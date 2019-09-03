The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

September 3, 2019

Amid President Donald Trump’s recurring rounds of insults to the U.S. intelligence community, there’s been justifiable concern about the damage inflicted on the internal morale and public stature of the intelligence professionals who keep us all safe. The latest insult—Trump’s tweeting of an apparently sensitive image of an Iranian facility—adds to this set of concerns. Trump’s approach to his own intelligence and diplomatic services, combined with his approach to direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is costing the United States real insight into hostile foreign actors’ intentions while paving the way for domestic disinformation in years to come.

In what follows, we catalogue the pattern of Trump’s actions and their potential ramifications. What might explain the President’s insistence on repeatedly dismissing, denigrating, and even denouncing the U.S. intelligence community? Two key drivers appear to be (1) Trump’s dogged pursuit of desired policies regardless of the assessments of the real world offered by the U.S. intelligence community and (2) Trump’s elevation of his own political and personal self-interest over the nation’s security.

Let’s look more closely at the overall pattern that’s emerged.

Tendency 1: Blinding the intelligence community

In several ways, Trump has blinded intelligence professionals in different areas of their work. Consider his attempt to declassify large swaths of the Russia counterintelligence investigation—for political gain—and his willingness to expose intelligence products in an impulsive moment, such as boasting to the Russians in the Oval Office about sensitive counterterrorism collection capabilities and, most recently, tweeting an overhead image of Iran’s launch site. These actions will undercut our spies’ ability to recruit foreign sources and to convince foreign intelligence agencies to share vital secrets with us. Those foreign sources and agencies must have trust in our intelligence community, and that trust is based in large part on our government’s ability to safeguard the most sensitive information obtained by it. Some of America’s closest allies reportedly have become unwilling to share as much with us in light of Trump’s actions.

What’s worse, President Trump also has taken steps that can blind U.S. intelligence agencies more directly.

Let’s start with the critical insights into Russian intentions that America is losing because of Trump’s unique approach to his meetings with Putin. The corollary to Trump’s denigration of our nation’s intelligence services is his insistence on meeting—repeatedly—with Putin one-on-one. After all, Trump is the President who insists that, when it comes to handling America’s foreign affairs, “I’m the only one that matters.” And there’s reason to believe he genuinely holds such a view, or something close to it.

So what exactly is lost, in terms of intelligence value, when the President meets alone with the man who continues to direct disinformation operations aimed at America’s very democratic foundations?

Here’s what: We need to understand Vladimir Putin and how he interacts with our President. And that’s precisely what trained professionals—whether they’re intelligence officers and diplomats (including Kremlinologists)—have studied hard and learned to do. Whatever Trump might be saying to Putin in these meetings, there’s much to be gleaned from Putin’s reactions—his facial expressions, his body language, even his hands. And however Putin might be responding, there’s even more to be learned—not just from what he’s saying but also from how he’s saying it. But we’re not learning any of that, because Trump is deliberately going it alone. His personal insistence on demeaning and forgoing the benefits of our nation’s extraordinary intelligence and diplomatic professionals is our national intelligence loss.

It’s important to recall other ways in which Trump has come close to eliminating the U.S. intelligence community’s ability to gather vital information. Recall Trump’s astonishing tweet suggesting Congress should not reauthorize key intelligence collection authorities:

The President’s tweet, which followed a Fox & Friends segment, put at risk one of the Justice Department and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s top legislative priorities, given the immense value of the collection authorities at issue. The damaging tweet was quickly reversed by a second tweet, under two hours later, for a reason: the initial tweet was surely preceded by little, if any, attention to the potential cost in blinding the intelligence community, whereas the second presumably reflected actual input from our government’s experts—who had undoubtedly panicked after seeing the first tweet.

Tendency 2. Discrediting the intelligence community

Trump isn’t just blinding us from potential insights that include understanding a key adversary on the world stage. He’s also taking a page from Putin’s playbook by laying the groundwork for a disinformation campaign—by impugning the very notion that our intelligence services can yield judgments that the American people should trust.

Consider Trump’s bizarre back-and-forth earlier this year in response to his own intelligence chiefs’ assessments of major threats to the United States in highly important congressional testimony. First, Trump personally insulted the chiefs, tweeting that they were “wrong!” and “should go back to school!” Then, the President invited them to the Oval Office; praised them for being “all on the same page” with Trump himself on issues like Iran, ISIS, and North Korea; and lambasted the media for purportedly misrepresenting their testimony. Next, Trump minimized the notion that he’d been the one to allege that the intelligence chiefs had been misrepresented in the media, claimed that they were the ones who’d said so, and disclaimed any view of his own as to whether they had or hadn’t been mischaracterized, instead saying “maybe they were, maybe they weren’t. I don’t really know.”

