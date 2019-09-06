The Early Edition: September 6, 2019

by

September 6, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

AFGHANISTAN

A U.S. service member and a Romanian soldier were “killed in action” in yesterday’s car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to a statement by the N.A.T.O.-led Resolute Support mission. The attack, which killed 10 civilians and wounded 42 more, was claimed by the Taliban. Al Jazeera reports.

The Taliban attacked a third provincial capital in Afghanistan in less than a week today — killing at least two civilians and wounding 15 others, Farah provincial governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet said. The attack occurred as U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Qatar for unexpected talks on a U.S.-Taliban agreement he had described as “complete” days earlier; Khalilzad announced this week that he and the insurgents had reached a deal “in principle” that would begin a U.S. troop pullout in exchange for Taliban counterterror assurances. Tameem Akhgar reports at the AP. 

The Afghan government clashed with Khalilzad yesterday over the troop withdrawal agreement, voicing concern that the proposed deal lacks guarantees that the insurgents will comply with their promises once American forces leave.  “It is not clear what happens if and when the Taliban fail to comply with the commitments they’re making to the U.S.,” a senior official said, explaining “there’s no guarantee of any action;” the Afghan government’s objections to the accord could “weaken it politically,” Craig Nelson reports at the Wall Street Journal.

“The people of Afghanistan have been bitten by this snake before — they have seen the results of hasty deals, of deals they and their voices weren’t part of,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s director of public and strategic affairs Waheed Omer told reporters in Kabul yesterday. Omer explained that the country was not yet assured of “what the agreement’s consequences could have for Afghanistan’s future,” and that more debate was needed. Mujib Mashal reports at the New York Times.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) yesterday demanded that Khalilzad testify this month before the House committee about the negotiations, saying “I do not consider your testimony at this hearing optional.” “I am calling this hearing so that Congress and the American people will have the long-overdue opportunity to understand the contours of your negotiations with the Taliban and the potential risks and opportunities that may result,” Engel wrote in a letter to Khalilzad, adding “if this letter is insufficient to secure your attendance, I will consider other options that would ensure this hearing takes place in a timely manner,” hinting at subpoenaing the envoy. Christina Marcos reports at the Hill.

The deal between the US and the Taliban does not address the fate of Afghan women, putting their fragile gains —  including securing key freedoms  such as education and the right to work — at risk as the insurgents seek to expand their influence. AFP reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday declared the U.S. was “successful” in achieving its original mission to oust al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and prevent terrorist attacks plotted in the country and neighboring Pakistan. “If you go back and look at the days following 9/11, the objectives set out were pretty clear: to go defeat al-Qaeda, the group that had launched the attack on the United States of America from Afghanistan … and today, al-Qaeda … doesn’t even amount to a shadow of its former self in Afghanistan,” Pompeo told the Daily Signal news outlet, saying the U.S. has “delivered” on its mission. Carol Morello and John Hudson report at the Washington Post.

At least 179 pro-government forces and 110 civilians were killed during the last week of fighting in Afghanistan, Fatima Faizi reports in a casualty report at the New York Times.

CHINA AND HONG KONG

Hundreds of protesters gathered today in Hong Kong, as the city prepares for weekend demonstrations after its C.E.O. Carrie Lam’s formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill failed to assuage some activists. Lam today insisted the measures announced this week were “a first step,” telling reporters: “the four actions are aimed at putting one step forward in helping Hong Kong to get out of the dilemma … we can’t stop the violence immediately.” Noah Sin and Donny Kwok report at Reuters.

Chinese officials have pointed to a pattern of American actions that they claim amounts to “foreign interference, even collusion” in orchestrating the monthslong protests. Steven Lee Myers reports at the New York Times.

“A leaderless movement … clashes with a government whose own leader is powerless, and directed by a faraway center that won’t issue commands — and that is incapable of compromise,” Ryan Manuel at Foreign Policy offers his take on the current protests.

IRAN

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said today that Iran seemed to be “inching towards a place where talks could be held,” days after U.S. President Trump indicated he was open to a possible meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York. Reuters reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting in London on the need to stop Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, a Downing Street spokesperson said yesterday. “Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior … the Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution,” the spokesperson said. Reuters reports.

“Chinese policymakers taking a long-term perspective will likely see opportunities for larger gains from an Iran alienated from the West and dependent on Chinese economic and security support,” Alex Vatanka writes at Foreign Policy in an analysis of the ties between the two nations.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

Saudi Arabia yesterday urged southern Yemeni separatists to surrender control of Aden and voiced its support for the government, signaling that the severance from close ally United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) had widened. In a statement carried by the state news agency S.P.A., the kingdom asserted that any attempt to destabilize Yemen’s security would be a threat against the Kingdom and would “be dealt with decisively;” the kingdom also refused any “new reality imposed by force in the south.” Reuters reports.

The U.S. is reportedly in talks with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Shi’ite Houthi rebels, in an apparent effort to end the five-year war in the country. “We are narrowly focused on trying to end the war in Yemen,” U.S. assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs David Schenker told reporters yesterday during a visit to Saudi Arabia, adding “we are also having talks to the extent possible with the Houthis to try and find a mutually accepted negotiated solution to the conflict;” senior Houthi official Hamid Assem told A.F.P. news agency he could neither confirm nor deny whether the rebels were holding discussions with Washington. Al Jazeera reports.

