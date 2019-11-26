The Early Edition: November 26, 2019

by

November 26, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

A federal judge yesterday ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify before House impeachment investigators about Trump’s possible obstruction of justice related to the Russia probe — despite claims by the administration that he had “absolute immunity” as a top presidential adviser. The ruling is the first by a federal judge in the Trump era ordering an ex-White House official to comply with a Congressional subpoena. Charlie Savage reports at the New York Times.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson declared in her 118-page ruling that “presidents are not kings” and that “no one is above the law.” Jackson called absolute immunity “a fiction” that has been maintained by a succession of presidential administrations by simply repeating it as a fact without testing the principle in court, adding, “however busy or essential a presidential aide might be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national-security projects, the President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires.” The Department of Justice (D.O.J.) said it will appeal the decision and will seek a stay of Jackson’s order while it does so. Spencer S. Hsu and Ann E. Marimow report at Washington Post.

Yesterday’s ruling could have implications for other key witnesses called before Congress. Democrats may use Jackson’s decision to summon figures such as former national security advisor John Bolton, Bolton’s deputy Charles Kupperman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who are among the small cadre of current and former senior administration officials who White House lawyers assert cannot be forced to testify about matters related to the president. Ed Pilkington reports at The Guardian.

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records and information related to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and two of his recently-arrested associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, as part of an active criminal investigation into the pair. Prosecutors have issued subpoenas to figures with ties to Giuliani, seeking information on his consulting firm Giuliani Partners as well as a company co-founded by Parnas that paid Giuliani for legal and business advice. The subpoenas listed numerous potential charges under consideration including money laundering, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and making false statements to the federal government. Rebecca Davis O’Brien, Rebecca Ballhaus and Shelby Holliday report at the Wall Street Journal.

Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said yesterday that House investigators would send a report on Trump’s conduct related to Ukraine to the House Judiciary Committee after lawmakers return on Dec. 3 from Thanksgiving recess. In a letter to members of Congress, Schiff also said the report would include a catalogue of White House refusals to cooperate with the inquiry, and that the Trump administration’s failure to cooperate could form the basis for a separate article of impeachment against the president. Nicholas Fandos reports at the New York Times.

An analysis of Jackson’s “stunning rebuke of the White House” is provided by Stephen Collinson at CNN. 

While Trump has vowed to challenge his impeachment in the Supreme Court, the Constitution and precedents seem to exclude the court from the impeachment process, Adam Liptak writes at the New York Times.

“For their counter-narrative [to the U.S. Intelligence Community’s unanimous conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential elections] to stick, Trump and his associates need to destroy all trust in the Intelligence Community,” Alex Finley argues at Just Security, commenting on Attorney General Bill Barr’s now criminal investigation.

TRUMP TAXES

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a House Oversight Committee subpoena for President Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm Mazars U.S.A.. In a brief order, the court said the subpoena would remain on hold until the president’s lawyers file their appeal and the court acts on the case. The court instructed Trump’s lawyers to file a petition by Dec. 5. If accepted, the case probably will be heard this term, with a decision before the court adjourns at the end of June; if the petition is denied, the lower court ruling granting Congress access to the documents will go into effect. Darren Samuelsohn reports at POLITICO.

A helpful explainer on the Constitutional questions at play in the two Mazars subpoena cases before the Supreme Court is provided by Marty Lederman at Just Security.

U.S. MILITARY

President Trump ordered the Pentagon to allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to remain a member of the elite force, instead of holding a review board, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said yesterday. The disclosure, which came amid a controversy that prompted the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday, illustrates how Trump intervened repeatedly in the case of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher who was involved in a war-crimes case. Ellen Mitchell reports at the Hill.

It will do “grievous damage” to our armed services if Trump’s values become those of our military, Richard J. Danzig and Sean O’Keefe argue at the New York Times, commenting on the president’s direction to Spencer to prevent the naval officers charged with oversight of the SEALs from disciplining one of their own and noting, “the military is not an extension of the White House.”

CHINA AND HONG KONG

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the American ambassador to Beijing, Terry Branstad, yesterday to object to the passing by Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, warning that the United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. The U.S. House passed the Act last Wednesday in support of the pro-democracy movement in the semi-autonomous territory. Reuters reports.

Hong Kong’s C.E.O. Carrie Lam acknowledged today that public dissatisfaction with her government triggered a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in local elections, but showed little intention to compromise with the city’s pro-democracy movement. In China, state media tried to downplay and discredit the weekend ballot, with an editorial late yesterday from state news agency Xinhua blaming “rioters,” supported by “external forces,” for tipping the election. Emma Graham-Harrison and Lily Kuo report at The Guardian.

The German Foreign Ministry has urged China to give U.N. human rights officials “unhindered access” to detention camps in the Xinjiang region, after leaked documents suggested they are used to forcibly re-educate minorities. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr yesterday said Germany was “following with great concern” recent reports about the centers, where around one million mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs are thought to be held. The AP reports.

“Hong Kong’s 2019 district council elections may be the most important in the city’s history,” Benny Tai Yiu-ting argues at the New York Times, noting the record turnout rate and the mandate of district councils.

An explainer on Hong Kong’s elections, which saw a defeat for pro-Beijing candidates, is provided by Michael Delaney at Foreign Policy.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Shi’ite Houthi rebels said yesterday they have detained several U.N. humanitarian workers on suspicion of spying, importing expired drugs and withholding fuel shipments. The Houthis were responding to U.N. claims that the rebels have diverted donations of food, medicine, fuel and money from Yemenis during the country’s five-year civil war. The AP reports.

The Israeli military said yesterday that a rocket had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel less than two weeks after a ceasefire ended hostilities with Palestinian militants. The AP reports.

U.S. military personnel have resumed large-scale counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group (ISIS) in northern Syria, according to military officials, almost two months after President Trump’s abrupt order to pullout American troops cleared the way for a Turkish cross-border offensive. The new missions indicate that Trump will retain some 500 troops in the country, many of them in action, for the foreseeable future. Eric Schmitt reports at the New York Times.

A Chinese woman was sentenced to eight months in prison in a federal court yesterday after she was convicted in September of trespassing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sparking fears she could pose an intelligence threat. NBC News reports.

The U.N. launched a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence yesterday, targeting the often-unpunished crime of rape that afflicts women and girls in every nation and has been utilized as a weapon in wars. The AP reports. 

Featured Articles

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 21, 2019

November 21, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 20, 2019

November 20, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 19, 2019

November 19, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 18, 2019

November 18, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 7, 2019

November 7, 2019 by