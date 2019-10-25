The Early Edition: October 25, 2019

by

October 25, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

D.O.J. RUSSIA PROBE

The Department of Justice (D.O.J.) has opened a criminal investigation into the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign — creating a rare situation in which the Department is conducting a criminal investigation into itself. According to two sources, Attorney General William Barr’s existing administrative review of Mueller’s investigation has evolved into a criminal inquiry, a move that gives Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, the prosecutor in charge of the probe, the power to issue subpoenas for witness testimony and documents, to enlist a grand jury, and to file criminal charges. Durham previously only had the power to voluntarily question people and examine government files, Katie Benner and Adam Goldman report at the New York Times.

It is not reportedly clear what potential crime is under investigation, however Trump’s allies speculate that Durham has found evidence of wrongdoing. Trump and his Republican allies have long pressed the D.O.J. to determine whether the U.S. government’s intelligence-gathering efforts in the probe’s early stages were “legal and appropriate” and whether the president and his associates were “unduly targeted for surveillance during the 2016 campaign by politically biased investigators.” Democrats, meanwhile, have described Barr’s review as an attempt to “discredit” Mueller’s probe, Sadie Gurman, Giovanni Legorano and Rachel Pannett report at the Wall Street Journal.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a resolution yesterday condemning the House for pursuing a “closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry” and demanding that Democrats hold a formal vote authorizing the inquiry, as evidence against the president continues to mount. The resolution, co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), argues that the House is “denying President Trump basic fairness and due process accorded every American.” Clare Foran reports at CNN.

“The move [leaves] the president’s allies in the same awkward place they have been for more than two weeks: unable or unwilling to mount a vigorous defense on the substance of the allegations and focused instead on trying to shake the public’s faith in the House’s impeachment process,” Michael D. Shear, Maggie Haberman and Nicholas Fandos report at the New York Times.

The original whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine for his own political benefit prompted a formal impeachment inquiry into the president is not expected to testify in front of impeachment investigators as several Democrats declared yesterday they have “ample” testimony from senior Trump administration officials to support his claims. Mike DeBonis and Karoun Demirjian report at the Washington Post.

The White House’s trade representative Robert Lighthizer in late August retracted a recommendation to reinstate some of Ukraine’s trade privileges after John Bolton, then-national security adviser, advised him that Trump would likely oppose any move that “benefited” the government in Kyiv, people briefed on the matter said. The August exchange between Bolton and Lighthizer, which came as Trump was holding up $391 million in military aid and security assistance from Ukraine, signals that the administration’s suspension of assistance to Ukraine extended beyond the congressionally authorized security funds to other government programs, David J. Lynch and Josh Dawsey report at the Washington Post.

House Democrats plan to hold more closed-door interviews in their impeachment inquiry and have scheduled current and former White House officials for private depositions next week, defending the secretive nature of the proceedings and also alleging that the G.O.P. storming into a secure meeting room Wednesday was intended as a distraction from top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor’s “damning” testimony. Democrats apparently hope to hold proceedings in public before Thanksgiving, Natalie Andrews and Jesse Naranjo report at the Wall Street Journal.

Although Republicans have attacked the secretive nature of the House impeachment inquiry, that is in fact typical for sensitive congressional investigations, Nicholas Fandos writes at the New York Times, exploring precedent for a closed-door impeachment inquiry and Republicans’ due process complaints as well as their options to make the inquiry public.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani is reportedly talking to defense lawyers and may seek representation, according to three people familiar with the matter. The move is notable given Giuliani’s remarks last week that he would not be looking for a new lawyer unless he felt one was needed, Erica Orden, Katelyn Polantz and Evan Perez report at CNN.

“Giuliani could be indicted for conspiracy to interfere with the fair administration of elections, conspiracy to commit bribery, and contempt of Congress” based on facts already in the public record, Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance argue at Just Security, laying out the case for Trump’s personal lawyer’s indictment based on current, publicly available evidence of his misconduct on matters involving Ukraine.

A copy of the Trump administration’s warning letter to the deputy assistant secretary of defense responsible for Ukrainian policy Laura Cooper ahead of her voluntary, private testimony is available at the New York Times, annotated with context and analysis, and “shows how the administration has attempted to persuade officials to keep silent.”

TURKEY AND SYRIA

Turkish forces and their allies attacked Syrian government troops and Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria yesterday in violation of a ceasefire agreed two days earlier. Syria’s state-run news agency reported that Turkish troops and its allied fighters had targeted Syrian army posts outside the town of Tal Tamr, resulting in Syrian casualties, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (S.D.F.) said three of its fighters were killed during clashes with Turkish-backed forces. Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported that Kurdish forces attacked Turkish troops in Ras al Ayn, wounding five soldiers, adding that its military responded “within the framework of self-defense,” without elaborating. The AP reports.

