The Early Edition: December 11, 2019

by

December 11, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

House Democrats yesterday unveiled two narrowly drawn articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging him with abuse of power in the Ukraine affair and obstruction of Congress. The first of the two articles alleges that Trump “corruptly solicited the government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations” into former Vice President Joe Biden and a conspiracy theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. Trump also “conditioned two official acts on the public announcements that he requested,” Democrats wrote, citing nearly $400 million in military assistance and an official White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nicholas Fandos reports at the New York Times.

The second article, focused on obstructing Congress, charges Trump impeded the impeachment inquiry by refusing to let senior officials testify or produce documents pursuant to Congressional subpoenas. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said the articles of impeachment sketch out how Trump “compromised our national security and threatened the integrity of our elections.” Andrew Desiderio, Kyle Cheney and Heather Caygle report at POLITICO.

The House decided to exclude an obstruction of justice charge relating to Trump’s conduct during special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. Nicholas Fandos reports at the New York Times. 

Trump dismissed the impeachment charges against him yesterday, calling them “flimsy, pathetic, ridiculous.” Lauren Egan reports at NBC News.

The White House in a statement called the formal charges “baseless” and said Trump will address them during the trial phase. “The president will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said. John Wagner, Kayla Epstein and Michael Brice-Saddler report at the Washington Post.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on whether to send the formal charges to the full House of Representatives. The panel said it would aim to meet today to consider the two articles of impeachment.  Siobhan Hughes and Natalie Andrews report at the Wall Street Journal.

A federal judge yesterday heard final arguments in a lawsuit brought by Trump’s former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who sought a ruling on whether he is required to testify to Congress in the impeachment inquiry. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon gave no immediate decision, but appeared to lean toward “dismissing the case on the grounds that the House has dropped the demand for [Kupperman’s] testimony,” Josh Gerstein reports at POLITICO.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

The articles of impeachment with context and analysis are provided by Peter Baker at the New York Times.

An assessment of the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Trump is provided by two prominent Washington legal experts, Michael Zeldin and Robert Ray, at CNN.

“[A] quick, narrow impeachment isn’t the way to go … there’s still a lot to learn about the president’s behaviors, hints of corruption and illegality that should be pursued,” Jamelle Bouie argues at the New York Times, commenting on the two charges against Trump.

INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT

Attorney General William Barr yesterday escalated his attacks on the F.B.I.’s 2016 investigation into possible links between President Trump’s campaign and Russia — asserting that the bureau may have acted in “bad faith” when it carried out its probe. In an interview with NBC News, Barr said he disagreed with the findings in the Justice Department’s internal watchdog report on the origin of the Trump-Russia investigation that there was no evidence of political bias in the launching of the inquiry, indicating that a final judgment on F.B.I. misconduct cannot be made until the separate investigation by Barr’s chosen prosecutor, John Durham, was completed. Ken Dilanian reports at NBC News.

Barr’s comments came after Trump had blasted the F.B.I. and its director, Christopher A. Wray, in a message sent on Twitter. “I don’t know what report current Director of the F.B.I. Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump wrote, taking a swipe at Wray’s response to inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report, adding, “with that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the F.B.I., which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!” Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey, Matt Zapotosky and John Wagner report at the Washington Post.

A balanced and in-depth analysis of the Inspector General report is provided by Julian Sanchez at Just Security.

A guide to the “misleading spin” on the watchdog report is provided by Glenn Kessler at the Washington Post, who notes that “in response to the report, Republicans often falsely suggested that it confirmed what it actually disputed about the origin of the probe.”

U.S.-RUSSIA RELATIONS

President Trump held a private meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House yesterday, but the two men gave contradictory accounts of what was discussed. The White House issued its readout of the meeting, which said Trump warned the Russian diplomat against “any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections;” later in the day, Lavrov told a press conference the pair did not discuss elections during their Oval Office sit-down. Julian Borger reports at The Guardian.

Trump hailed the meeting in a message sent on Twitter: “Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister [Sergei] Lavrov and representatives of Russia … discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, I.N.F. Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling … look forward to continuing our dialogue in the near future!” Trump wrote.  John Hudson and Anne Gearan report at the Washington Post.

Lavrov also met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who apparently told the Russian foreign minister that interference in U.S. domestic affairs is “unacceptable.”  The two diplomats clashed during their bilateral meeting over U.S. conclusions of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election; the pair also discussed matters including “arms control, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, unrest in Venezuela, the Syrian civil war and denuclearization of North Korea.” Courtney McBride and Vivian Salama report at the Wall Street Journal.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

The U.N. is “unable to independently corroborate” that missiles and drones used in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities in September “are of Iranian origin,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council yesterday, following a United Nations inspection of debris of weapons used in the Sept. 14 attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq. The U.S., European nations and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for the assault, allegations which Iran has denied. Reuters reporting.

The Trump administration yesterday issued a sanction against Mohammed al-Otaibi, a Saudi diplomat in Turkey who served as the Saudi consul general in Istanbul when Washington Post columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi was killed in his consulate in 2018, and other individuals suspected of human rights violations yesterday. The State Department has announced 72 sanctions designations since last week, barring from entering the U.S. individuals who are accused of “gross violations of human rights” and their families, a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Justine Coleman reports at the Hill.

Arab Gulf leaders and representatives met in Saudi Arabia yesterday for an annual summit amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute in the region. The gathering of members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, intended as a display of their unity in the face of common threats, featured discussion around aggression from Iran. AP reporting.

AFGHANISTAN

At least one person was killed and six others were wounded in a powerful suicide bombing today that targeted the U.S.’ key military base of Bagram and an under-construction medical facility, Afghan and N.A.T.O. officials said. The attack was “quickly contained and repelled” and no U.S. or coalition casualties were reported, the N.A.T.O.-led mission in Afghanistan Resolute Support said in a statement. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, Reuters reporting.

“Excessive” U.S. spending in Afghanistan has fueled widespread corruption there, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai asserted yesterday following the Washington Post’s publication of a cache of U.S. government documents that show U.S. officials knowingly misled the American public, concealing information on the war in Afghanistan and turning a blind eye to widespread fraud. Siobhán O’Grady reports at the Washington Post.

The Afghanistan Papers show “how little has changed since the Vietnam era,” Ross Douthat argues at the New York Times.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The Defense Department’s inspector general yesterday announced that it is conducting an evaluation into the use of military personnel on the U.S. border with Mexico. Courtney Kube and Julia Ainsley report at NBC News.

Immigrants who have been granted asylum in the U.S. are being denied the opportunity to remain in the country and are being forced to stay in Mexico while Homeland Security officials appeal their cases. Such individuals “fall within the jurisdiction of the Migration Protection Protocols (M.P.P.), a Trump administration policy that keeps asylum-seekers in Mexico as their immigration cases proceed,” Marty Johnson reports at the Hill.

“Iran will overcome U.S. sanctions by either bypassing them or through negotiations, and it will not cross its red lines in any talks with arch-adversary Washington,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: December 10, 2019

December 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 9, 2019

December 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 4, 2019

December 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 2, 2019

December 2, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 26, 2019

November 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 21, 2019

November 21, 2019 by