PAKISTAN AND INDIA

At least one person was killed and 10 others wounded after two bombs exploded minutes apart yesterday near a police vehicle at a bus terminal in the southwestern city of Quetta, Pakistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility. The AP reports

Pakistan is prepared to make the “fullest possible response” to India’s actions in disputed Kashmir and the global community would be responsible for any “catastrophic” aftermath, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said today. “I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity,” Khan said in a statement on the website of state-run Radio Pakistan. Reuters reports.

“Could an India that actively discriminates against religious minorities still be a close partner with the U.S.?” Sadanand Dhume at the Wall Street Journal considers that “New Delhi makes a grave mistake in jeopardizing the religious pluralism that sets it apart from China.”

IMMIGRATION

Republicans have blasted President Trump’s diversion of funds from military construction projects in their states and districts to help pay for his long-promised wall along the southern border, after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced this week that $3.6 billion will be taken from 127 projects at U.S. bases. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voiced concern over whether the president has the constitutional authority to redirect the money, while Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said: “Congress has been ceding far too much powers to the executive branch for decades and it is far past time for Congress to restore the proper balance of power between the three branches.” Ellen Mitchell and Jordain Carney report at the Hill.

Lawmakers also slammed the president’s plan to shift $400 million from military construction projects in Puerto Rico, with Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) asserting: “repurposing of these funds will make Puerto Ricans less safe by reducing U.S. military readiness and diverting resources from Puerto Rico’s National Guard.” Dareh Gregorian and Carmen Sesin report at NBC.

ELECTION SECURITY

The leaders of the House Blue Dog Coalition and the House Blue Dog Task Force on National Security yesterday sent a letter to House and Senate leaders urging them to take further action to secure election systems and to guard against foreign interference in future U.S. elections. In the letter sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), the House Blue Dog Coalition called on congressional leaders to “put politics aside and pursue bipartisan solutions” to strengthen election security ahead of 2020, saying that “the threat to our national security could not be more clear.” Maggie Miller reports at the Hill.

A look at Canada’s detailed plan to combat foreign election interference is fielded by Alexander Panetta at POLITICO, who notes that lessons from its upcoming nationwide vote in October “will prove essential for U.S. policymakers.”

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS 

U.S. President Trump met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) yesterday at the White House to discuss gun legislation following mass shootings that have killed dozens of people over the past several weeks, according to three people familiar with the matter. The meeting covered a range of possible gun-related policy issues, including universal background checks for gun purchases. Andrew Restuccia and Natalie Andrews report at the Wall Street Journal.

“The Pentagon is slowly but surely beginning to rebuild its senior ranks under new Defense Secretary Mark Esper, but persistent gaps in staffing at lower levels of the department could continue to hamper policymaking,” Laura Seligman argues at Foreign Policy.

Social media giant Facebook is teaming up with Microsoft and several universities to launch a contest to better detect deepfakes, the company said in a blog post yesterday. Facebook is putting $10 million into the “Deepfake Detection Challenge,” in an effort to develop technology aimed at detecting high quality faked video and audio. Harper Neidig reports at the Hill.

A breakdown of the key points of a federal court’s ruling Wednesday that the U.S. government’s terrorism watchlist is unconstitutional is fielded by Shirin Sinnar at Just Security.

Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East and an architect of the long-awaited U.S. peace plan for the region Jason Greenblatt announced his resignation yesterday. Carol E. Lee, Josh Lederman and Peter Alexander report at NBC.

The U.K. government’s reluctance to repatriate Islamic State group (I.S.I.S.) fighters being held in custody in the Middle East and put them on trial in their country of origin are creating a risk to regional security, U.S. defense secretary Mark Esper warned yesterday. Dan Sabbagh reports at the Guardian.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton discussed increasing economic ties with Greenland during a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Denmark Ambassador Carla Sands, Bolton said yesterday. According to a message he sent on Twitter, the pair touched on “Arctic and energy security, trade, and boosting US economic ties with Greenland, including investments in mineral exploration projects and airport upgrades.” Brett Samuels reports at the Hill.

The U.S. has blocked the U.N. Security Council from publishing a statement following the recent exchange of cross-border fire between the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militant group in southern Lebanon and Israeli forces in Israel, diplomats said yesterday. The initial draft of the French-proposed council statement would have denounced “all violations of the Blue Line” — the U.N.-drawn dividing line between the two nations — and called on all parties “to exercise maximum calm and restraint.” Edith M. Lederer reports at the AP.

Sudan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his Cabinet yesterday, the first since former President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April. The Cabinet is part of a power-sharing accord between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators, following pressure from the U.S. and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could trigger a civil war. The AP reports.

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced in a message sent on Twitter. Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power. Tricia Escobedo, David McKenzie and Hilary Clarke report at CNN. 

Featured Articles

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug. 26-30)

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: September 5, 2019

September 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 4, 2019

September 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 29, 2019

August 29, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 27, 2019

August 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 22, 2019

August 22, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 21, 2019

August 21, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 20, 2019

August 20, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019 by