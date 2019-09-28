Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

Ukrainegate
- The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws
by Paul Seamus Ryan (@ThePaulSRyan)
- The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate
by Paul Seamus Ryan (@ThePaulSRyan)
- The Swiftboating of Joe Biden
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud” – A Core Crime of Public Corruption
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
- Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Election interference
- A New National Security Framework for Foreign Interference
by Jessica Brandt (@jessbrandt) and Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes)
Yemen War
- The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War
by Ioannis Kalpouzos (@YannisKalpouzos)
Cyber Warfare
- An Overview of International Humanitarian Law in France’s New Cyber Document
by Przemysław Roguski (@Roguski_P)
Ethics of Armed Conflict (and Empirical Research)
- Do Moral Judgements of War Support the Principle of Combatant Equality?: What Empirical Studies Tell Us
by Hanne Watkins (@hm_watkins) and Geoffrey Goodwin
Social Media and Violent Extremism
- Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism’s ‘Transparency Report’ Raises More Questions Than Answers
by Ángel Díaz (@angelsdiaz_)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie
Images: left to right – MASSOUD HOSSAINI/AFP/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty; Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty; FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty