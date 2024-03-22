by Beatrice Yahia

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

One of Israel’s longest hospital raids of the Gaza war stretched into a fourth day yesterday, with the military saying it had killed dozens of people it described as terrorists in the previous 24 hours in its operation at Al-Shifa Hospital. Israel has launched a series of raids on Al-Shifa, the largest medical facility in the enclave, arguing that Hamas used it as a command center and concealed weapons and fighters in underground tunnels there. Since the latest attack began on Monday, the Israeli military has reported killing more than 140 people it said were terrorists in and around the hospital, far higher than in previous raids. Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Hiba Yazbek report for the New York Times.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — U.S. RESPONSE

The U.N. Security Council is due to vote today on a U.S.-proposed draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Rather than directly call for a ceasefire, the text expresses support for the efforts by Washington, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a hostage deal and links that to the imperative for an immediate and sustained ceasefire. Another vote could take place later in the day on a draft resolution put forward by the elected ten members of the Security Council. Using stronger language than the U.S. draft, it demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and also calls for the release of all hostages and expanded humanitarian access. Nada Tawfik reports for BBC News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel this morning, where he is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet as part of a diplomatic push for a ceasefire and deter an Israeli offensive in Rafah.

Blinken said yesterday that “challenges” and “gaps” remain in talks for a possible deal between Israel and Hamas that would pause the war in Gaza and allow for the release of Israeli hostages. “There’s still real challenges. We’ve closed the gaps, but there are still gaps,” Blinken said, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart at a news conference in Cairo. Michael Crowley reports for the New York Times.

CIA Director Bill Burns will join hostage talks in Qatar today as negotiators work toward a deal that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza alongside a temporary ceasefire, sources familiar with the plans said yesterday. The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, will travel to Qatar today for the talks, where he will meet with Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel, according to a statement by Netanyahu’s office. Kevin Liptak, Kylie Atwood, and Mick Krever report for CNN.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said yesterday he will invite Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. Johnson also bashed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over his recent criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the war. In response, Schumer said he would welcome Netanyahu to speak, adding, “Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister.” Kevin Breuninger reports for CNBC.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Israel’s English-language government spokesman Eylon Levy has been suspended, the BBC has confirmed. Netanyahu’s office has not given a reason, but it is understood that the decision is linked to a recent online row with the British Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron. In a post on X on March 8, Cameron urged Israel “to allow more [aid] trucks into Gaza,” which Levy responded to in a now-deleted post, “I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact the crossings have EXCESS capacity.” Two days earlier, Levy had written another post criticizing a statement issued by Cameron after a meeting with an Israeli minister in London. David Gritten reports for BBC News.

E.U. leaders fell short of calling for an immediate ceasefire when they met for the European Council summit in Brussels yesterday. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told journalists after the summit that leaders had reached a consensus regarding the need for an “immediate humanitarian pause” in Gaza, but fell short of calling for an immediate ceasefire. CNN reports.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged E.U. leaders yesterday to show the same respect for international law in Gaza as they aim to uphold in Ukraine. Speaking at the E.U. summit in Brussels, Guterres appealed to the leaders to remain strong and united in their respect of standards enshrined in the U.N. charter and international law. “The basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians. We must stick to principles in Ukraine as in Gaza without double standards,” Guterres said. Lorne Cook reports for AP News.

IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS

A senior official with Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah made a rare visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the cases of a dozen Lebanese citizens detained in the nation over alleged links to the group, Hezbollah said yesterday. The UAE, like other Arab gulf countries, considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization, and has detained and deported dozens of Lebanese citizens over alleged links to the group over many years. Bassem Mroue reports for AP News.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Attacks flared in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince yesterday, as political groups appeared closer to finalizing a transition council to take over from an absent government. A police operation killed the head of the Delmas 95 gang, Ernst Julme, a day after another gang leader was killed in an apparent resurgence of vigilante justice, police and sources confirmed. Julme had recently escaped from Haiti’s largest prison in a mass jailbreak. Reuters reports.

The self-styled Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar that it says was targeting the Taliban. There are varying reports of the death toll, with a local doctor saying at least 21 were killed, the Taliban claiming three were killed, and the police reporting a number of others wounded. BBC News reports.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will begin E.U. membership negotiations, eight years after it formally applied to join the bloc. The European Commission last week recommended that talks should begin, and E.U. leaders have now given the plan their approval. Both Germany and Croatia have expressed support for the move. BBC News reports.

A top Pentagon official yesterday told Congress that the United States has not received a formal request from Niger’s junta to depart the country, saying it has received mixed signals on whether the hundreds of U.S. troops there are no longer welcome. Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told the House Armed Services Committee that so far Niger’s ruling military council has not formally asked the U.S. military to leave, adding that while the junta has said the the status of forces agreement is null and void, it has “assured us that American military forces are protected and they will take no action that will endanger them.” Tara Copp reports for AP News.

Authorities arrested a key Indian opposition yesterday over an alleged corruption case, a move his allies claimed was politically motivated just weeks before the country votes in the world’s largest democratic election. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiercest critics, was arrested following a raid on his home by the federal financial crimes agency, members of his party said, in the latest blow to an alliance of parties aiming to unseat Modi as he seeks a third consecutive term. Rhea Mogul reports for CNN.

Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time, the two countries said today. The announcement follows the two countries signing a defense and security pact yesterday to better meet challenges such as China’s increased activity in the South China Sea and South Pacific. Kieran Smith reports for AP News.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Russia considers itself to be at war due to the West’s intervention on Ukraine’s side and cannot allow a state to exist on its borders that has shown itself ready to use any method to seize control of Crimea, the Kremlin said today. “We are in a state of war. Yes, it started out as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, it became a war for us,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Reuters reports.

Around 15 blasts were heard in Kharkiv this morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said, with Russian missile strikes appearing to target the city’s power supply, causing partial blackouts. Terekhov did not report any casualties, but said some of the city’s water pumps had stopped because of the attacks. In another central Ukrainian city, Vinnytsia, a “critical infrastructure object” was damaged, according to mayor Serhiy Borzov. The administration of Zaporizhzhia also reported eight missile strikes and said some locals had been wounded. Reuters reports.

Ukraine intercepted 31 missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv overnight, the country’s air force said. At least 17 people were injured by falling debris, authorities said. It marks the largest Russian attack in weeks and follows a pledge from Moscow for revenge over recent attacks by Ukraine on its border regions. Sarah Rainsford, Jacqueline Howard and Laura Gozzi report for BBC News.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

Top congressional negotiators yesterday unveiled the $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September, although it remained unclear whether Congress would be able to complete action in time to avert a brief partial government shutdown over the weekend. Lawmakers are racing to pass the legislation before a deadline of midnight tonight in order to prevent a lapse in funds for over half the government, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon, and health agencies. They are already six months behind schedule due to lengthy negotiations over funding and policy disputes. Catie Edmondson reports for the New York Times.