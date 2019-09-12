The Early Edition: September 12, 2019

by

September 12, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

IMMIGRATION

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday granted a request by the Trump administration to enforce a new rule that denies asylum to migrants at the southern border who have traveled through Mexico or another country without seeking protection there. The order, temporarily in effect while lower court proceedings play out, is a victory for President Trump’s restrictive immigration policies which have been repeatedly challenged in court. Robert Barnes reports at the Washington Post.

“BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!” Trump hailed the move in a message sent on Twitter. In a statement, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said the decision “greatly helps build on the progress we’ve made addressing the crisis at our southern border and will ultimately make American communities safer.” Brent Kendall and Jess Bravin report at the Wall Street Journal.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented from the ruling, with Sotomayor claiming the court’s action will “upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution.” “It is especially concerning, moreover, that the rule the government promulgated topples decades of settled asylum practices and affects some of the most vulnerable people in the Western Hemisphere — without affording the public a chance to weigh in,” Sotomayor wrote. Josh Gerstein and Ted Hesson report at POLITICO.

IRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday reiterated that Washington must first lift its sanctions before Iran’s leaders would agree to meet with U.S. President Trump. “If the sanctions remain in place, negotiations with the U.S. administration have no meaning,” Rouhani said in a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (I.R.I.B.). Reuters reports.

Trump left open yesterday the possibility that the U.S. could weaken economic sanctions on Iran, adding he believes Tehran would like to strike a deal with Washington on its nuclear program. When asked by reporters about the possibility that the U.S. would ease up on its “maximum pressure” campaign to secure a meeting with the Islamic Republic, Trump said “we’ll see what happens;” the president also warned that it would be “very very dangerous” for Iran to enrich uranium, a key step in developing a nuclear weapon. Lara Jakes reports at the New York Times.

Iran condemned a so-called “U.S.-Israeli plot” to put pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) after the U.N. nuclear watchdog issued calls in recent days for more cooperation from Tehran following reports of uranium particles found at an undeclared site. “[W]e are witnessing a U.S.-Israeli plot with the support of their affiliated media,” Iran’s ambassador to the I.A.E.A. Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a statement to an I.A.E.A. Board of Governors meeting. Reuters reports.

Trump has in recent weeks shown openness to considering a proposal by Macron to extend a $15 billion credit line to Tehran in exchange for renewed compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, according to four sources with knowledge of Trump’s conversations with the French leader. Two of the sources said that State Department officials, including Secretary Mike Pompeo, are also open to weighing the French plan, which would compensate Iran for oil sales disrupted by U.S. sanctions. Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng report at The Daily Beast.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday played down the impact of Bolton’s departure, predicting that Washington would continue to hold a tough line on Iran. “So I am convinced, I have no doubts at all, that in any situation — with talks, without talks — President Trump and his administration will be very, very tough with Iran,” Netanyahu told Israeli media outlet Channel 20. Tal Axelrod reports at the Hill.

SYRIA

U.N.-appointed independent investigators have said that air strikes by U.S.-led coalition forces have killed, wounded or displaced many civilians in Syria. The report from the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria published yesterday found “reasonable grounds to believe that international coalition forces may not have directed their attacks at a specific military objective, or failed to do so with the necessary precaution;” the investigators noted that “launching indiscriminate attacks that result in death or injury to civilians amounts to a war crime in cases in which such attacks are conducted recklessly.” Tal Axelrod reports at the Hill.

The U.N. report also accused Syrian and pro-government Russian forces of waging a deadly air campaign in northwestern Syria that appeared to target medical facilities, schools and other sites that could also amount to war crimes. Al Jazeera reports. 

Tens of thousands of women and children continue to be kept in “inhumane conditions” in a remote camp on the other side of the country, amid intensifying violence in northwestern Syria, the report further found. The U.N. News Centre reports.

AFGHANISTAN

At least four Afghan troops were killed and three others were wounded this morning in a Taliban suicide car bomb attack that targeted an Afghan special forces base on the outskirts of Kabul, deputy spokesperson for the Afghan Defense Ministry Fawad Aman has said. The AP reports.

President Trump vowed to hit the Taliban “harder” than ever as America yesterday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that led the country into war in Afghanistan. While Trump maintained that he is seeking to strike a peace deal, he also issued an explicit warning to the Taliban, claiming that in the wake of last week’s attack in Kabul, U.S. forces have “hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue.” AFP reports.

“We do not seek conflict … but if anyone dares to strike our land, we will respond with the full measure of American power and the iron will of the American spirit and that spirit is unbreakable,” Trump said at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Caitlin Oprysko reports at POLITICO.

“Defeat in Afghanistan … should lead to smarter decisions about where and for what purpose the country commits its military forces,” Stephen M. Walt argues at Foreign Policy, commenting that “after 18 years of war, thousands of lives lost, and hundreds of billions of dollars squandered,” the U.S. “ should try to learn from its missteps and do what it can to avoid them in the future.”

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the Jordan Valley and his repeated accusations against Tehran were just “ploys to win re-election,” the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported. “Netanyahu seeks votes to stay in power through accusations against Iran and later he announces a malicious intent to annex yet another part of Palestine so he can stay in power and carry on with expansionism and aggression,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi reportedly said. Reuters reports.

