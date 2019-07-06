Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

Immigration and Refugees
- Felice D. Gear (@JBI_HumanRights), Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention – What are the International Norms?
- Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger), To Stem the Flow of Refugees, Address the Conflicts at Its Core
New European Union Parliament
- Vesko Garčević (@VeskoGarcevic), Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order
U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran
- Rebecca Ingber (@becingber) and Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110), Iran’s Shifting Views on Self-Defense and ‘Intraterritorial’ Force
2020 Census Citizenship Question
- Barry K. Robinson and Edgar Chen, Principle Over Pretext: The Supreme Court Isn’t Buying What Wilbur Ross Is Selling
Trump Administration Appointments and Acting Officials
- Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ), Acting or Not, the Play’s The Thing
Cybersecurity
- Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr), Cyberattack Attribution and the Virtues of Decentralization
Images: left to right – ROB ENGELAAR/AFP/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty; FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty; Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty; OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty