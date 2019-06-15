Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (June 10-14)

National Defense Authorization Act
- Annie Himes, Julia McKay and John T. Nelson, What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act
- Joanna Naples-Mitchell (@joanna_nm), Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments
Election interference
- Jennifer Daskal (@jendaskal), To Congress: If Russians Seek to Provide Dirt, Make it a Requirement to Report!
Russia counterintelligence investigation
- John T. Nelson, Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can
Assange indictment
- Walter Pincus (@walterpincus), Balancing the Law and Reporting: Reflections on the Assange Indictment and What It Means for Journalists
International law and cyberspace
- Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw), Estonia Speaks Out on Key Rules for Cyberspace
Democracy, Separation of Powers
- Morton H. Halperin, Take Back: How Congress Can Reclaim Its Power
Children in armed conflict
Trump administration appointments
Countering Violent Extremism
- Stevan Weine and Eric Rosand (@RosandEric), Repatriating ISIS Families: An Opportunity to Show that “Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism” Can Work
