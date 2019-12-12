The Early Edition: December 12, 2019

by

December 12, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT

Justice Department Inspector General (I.G.) Michael Horowitz testified for six hours yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his conclusions in his new long-awaited report regarding alleged surveillance abuse during the 2016 election. The I.G.’s dual findings have fueled fresh debate over the Russia case amongst lawmakers: though Horowitz found no evidence of political bias in the F.B.I.’s investigation into a possible conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, as President Trump and his allies have long-claimed, his 434-page report released Monday found that the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) committed serious lapses in seeking and renewing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (F.I.S.A.) warrant against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, leading Republicans to believe it backs up their assertion that the F.B.I. abused its power. Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman report at the New York Times.

Horowitz testified to lawmakers that neither Attorney General William Barr nor John Durham — the prosecutor who has been tasked by Barr with conducting a broader inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe — presented any information before his report was released to convince him that the F.B.I. lacked a valid basis to initiate the investigation, which ultimately was taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Horowitz said Durham agreed that opening a preliminary investigation was justified, but not a full field investigation, as the F.B.I. opened. Only in a full counterintelligence probe are agents permitted to conduct court-ordered surveillance of the kind deployed against Page, Sadie Gurman and Byron Tau report at the Wall Street Journal. 

Horowitz cautioned that no one should view his report as a vindication of officials involved in the investigation. “We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive F.B.I. investigations after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI,” Horowitz said, underscoring what he saw as serious failures by the F.B.I. after opening the case, adding the bureau’s former leaders had not adequately explained their actions. Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian report at the Washington Post.

INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Key highlights from Horowitz’s testimony, including his interactions with Barr and Durham, are provided by Adam Goldman and Charlie Savage at the New York Times.

“[The inspector general’s] study amounted to the most searching look ever at the government’s secretive system for carrying out national-security surveillance on American soil,” Charlie Savage writes in an analysis at the New York Times, commenting that Horowitz’s findings about surveillance “are important beyond partisan politics.”

“Barr has made it his primary goal in office to manage Trump’s crisis communications … it should come as no surprise that, as a consequence, law enforcement itself is the victim when the head of federal law enforcement engages in political hackery,” Sarah Longwell at “Republicans for the Rule of Law” comments at NBC News.

“[I]t [is] extraordinary to watch the nation’s chief law enforcement official claim — without offering any evidence — that the F.B.I. acted in “bad faith” when it opened an inquiry into then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign,” former U.S. attorney general from 2009 to 2015 Eric H. Holder Jr. argues at the Washington Post, commenting that Barr has made a series of public statements and taken actions that are “deeply inappropriate” for his role as America’s chief law enforcement official.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The House Judiciary Committee opened debate yesterday night on two articles of impeachment against President Trump, one day after unveiling the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The panel is planning to vote on the articles today and send the measure to the full House for approval next week. Rebecca Shabad reports at NBC News. AFP 

“Despite charged testimony, compelling witnesses and some significant revelations, no major players of either party have shown any sign of budging from their partisan bunkers,” Mark Leibovich reports on yesterday’s committee debate at the New York Times.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) yesterday publicly named the alleged whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry against Trump while the House Judiciary Committee debated the articles of impeachment. During his opening remarks, Gohmert said he wanted to call “fact witnesses” during the impeachment hearings: “we needed to hear from those witnesses,” he said, before listing a number of people — including the alleged whistleblower. No other lawmaker has named the alleged whistleblower during proceedings, Kyle Cheney and John Bresnahan report at POLITICO.

Trump apparently is now open to the idea of having a shorter impeachment trial in the Senate, according to two sources familiar with the situation, after he initially declared he wanted a full-blown, potentially lengthy hearing. A shorter trial would allow the president to “move past the threat to his presidency more quickly,” the sources said. Reuters reporting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is set to hold a final vote to acquit Trump should he be impeached, when a majority of senators consider his trial has “run its course” rather than holding a vote on dismissing the articles of impeachment, two Republican senators said yesterday. The move is “significant” because it means that Republicans intend to have a vote on acquittal to clear the President of the charges against him “not simply rely on a 51-vote threshold procedural motion to dismiss the hotly disputed case,” Ted Barrett and Manu Raju report at CNN.