These public assaults are apiece with Trump’s use of his bully pulpit to attack the integrity of the intelligence community throughout the Russia investigation, a pattern that continued when Trump, as president-elect, tweeted his infamous insult likening U.S. intelligence agencies to Nazis. Trump’s practice took a novel turn on his first full day as president, when he made inappropriately political remarks in front of CIA’s hallowed memorial to its fallen, effectively dragging the agency into partisan politics to a degree that discomfited its own personnel.

What’s the point of all this? Think back to Trump’s own explanation to one journalist of why he relentlessly attacks journalists and the media: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.” It’s increasingly looking like Trump has a similar strategy to discredit America’s own intelligence agencies. So, the next time that, say, the intelligence community’s assessment of Iran’s nuclear developments is at odds with Trump’s policy choices, Trump has laid the groundwork to say to his constituents and media supporters: Don’t believe the intelligence community—I warned you about them! Believe me instead. I know the facts better than they do. Or believe we can’t possibly know the facts—so just stick with my policies.

Trump’s concerted effort to discredit the intelligence community appears to be orchestrated not just to help Trump drive his policies. It’s also a move Trump has made to inoculate himself against adverse findings by the Mueller investigation and, moreover, by the related but distinguishable counterintelligence investigation of President Trump himself. As the nation now heads into the 2020 election, Trump’s disinformation campaign gives him room to shape public messaging around North Korea’s nuclear program, the ISIS threat, white nationalist terrorism, and more.

These explanations are corroborated by Trump’s astonishing attempt to appoint Rep. John Ratcliffe—a man with little experience in intelligence but a proven record as a political wingman for Trump—to head what should be the apolitical Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Tendency 3: Overriding the intelligence community

And now we come to the latest insult: Trump’s tweet disclosing a seemingly sensitive image whose public issuance, experts rightly worry, could tip off Iran and other foreign actors to the nature of American intelligence collection capabilities. This bizarre action appears to have taken place in an unplanned and uncoordinated manner. That isn’t just an affront to the intelligence community that Trump has long denigrated. It’s also an indication of how he views their work: something for him to use as and when he pleases, rather than fundamentally the nation’s. Even Trump’s defense of himself—an assertion that he had an “absolute right” to tweet as he so desired—was all about himself, rather than about the intelligence community whose work he’d cavalierly jeopardized or the nation such work is undertaken to protect.

Nor was this the only occasion on which Trump apparently disclosed intelligence information without agencies being given an opportunity to consider the various tradeoffs and express their equities in a deliberative process before making such a monumental decision. Trump’s impulsive decision to give vital information—implicating a close U.S. ally no less—to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office in May 2017 demonstrated a similarly flagrant disregard for these internal processes. Back then Trump was still new to the job, and perhaps an excuse might be made that he was learning the ropes. No longer.

The most notorious and worrisome instance in which President Trump overrode the U.S. intelligence community was his disgraceful performance in Helsinki, with Trump standing next to Putin on the world stage, accepting Putin’s word over the U.S. intelligence community’s. There are likely untold lesser examples, too. A glimpse of them can be found in Trump reportedly telling his briefer that he did not believe the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of North Korea’s long-range missile capacity because Putin had told Trump otherwise.

* * *

A president who costs us insight into our rivals and demeans our own government servants is a genuine national security threat. President Trump is proving better at spreading disinformation than protecting real information.

Meanwhile, America’s intelligence community professionals continue their efforts to thwart disinformation and safeguard national security information. They’re not, right now, getting the support they deserve from the Oval Office, but that’s all the more reason to ensure they know that they have the rest of our respect, admiration, and gratitude. 

Featured Articles

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug. 26-30)

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joshua Geltzer

Founding Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Legal Advisor to the National Security Council, and former Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@jgeltzer).

Ryan Goodman

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, former Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2015-2016). Follow him on Twitter (@rgoodlaw).

Read these related stories next:

Nuts and Bolts of the IG Report on Comey: Correcting Misconceptions

September 3, 2019 by

Trump’s DNI Pick Would Brief Dem Nominee Ahead of 2020

August 6, 2019 by

Revamped Security Clearance Process Could Provide Leverage Over Those Who Punish Whistleblowers

July 22, 2019 by and

Bill Barr’s Dangerous New Powers

May 28, 2019 by and

Trump’s Moves Against the Intelligence Community Are Hurting U.S. National Security

January 31, 2019 by and

Can American Political Candidates Help Stop the Flood of Disinformation with a Pledge?

January 31, 2019 by

The Threat That Mustn’t Be Named

January 30, 2019 by

Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in December 2018

January 4, 2019 by

Declassify the Khashoggi Assessment

December 10, 2018 by and

Trump’s Ability to Classify Mueller Report Is Greater Threat Than Executive Privilege

September 17, 2018 by

Trump Declassifying Page, Ohr Records Will Have Broader Effects

September 11, 2018 by

Does Pervasive Secrecy Impede Intelligence Collection?: How Intelligence Agencies Could Use Crowdsourcing to Foil WMD Attacks

September 5, 2018 by