A Russian aircraft conducted strikes on the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria early yesterday, a monitoring group and rescue workers said, “raising fears of an all-out Syrian regime offensive to retake the area following a Moscow-brokered border deal with Turkey,” Jared Malsin and Nazih Osseiran report at the Wall Street Journal.

“Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to an area of Syria near the border where it aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended,” Amnesty International said in a report released today. The report details complaints of refugees being “threatened or physically forced” by Turkish police to sign documents declaring that they were voluntarily returning to Syria; “in reality, Turkey put the lives of Syrian refugees under serious danger by forcing them to return to a war zone,” the British-based human rights watchdog said. Reuters reports.

A group of senators were briefed at the White House yesterday about a forthcoming Syria plan from top Pentagon officials that could counter Islamic State group (ISIS) extremists in Syria, while safeguarding oil fields in the country. “There’s a plan coming together from the Joint Chiefs that I think may work, that may give us what we need to prevent ISIS from coming back, Iran taking the oil, ISIS from taking the oil,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters after receiving a briefing at the White House from Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Reuters reports.

The U.S. will station additional forces in northeastern Syria to protect oil fields from “falling back into the hands of” a potentially resurgent Islamic State jihadist movement, a Pentagon statement said yesterday. The planned reinforcement will take place in coordination with the S.D.F., the statement said, without providing details of how many or what kind of forces would be sent. AFP reports.

The statement came amid reports that the White House is weighing options to keep 500 U.S. troops in northeastern Syria and sending more battle tanks to protect them. Military officials apparently presented the choices yesterday, Gordon Lubold and Nancy A. Youssef report at the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump’s pledge that the U.S. military would continue securing oil fields in Syria highlights an “evolving” U.S. mission that “appears to be shifting from one focused on fighting the Islamic State to at least partly keeping the country’s own government from possessing all its oil fields,” Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe and Kareem Fahim report at the Washington Post.

A Q&A with Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed about Trump’s plans to maintain a small U.S. force in northern Syria to prevent Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian backers seizing the region’s oil fields is provided by Lara Seligman at Foreign Policy.

CYBERSECURITY, TECHNOLOGY AND PRIVACY

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) have asked intelligence officials to investigate whether the popular Chinese-owned App TikTok “poses national security risks.” In a letter sent Wednesday to acting Director of National Intelligence (D.N.I.) Joseph Maguire, the senators raised concerns about TikTok’s collection of user data, suggesting that the App and other Chinese-owned platforms could be used to spy on U.S. citizens or become targets of foreign influence campaigns. Tony Romm and Drew Harwell report at the Washington Post.

TikTok yesterday denied claims that it operates on orders from the Chinese government, Emily Birnbaum reports at the Hill.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has requested that the Government Accountability Office (G.A.O.) review policies and procedures in place at the Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S.) for sharing Americans’ personal information with contractors, citing three recent data breaches that exposed the information. “In many cases, D.H.S. leverages the capabilities and expertise of contractors to assist it in its mission, and these contractors also have access to millions of Americans’ [Personally Identifiable Information] P.I.I.,” Hassan wrote, adding, “while the department’s functions are essential, it is also essential that it protect the P.I.I. that is collected on the department’s behalf from improper access or use.” Maggie Miller reports at the Hill.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The office created under the Trump administration to protect whistleblowers and expose wrongdoing at the Department of Veterans Affairs repeatedly failed in that mission, according to a new inspector general report released yesterday which revealed that the office failed to get rid of poorly performing senior officials, did not conduct accurate or unbiased investigations and refused to honor whistleblowers’ demands for anonymity. Bobby Allyn reports at NPR.

The Trump administration “separated 1,556 more immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border than has previously been disclosed to the public,”the American Civil Liberties Union (A.C.L.U.) said yesterday. Maria Sacchetti reports at the Washington Post.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) yesterday subpoenaed two senior Trump administration officials for public testimony on terror threats facing the country, Rachel Frazin reports at the Hill.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government and separatists known as the Southern Transitional Council (S.T.C.) have struck an initial deal to end their infighting in the country’s south, Yemeni officials said today. The AP reports. 

Featured Articles

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

by

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

by

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: October 24, 2019

October 24, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 21, 2019

October 21, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 17, 2019

October 17, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 16, 2019

October 16, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 10, 2019

October 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019 by