The White House budget office claimed in a new legal memo that it withheld military aid to Ukraine as a temporary measure to ensure the spending complied with U.S. policy. When asked by the Government Accountability Office why the aid was being delayed, Office of Management and Budget (O.M.B.) general counsel Mark Paoletta insisted the move was in response to a Trump administration directive “pending a policy decision.” Paoletta said discussions for this decision began on June 19, the same day Trump reportedly learned about the aid and questioned the spending. The freeze on military aid is at the center of Trump’s impeachment inquiry. Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report at the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have asked a judge to return Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate Lev Parnas to jail for lying about his assets and hiding a $1 million payment he got from Russia in September. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York called Parnas a “flight risk” after he allegedly misrepresented his income and concealed the payment from Russia. Tom Winter and Dareh Gregorian report at NBC News.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

A guide to watching the House Judiciary Committee debate the charges against President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress before sending them to the full House is provided by Michael D. Shear at the New York Times.

A helpful explainer on the “deliberative, sometimes tedious process” by which the Judiciary Committee will formally consider the two articles of impeachment, a process “bound by strict rules and long-held traditions,” is provided by Michael D. Shear at the New York Times.

“Adding extensive obstruction of justice charges based on Mueller’s report to the articles of impeachment would overwhelm their straightforward narrative,” Renato Mariotti writes at POLITICO Magazine in support of the “simple,” narrowly drawn articles. 

TURKEY AND SYRIA

A Senate committee yesterday advanced legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its military offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, despite opposition from the Trump administration and Ankara. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted by 18-4 to send the “Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act of 2019” for a vote in the full Senate. Rebecca Kheel reports at the Hill.

Turkey slammed U.S. senators for backing the sanctions bill, denouncing the latest initiatives in Congress as “a new manifestation of disrespect for our sovereign decisions regarding our national security.” Al Jazeera reports.

American commanders in northern Syria now see military units from Turkey, Russia, Iran and the Syrian government as a greater danger than the Islamic State (ISIS) forces they were sent to combat. When commanders sought guidance outlining how American troops might deal with an attack from the assortment of armed groups, they “received muddled direction from the Pentagon,” according to two Defense Department officials. Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Eric Schmitt report at the New York Times.

The KOREAN PENINSULA 

The U.S. cautioned North Korea yesterday that its “deeply counterproductive” ballistic missile tests risk “closing the door” on chances for negotiating peace, but said it is “prepared to be flexible” and take “concrete, parallel steps” with Pyongyang toward accord. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft passed on the message at a Security Council meeting less than three weeks before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s end-of-December deadline for the Trump administration to suggest new proposals to restore nuclear diplomacy. AP reporting.

The resumption of missiles testing by North Korea is “deeply troubling,” the U.N.’s Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari said in a briefing yesterday to the Security Council. In total, there have been thirteen missile tests so far this year, despite United Nations resolutions which ban the country from conducting any launches that use ballistic missile technology. The U.N. News Centre reporting.

North Korea censured the U.S. for convening the U.N. Security Council and warned that it is “ready to respond to any corresponding measure that Washington chooses,” state news agency K.C.N.A. said today, citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Reuters reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The Trump administration yesterday placed new sanctions on Iran targeting a number of transportation firms as part of its “maximum pressure campaign” against the Islamic Republic over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The sanctions are intended to limit the activities of Iran’s state shipping lines as well as one of its subsidiaries, E-Sail Shipping, based in Shanghai; the State Department also add a layer of new penalties to a previously sanctioned Iranian airline, Mahan Air. AP reporting.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack yesterday that targeted the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan and killed two people and injured several others. Reuters reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday insisted that President Trump and a Russian diplomat spoke about election meddling at a recent White House meeting despite the Russian official’s claims to the contrary. John Bowden reports at the Hill.

The House passed a $738 billion defense policy bill yesterday, 377 to 48, establishing the U.S. Space Force and introducing paid parental leave for federal workers. Trump said in a message sent on Twitter that he would sign the compromise bill “immediately!” Lindsay Wise reports at the Wall Street Journal.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations yesterday voted unanimously for a bipartisan bill to prevent Trump from withdrawing the U.S. from N.A.T.O., sending the legislation to the Senate. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the bill’s lead Democratic sponsor, said it was a response to concerns that the Trump administration is actively considering a pull-out from the alliance. Julian Borger reports at The Guardian.

“U.S. immigration officials deported approximately 12,000 family members and unaccompanied minors last fiscal year,” far fewer than the “millions” Trump vowed to arrest months ago in anger about rising border crossings, according to a federal report released yesterday. Maria Sacchetti reports at the Washington Post. 

Featured Articles

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 10, 2019

December 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 9, 2019

December 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 4, 2019

December 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 2, 2019

December 2, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 26, 2019

November 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 by