Persistent rocket fire from Gaza is making another war against militants in the coastal strip “inevitable,” Netanyahu warned today. The Israeli prime minister said “advanced plans” were in place to strike Gaza and that he would determine the optimal timing of the attack, in light of the Gaza Hamas rulers’ unwillingness to stop the daily blasts. Aron Heller reports at the AP.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators sent a letter Tuesday to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in an effort to pressure Saudi Arabia over human rights, urging the country to fulfill its obligation to provide $750 million this year to help the people of Yemen. While the letter acknowledged past Saudi contributions for aid in Yemen, it said the Saudis have only provided a limited share of a current $750 million commitment, adding that the U.N. was banking on that funding for programs to provide vaccinations, food, fuel and medicine. Reuters reports.

The final death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes last week on a detention center operated by Iran-aligned Shi’ite Houthi rebels has reached 135 people, Yemeni medics have said. The attack, which injured 40 others, was one of the deadliest in over four years of war in Yemen. The AP reports.

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

“House Democrats offer different, often-strained answers to a straightforward question: Has the House begun an impeachment investigation of President Trump?” JM Rieger at the Washington Post analyses Democrats’ mixed responses ahead of the House Judiciary Committee’s vote this morning on procedures relating to an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“Republicans are gleefully mining the divides … as they accuse Democrats of ignoring pressing policy issues in a single-minded quest to impeach Trump,” Nicholas Fandos comments at the New York Times, noting that “the confusion and contradictory statements are in some ways to be expected, as Democratic leaders toil to navigate the tricky political terrain and complex legal landscape of considering whether — and how — to prosecute a case against a sitting president.”

FOREIGN POLICY

U.S. President Trump yesterday criticized outgoing national security adviser John Bolton, dismissed a day earlier, for his positions on North Korea and Venezuela — saying had been a “disaster” on North Korea policy. Trump said Bolton “offended” the North’s leader Kim Jong-un by demanding that he follow a “Libyan model” and hand over all his nuclear weapons: “we were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model … what a disaster,” Trump said in wide ranging comments to reporters at the White House, adding “that’s not a question of being tough … that’s a question of being not smart to say something like that.” Reuters reports.

“Anyone hoping that John Bolton getting fired by the Trump administration would end the confusion over American foreign policy is likely to be disappointed,” Nick Paton Walsh writes in an analysis at CNN, commenting on the administration’s “utterly erratic” approach to serious issues.

Bolton’s ouster highlights the divide among Republican lawmakers on national security, Catie Edmondson at the New York Times explains that “hawkish conservatives” are set against “a newer, anti-establishment group aligned with Trump’s impulses to put an end to the nation’s intractable military conflicts.”

“Trump is a self-described dealmaker, but when it comes to foreign policy agreements, the cupboard is empty,” Adam Taylor at the Washington Post, commenting that “since entering office in 2017, the American leader has … torn up numerous deals reached under previous U.S. administrations [offering] little in their place.”

“No tool of foreign policy, including diplomacy, should be deployed indiscriminately and thoughtlessly,” Rich Lowry argues at POLITICO, noting that while “Trump views himself as primarily a dealmaker, [this] doesn’t mean that every deal is worth having or even pursuing.”

WHITE SUPREMACIST VIOLENCE 

The so-called “domestic terrorism” challenge is, in fact, part of a global phenomenon and is “aggravated by a gap in legal authorities, resources, and priorities.” Joshua Geltzer at Just Security argues that eighteen years after the tragic 9/11 attacks, Americans face a new international terrorist threat inspired by white supremacist ideologies.

Leaked documents about the F.B.I.’s classification system for domestic terrorism investigations “raise questions about why the government is unable or unwilling to shed greater light on white supremacist violence,” Maya Berry and Kai Wiggins argue at Just Security.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS 

Sudan’s ruling council and rebel leaders agreed yesterday on a roadmap for peace talks that are expected to begin in October and last about two months, following the military’s ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in April, officials from both sides said. The AP reports.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri called yesterday on Muslims to attack U.S., European, Israeli and Russian targets in a speech marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. “If you want Jihad to be focused solely on military targets, the American military has presence all over the world, from the East to the West,” the leader said, adding: “your countries are littered with American bases, with all the infidels therein and the corruption they spread.” Al Jazeera reports.

A look at how the Trump administration flouted democratic norms in August 2019, including redefining citizenship and the president’s request to buy Greenland, is provided by Kate Brannen at Just Security.

The State Department has approved a potential $6.5 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Poland, the Pentagon announced yesterday. Details of the sale include 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, equipment and support, as part of an expanded military partnership between the U.S. and N.A.T.O. ally Poland, Aaron Gregg reports at the Washington Post.

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has struck a deal with New York City prosecutors to provide information about the president’s business operation, according to a source familiar with the situation. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records, the source said. Adam Reiss reports at NBC.

Chinese businesswoman Yujing Zhang was convicted yesterday of unlawfully entering Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, after her arrest earlier this year raised concerns about security at the president’s clubs. A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., reached its guilty verdict after a three-day trial in which Zhang decided to act as her own lawyer. Nick Madigan and Frances Robles report at the Wall Street Journal. 

Featured Articles

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: September 11, 2019

September 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 10, 2019

September 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 6, 2019

September 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 5, 2019

September 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 4, 2019

September 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 29, 2019

August 29, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 27, 2019

August 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019 by