Nuclear Weapons
- Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr., The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing
Disinformation and Hybrid Warfare
- Alex Pascal and Tim Hwang (@TimHwang), War is as War Does: World Order and the Future of Conflict
Countering Violent Extremism/Domestic Terrorism
- Harsha Panduranga (@harshwords222) and Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ), “Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve
Emergency Powers (and China trade)
Cybersecurity (and 2020 Elections)
- Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution
U.S.-Iran Policy
- Steven R. Ratner, U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law
Syria, US-Turkey, and “Safe Zones”
- Agnieszka Jachec-Neale (@JachecNeale), U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict
Immigration and Refugees
- Charles Dunst (@charlesdunst), Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations
Censorship (and Prepublication Process)
- Ramya Krishnan (@2ramyakrishnan), New Resource Tool Sheds Light on Government’s Prepublication Review System
Images: left to right – KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty; MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty; Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty; Sean Gallup/Getty; Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty; NHAC NGUYEN/AFP/Getty