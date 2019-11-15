The Early Edition: November 15, 2019

by

November 15, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

A second official at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was present when U.S. Ambassador to the European Union (E.U.) Gordon Sondland spoke on a July 26 phone call with President Trump that more directly ties the president to the pressure campaign on Ukraine’s new government. Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor testified Wednesday that one of his staffers overheard a call between Trump and Sondland during which Trump asked Sondland “about the investigations.” Kyiv-based foreign service officer Suriya Jayanti also overheard the call, it was reported yesterday. Desmond Butler, Michael Biesecker and Matthew Lee report at the AP.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday said Trump’s apparent decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. election amounted to bribery, an impeachable offense. Pelosi said that Wednesday’s testimony by Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state  George Kent “corroborated evidence of bribery” by Trump and highlighted how the president had abused his power. The speaker’s remarks suggest that Democrats were advancing toward a more specific set of charges in their impeachment case against Trump, Nicholas Fandos and Michael S. Schmidt report at the New York Times.

Trump yesterday sought to have a judge dismiss a lawsuit filed by his former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman who is seeking a ruling on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry. Trump’s filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., contends that the president’s direction should override any prospective court ruling, and that the “proper course” would be for Kupperman to comply with Trump’s stance that his administration should not cooperate with the impeachment process, rather than whatever a judge determines. Brett Samuels reports at the Hill.

Top official at the White House Office of Management and Budget (O.M.B.) Mark Sandy indicated yesterday he was willing to break ranks and testify in the House impeachment inquiry about his knowledge of the holdup of military aid to Ukraine. Sandy, a longtime career employee, would be the first O.M.B. employee to appear before Congressional investigators, after O.M.B. acting director Russell Vought and two other political appointees at the agency defied subpoenas and refused to testify. Erica Werner reports at the Washington Post.

Sondland’s phone call to Trump from a restaurant in Kyiv was likely intercepted by Russian and other foreign intelligence agencies, in an apparent stunning breach of security that raises significant counterintelligence concerns, several former officials said, citing widespread reports of Russian spying within Ukraine. While it remains unclear if Sondland’s phone was encrypted, American ambassadors do not normally have that kind of protection on their mobile devices, according to U.S. government officials. Zachary Cohen and Kevin Collier report at CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide Andriy Yermak was seen meeting with a former Trump adviser, Bryan Lanz, in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, it was reported yesterday. Yermak, the principal intermediary for Zelensky in efforts by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and others to press the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens and unproven allegations of Ukrainian election interference in 2016, is a central figure in the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Allison Quinn reports at The Daily Beast.

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify today in the second day of public impeachment hearings. Yovanovitch, who was abruptly removed from her post this year, described in detail the “concerted campaign” against her during her closed-door deposition hearing last month. Michele Keleman reports at NPR.

An account of what happened in relation to Zelensky’s planned interview with C.N.N., during which the Ukrainian president was reportedly set to publicly announce investigations into Biden and the 2016 election, which was subsequently cancelled, is provided by C.N.N. news show host Fareed Zakaria at the Washington Post.

A look at House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)’s “preposterous” claim that that White House officials’ refusal to testify in his committee’s impeachment inquiry could lead to “obstruction of Congress” charges against Trump is fielded by David B. Rivkin Jr. and Lee A. Casey at the Wall Street Journal.

SYRIA

Over 11 million people across Syria need aid — half the country’s estimated population, the top U.N. humanitarian official said yesterday. Mark Lowcock told the Security Council that the U.N. and other organizations are reaching an average of 5.6 million people a month, and stressed that renewal of resolution authorizing cross-border aid, set to expire in December, is “critical.” The U.N. News Centre reports.

The scope of the U.N. special inquiry into attacks on medical facilities in rebel areas of Syria has so far been restricted to just seven sites among the many targeted, diminishing hope of some accountability. At the same time, and while evidence is building that the Syrian government’s Russian allies are to blame for some of those bombings, diplomats claim Russia has sought to pressure Secretary General António Guterres to keep the findings of even this narrow investigation confidential. Whitney Hurst and Rick Gladstone report at the New York Times.

ISIS

Members of a global coalition trying to defeat the Islamic State group (ISIS) had a “difference of opinion” at a gathering in Washington yesterday on whether jihadi prisoners should be repatriated, U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey told a news conference. Foreign diplomats met yesterday for the second time this year to discuss its strategy against the backdrop of recent developments in northeast Syria, including the death of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Reuters reports.

Europe may be forced to take back citizens who joined ISIS as landmark court decisions give European governments little choice and Turkey has begun deporting prisoners with suspected ISIS ties that it separately detains, including German, French, U.S., Irish and Danish nationals. Loveday Morris and Souad Mekhennet report at the Washington Post.

“The threat posed by the Islamic State – as well as the local conditions and the dogma that fuels it — are far from eliminated,” Eric Rosand and Alistair Millar comment at Just Security, reflecting on our current approach to countering terrorism and what needs to change, and citing data that reveals “the number of Islamist extremist fighters in 2018 was 270 percent higher than 2001.”

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Over 130 attacks on hospitals and other health care centers in Yemen’s civil war could amount to war crimes by all parties to the conflict, a database project said yesterday. The Yemen Archive said that the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition was allegedly responsible for 72 attacks, while the Iran-aligned Shi’ite Houthi rebels were blamed for at least 52 attacks. The AP reports.

A ceasefire between the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel was teetering early today after Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Palestinian territory. The agreement was reached after heavy fighting this week killed 34 Palestinians. AFP reports. 

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper today pressed longtime ally South Korea to pay a bigger share of the cost of having U.S. troops on its soil, arguing Korea “is a wealthy country and could and should pay more” for the U.S. military deployment. Reuters reports.

A planned prisoner exchange between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government has been postponed, an Afghan government official said today. Taliban sources said the group had moved the two Western hostages to a “new and safe place.” Reuters reports.

The U.S. warned Egypt of potential sanctions over Cairo’s decision to press ahead with a purchase of Russian Su-35 warplanes in a letter sent Wednesday to Egypt’s defense minister sent by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Vivian Salama reports at the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors over possible campaign finance violations and accusations he failed to register as a foreign agent, Bloomberg reports.

Trump asked the Supreme Court yesterday to block a subpoena from New York prosecutors that seeks to obtain his tax returns. Jess Bravin, Brent Kendall and Corinne Ramey report at the Wall Street Jounral.

A State Department watchdog yesterday rebuked Trump’s top diplomat on Iran Brian Hook for sidelining career employee Sohar Nowrouzzadeh after her loyalty was questioned by officials who cited her Iranian-American heritage and her work under the previous administration. The inspector general’s report recommended that Pompeo consider disciplining anyone who breaches rules for assessing staffers based only on their merit. Lara Jakes reports at the New York Times. 

Esper today dismissed any suggestion of bias in a Pentagon decision to award Microsoft Corp an up to $10 billion cloud computing deal, after Amazon announced plans to contest it. Reuters reports. 

Featured Articles

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 7, 2019

November 7, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 6, 2019

November 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 5, 2019

November 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 30, 2019

October 30, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019 by