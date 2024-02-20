by Beatrice Yahia

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated weekday guide to major news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Representatives of the Palestinians argued at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories had violated international law and subjected Palestinians to a choice among “displacement, subjugation or death.” The arguments began six days of hearings over the legality of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories beginning in 1967, including East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The proceedings were scheduled months before the war in Gaza began on Oct. 7 but have gained added urgency since. Israel is not participating in the arguments and has said it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over its activities in the West Bank. Marlise Simons and Ephrat Livni report for the New York Times.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said yesterday they apprehended “hundreds” of Hamas militants hiding in the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, including some of whom they say had been posing as medical staff. The military added that they found medicines with the names of Israeli hostages on them during their raid on the medical complex. Kareem Khadder, Alex Stambaugh, Richard Allen Greene, and Kareem El Damanhoury report for CNN.

Israeli troops have turned Nasser Medical Complex, the main hospital serving the southern Gaza Strip, into a “military barracks” and are “endangering the lives of patients,” according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel will allow Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming holy month, but limits will be set according to “security needs,” Netanyahu’s office said yesterday. Hamas denounced the proposed restrictions, and the top Palestinian Islamic council called on all Muslims to visit Al Aqsa regardless. Reuters reports.

A far-left Israeli lawmaker, Ofer Cassif, has narrowly avoided being expelled from Parliament after he backed efforts to charge Israel with genocide at the ICJ. Out of 120 of Israel’s lawmakers, 85 voted to expel Cassif – just shy of the 90 required to oust a member of the Knesset, the country’s parliament. Right-wing lawmakers began proceedings against Cassif after he signed an online petition that accused Israel of taking “systematic and thorough steps to wipe out the population in Gaza.” Patrick Kingsley reports for the New York Times.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — REGIONAL RESPONSE

At least two air strikes hit an area near the coastal Lebanese town of Ghaziyeh on Monday, witnesses said, after the Israeli military said it had struck weapons depots near the port city of Sidon. Israel’s chief military spokesperson said the air strikes on weapons depots near Sidon were carried out in response to a drone launched into Israel by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Reuters reports.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

All European Union countries except Hungary warned Israel yesterday against launching an offensive in Rafah they said would exacerbate the crisis of some 1.5 million displaced civilians crammed into the city. A joint statement signed by all but Hungary, a close ally of the Israeli government, called for “an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance.” Bart H. Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout report for Reuters.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil recalled his ambassador to Israel yesterday, as tensions escalated between the countries over the Brazilian president’s comments comparing Israel’s actions in Gaza to the holocaust. Lula summoned the ambassador back to Brazil “for consultations,” according to a statement from the country’s foreign ministry, and also summoned the Israeli ambassador for a meeting in Rio de Janeiro yesterday. Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said Lula is not welcome in the country until he takes back his remarks. Ana Ionova and Paulo Motoryn report for the New York Times.

Russia has invited all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to meet in Moscow on February 26, according to Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Shtayyeh said the Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by the Fatah political faction, is still seeking unity with Hamas, adding that “If Hamas is not ready to come to ground with us that’s a different story. But we need Palestinian unity.” Alex Stambaugh reports for CNN.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — U.S. RESPONSE

The United States plans to veto an Arab-sponsored resolution in the U.N. Security Council that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages. On Saturday, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said in a statement that ongoing negotiations for a six-week fighting pause and the phased release of Hamas-held hostages represent the “best opportunity” for their freedom and an increase in humanitarian aid. On Monday, the United States circulated a draft resolution calling for support of that plan, including what it calls a “temporary ceasefire,” in a future vote. Karen DeYoung reports for the Washington Post.

IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS

Iranian-backed Houthi fighters claimed yesterday that they had launched one of their most damaging attacks yet on a ship, saying that a strike put a British cargo ship at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden. U.S. Central Command said two anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward a British owned ship on Sunday, but that only one missile struck the ship. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the crew abandoned the vessel, later confirming the vessel was at anchor and all crew members were safe. Sammy Westfall report for the Washington Post.

The IDF said its fighter jets hit two Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon yesterday. The IDF said the strike was in response to an unmanned aerial vehicle launched toward northern Israel earlier in the day, which they believe was most likely launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah. ABC News reports.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. accused Western countries of politicizing Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s death. “Our Western colleagues rushed to claim that the death was the responsibility of the Putin regime,” Vassily Nebenzia said, adding that an investigation into Navalny’s death “has not concluded yet” and the “exact cause of death” has not been disclosed. Richard Roth and Zahid Mahmood report for CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted a car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported today, in another sign of strengthening ties between both countries. Kim Yo Jong, Kim’s sister and a senior Pyongyang official, thanked Putin on her brother’s behalf, saying, “the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders of the (North Korea) and Russia,” according to state news agency KCNA. Yoonjung Seo and Jessie Yeung report for CNN.

Taliban officials refused to attend a conference hosted by the United Nations to discuss humanitarian crises facing Afghanistan and cooperation on human rights issues. The two-day conference, which began on Sunday, was the second of its kind, but the Taliban took issue with the inclusion of some groups at the meeting. Ruhullah Khapalwak reports for the New York Times.

Australia announced plans to build its largest navy since World War II, allocating over $35 billion for the defense project over the next 10 years, in a move analysts said indicates heightened tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific. Brad Lendon reports for CNN.

A joint air patrol by the Philippines with the United States was aimed at protecting territory and national interests in the South China Sea, a Philippine military official said today, after Beijing accused Manila of stirring up trouble. Reuters reports.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained a dual Russian-U.S. citizen in the city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine’s armed forces, the TASS news agency reported. The 33-year-old Los Angeles resident had been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organization whose ultimate beneficiary was the Ukrainian army, the FSB said, according to TASS. Reuters reports.

A Haitian judge in charge of the investigation into the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean nation’s last president has charged some fifty people, including his widow and a former prime minister, according to a document leaked to local media. The document alleges the president’s widow conspired with former Prime Minister Claude Joseph to kill the president in order to replace him herself. Reuters reports.

Guinea’s self-appointed military leaders have dissolved the government and will appoint a new one, the presidency’s secretary general said in a filmed statement yesterday. Reuters reports.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States to “deliver what they promised” by providing Ukraine with a support package to help in their defense against Russian aggression, speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating possible war crimes after the relatives of six Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly executed after surrendering following the takeover of Avdiivka. Abdujalil Abdurasulov report for BBC News.

Ukraine shot down two Russian fighter jets in the eastern part of the country, the Ukrainian Air Force reported yesterday.

Russian forces claimed full control of the Soviet-era coke plant in the newly-fallen Ukrainian town of Avdiivka yesterday, Russia’s defense ministry said. Guy Faulconbridge and Lidia Kelly report for Reuters.

Canada will donate more than 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission Unmanned Aerial Systems to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia, Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair said yesterday. Reuters reports.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS.

A freelance journalist in Indiana has been charged with allegedly threatening to “kill every Jew” in the city and “shoot every pro-Israel U.S. government official,” according to a federal affidavit filed in court last week. Jeffrey Stevens, 41, admitted to posting on the CIA’s website that he was going to shoot pro-Israel government officials, but said during an interview he was drunk when he posted the messages, according to the affidavit. AP News reports.