz Sly report at the Washington Post.

“All protesters have withdrawn, tents dismantled, and other forms of demonstrating that accompanied these protests have ended and the Iraqi security forces have completely secured the embassy perimeter,” the Iraqi military said in a statement. Reuters reporting.

Despite their retreat from the embassy, Iran’s allies said they would continue to press for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq in the nation’s parliament. American soldiers returned to Iraq in 2014 to fight Islamic State (ISIS), Ghassan Adnan and Isabel Coles report at the Wall Street Journal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday postponed an upcoming trip to Ukraine and four other countries in order to focus on the situation in Iraq after the assault on the U.S. embassy. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that Pompeo aimed to “ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East” by remaining in Washington and would travel in the “near future” to the nations he had been scheduled to visit. Edward Wong reports at the New York Times.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “strongly” denounced the U.S. airstrikes on an Iran-allied militia group in Iraq, Iranian state T.V. reported yesterday, blaming Iraq’s violence on the U.S.. Khamenei also criticized President Trump, who alleged Iranian involvement in rare mass protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, saying, “you cannot do a damn thing … if you were logical, which you are not, you would see that your crimes in Iraq and other countries have made nations hate you,” the supreme leader said in a message sent on Twitter. Reuters reporting.

“Trump entered the new year facing flare-ups of long-burning crises with two old adversaries — Iran and North Korea — that are directly challenging his claim to have reasserted American power around the world,” David E. Sanger comments in an analysis at the New York Times.

AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in northern Afghanistan, targeting members of the country’s security forces and killing at least 23, local officials said yesterday. At least 10 Afghan forces were killed and four others were wounded in an attack on a police checkpoint in Kunduz, while in Balkh province, the Taliban killed nine police officers; the condition of four other policemen who were at the checkpoint was not known. Al Jazeera reports.

The U.S. military’s combat casualties in Afghanistan were the highest in five years, as seventeen service members were killed in action in the country in 2019, according to a year-end tally compiled by the Department of Defense (D.O.D.). Fourteen of the fallen service members were from the Army while the other three were Marines. Alexander Bolton reports at the Hill.

The KOREAN PENINSULA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that Pyongyang was no longer bound by a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, and warned the world would soon see a “new strategic weapon” as his country continued to bolster its nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded by calling on Kim to “take a different course” and emphasizing that the U.S. wanted “peace not confrontation” with the North. The halt on such tests has been at the core of the nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington over the past two years, which has seen three meetings between Kim and President Trump, but little headway. AFP reports.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” that North Korea has indicated it could resume nuclear and missile tests, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said yesterday. “The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions,” Dujarric said in a statement, adding, “non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved.” The U.N. News Centre reports.

The possible technical advances North Korea’s military might make if it returns to long-range missile launches or other weapons tests in 2020 are explored by Reuters.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani said he is prepared to do more than just testify at Trump’s expected impeachment trial in the Senate — saying he would be willing to “prosecute” the case, though it was unclear what he meant. “I would testify, I would do demonstrations … I’d give lectures … I’d give summations … or, I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case,” Giuliani told reporters. Dareh Gregorian reports at NBC News.

The Senate and the public need to hear from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton more than ever in the light of fresh reporting from the New York Times, the Washington Post editorial board argues. The Times reported, based partly on previously unpublished emails, that Mulvaney sought to freeze military assistance to Ukraine on Trump’s behalf as early as June, sparking “puzzlement and backlash” within the administration — to the extent that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Bolton convened a White House session with Trump to press for release of the aid. 

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday he would seek parliamentary immunity in three corruption cases he faces, likely delaying any trial against him until after March elections. Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to be criminally charged while in office. Oren Liebermann and Amir Tal report at CNN. 

The Syrian army launched a missile attack yesterday on a shelter for displaced families in the country’s northwest, killing at least eight people, including five children, and wounding 16 others. Reuters reporting.

Taiwan’s top military official, Gen. Shen Yi-ming, was among eight people killed today, after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the Taiwanese air force chief said at a news briefing. Chun Han Wong reports at the Wall Street Journal.

Hong Kong police arrested over 400 people in New Year’s Day protests in the city after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy rally spiraled into chaotic scenes, prompting police to respond with force. Shibani Mahtani reports at the Washington Post.

Turkey’s parliament is set to vote today on whether to dispatch Turkish troops to Libya, to support the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli that is fighting forces loyal to a rival administration based in eastern Libya. The motion will almost certainly pass, despite worries that Turkish forces could provoke Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the area. AP reporting. 

Featured Articles

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 16-20)

by

Selective Disclosure of OLC legal Opinions Isn’t Enough

by

The Senate Must Conduct an Impeachment Trial That Is Serious and Fair

by

The Trump-Giuliani Election Plan: Manipulating Voters

by

Congress Expands Oversight of U.S. Payments for Civilian Deaths

by

A National Security Impeachment

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 9-13)

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: December 24, 2019

December 24, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 23, 2019

December 23, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 19, 2019

December 19, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 18, 2019

December 18, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 17, 2019

December 17, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 16, 2019

December 16, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 10, 2019

December 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 9, 2019

December 9, 2019 by