Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in May 2019

Welcome to the latest installment of Norms Watch, our series tracking both the flouting of democratic norms by the Trump administration and the erosion of those norms in reactions and responses by others. This is our collection of the most significant breaks with democratic traditions that occurred in May 2019.

Attorney General Barr acts like Trump’s personal attorney

Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1. During the hearing, Barr deflected criticism from Democrats, saying the “evidence” showed that President Donald Trump was “falsely accused of colluding with the Russians,” and criticized a letter from Special Counsel Robert Mueller as “a bit snitty” and “probably written by one of the special counsel’s “staff people.” The attorney general also said he hadn’t reviewed the underlying evidence before reaching his conclusion that Trump hadn’t obstructed justice, a decision never made by Mueller and not supported by his report.

Barr then proceeded to cancel his scheduled appearance the next day before the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee over disagreements with panel Chairman Jerrold Nadler on the format. After which, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the attorney general of lying to Congress and the House Judiciary Committee threatened to hold him in contempt.

The White House continues to block congressional oversight

After a raft of refusals to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents in April, the White House continued its strategy in May by blocking demands for information on the security clearance process. As House Democrats continued to subpoena former administration officials, the White House instructed them not to comply with the subpoenas. Trump also tweeted that Mueller should not testify.

Trump suggests his political opponents should be prosecuted for crimes, including treason

Keeping with the “investigate the investigators” theme, Trump accused the FBI, and those who investigated his campaign for its ties with the Kremlin, of treason. It wasn’t the first time he leveled the baseless charge, but his use of the term is becoming more frequent and direct.

Impeachment talk

Following the release of the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the evidence it contained that the president obstructed justice, Democrats in the House are still grappling with the question of impeachment and its political consequences. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not interested in pursuing it for now, worried about how it could affect voters’ choices in 2020, but some Democratic presidential candidates have voiced support for it, saying it must be done on principle.

In conversation with Putin, Trump doesn’t mention Russian interference in U.S. elections

Trump announced on Twitter that he had a “long and very good conversation with President Putin,” including discussing the “Russian hoax,” in their first conversation after the release of the redacted Mueller report. When asked by a reporter whether he warned Putin not to interfere again in U.S. elections, Trump chided her, called her “very rude,” and said, “We didn’t discuss that.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted the topic was broached “very, very briefly … essentially in the context of that it’s over and there was no collusion.”

Trump agitates for pardons for U.S. service members accused and convicted of war crimes

As Memorial Day approached, it was reported that Trump was considering pardons for a handful of U.S. service members either accused of, or already convicted of, war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. After the report surfaced, opposition to the potential pardons was voiced inside and outside of the Trump administration. Several retired military leaders, including Adm. William McRaven and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey slammed the move, with Dempsey tweeting that they would represent an “abdication of moral responsibility.” Memorial Day weekend came and went and the pardons were never issued.

Corruption Watch

It wouldn’t be Norms Watch without a slew of stories about corruption in the Trump administration. From emoluments concerns to violations of the Hatch Act to administration officials mixing self-interest with their government roles, it’s all become business as usual in Washington.

Trump amplifies far-right voices on Twitter

As social media companies took steps to regulate hate speech on its platforms, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the moves, and, in doing so, promoted the very people being targeted. He “retweeted complaints about Facebook’s recent social media ban from people like Paul Joseph Watson, who has helped promote conspiracy theories that 9/11 was an inside job and was banned from Facebook, and Lauren Southern, who claims that immigrants and Islam ‘screwed’ her generation,” ABC News reported.

