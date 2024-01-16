by Beatrice Yahia

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday that the “intensive maneuvering stage” of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza will “end soon.” Gallant said Israel’s initial plan in Gaza was a three-month operation after the Oct. 7 attacks, but that the Israeli military adapts its approach “in accordance with the reality on the ground” and its intelligence. It follows the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announcing that its 36th army division, comprising engineering and infantry companies, exited the Gaza Strip last night, marking the most significant indication yet of a shift to a new phase of fighting which Israel has previously promised. Radina Gigova, Ivana Kottasová, and Amir Tal report for CNN.

Gaza urgently needs increased aid or its population will suffer widespread famine and disease, the heads of three major U.N. agencies warned yesterday, as the death toll in the war surpassed 24,000 over the weekend. The agency chiefs said that aid delivery is being hampered by too few border crossings, a slow vetting process, and continuing fighting throughout the territory. Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy, and Tia Goldenberg report for AP News.

A 70 year old woman was killed and 17 others injured in what police say was a terrorist attack in Raanana, Israel, about 12.5 miles north of Tel Aviv. The suspects, two Palestinians from the West Bank, allegedly ran over pedestrians in different locations using stolen vehicles. The woman was killed after being stabbed by a suspect before he and his accomplice took her car, using it to run over others. Raffi Berg reports for BBC News.

Hamas fighters are using weapons from around the world, according to new expert analysis by the Associated Press of more than 150 videos and photos taken since the Oct. 7 attacks. Experts were able to identify features that show where many weapons used by Hamas were manufactured, including in Iran, China, Russia, North Korea, and Bulgaria, but such analysis does not provide evidence of whether they were supplied by the governments of those countries or where they were purchased.

Hamas said yesterday that two hostages captured on Oct. 7 had been killed in Israeli airstrikes and released footage appearing to show their bodies. An IDF spokesperson cast doubt on the footage, saying at least one of the hostages was not killed by the IDF. Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Adam Rasgon report for the New York Times.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said yesterday it resumed emergency and rescue services in Gaza city, over two months after Israel’s ground offensive forced it to shut down its hospital and cease operations. A spokesperson for the society said it was able to resume services because the Israeli military is withdrawing from areas surrounding some hospitals in northern Gaza as the IDF focuses its operations on the south. Hiba Yazbek reports for the New York Times.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — REGIONAL RESPONSE

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said it attacked the “spy headquarters” of Israel in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, state media reported last night. The IRGC also said they struck in Syria against the self-styled Islamic State militant group. Iraq’s foreign ministry released a statement condemning Iran’s “aggression,” and said it will take all legal measures against IRGC’s actions. Parisa Hafezi and Timour Azhari report for Reuters.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — U.K. RESPONSE

The United Kingdom will ban the Hizb ut-Tahri Islamist group as a terrorist organization after followers allegedly chanted “jihad” at a pro-Gaza rally praising the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. British Home Secretary James Cleverly said the group is “antisemitic” and “actively promotes and encourages terrorism.” The order was laid before Parliament yesterday and is due to take effect from this Friday, unless it is voted down. In response, the group said it “completely refutes any idea that it is antisemitic or encourages terrorism” and would challenge the proposed ban “using all available legal means.” Dominic Casciani reports for BBC News.

IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS

An elderly Israeli woman and her son have been killed in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack launched from Lebanon, Israel has said. The missile hit the town of Kfar Yuval on Israel’s northern border. Lipika Pelham reports for BBC News.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said today that the military had carried out a strike in the area of Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon. It did not specify what kind of forces had struck or the location of the operation. The IDF added its aircraft also struck an anti-tank missile launcher in southern Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah. Reuters reports.

MILITARY CONFLICT WITH HOUTHIS

A missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis struck a U.S.-owned container vessel near the coast of Yemen yesterday, according to the U.S. Central Command. No injuries or significant damage were reported, and the ship is continuing its journey. Sareen Habeshian reports for Axios.

The Houthis will expand their targets in the Red Sea to include U.S. vessels, the group said yesterday. A spokesperson for the Houthis said, “The ship doesn’t necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it. It is enough for it to be American… The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security.” The Houthis previously said they would only target Israeli ships or ships en route to Israel, in a demonstration of support for Palestine. Hatem Maher and Muhammed Al Gebaly report for Reuters.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the joint U.S.-U.K. strikes on the Houthis were intended as a “limited, single action.” Sunak added that the United Kingdom “will not hesitate to protect our security, our people, and our interests where required.” Becky Morton reports for BBC News.

The vice president of Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government said it warned the United States about the Houthi dangers but “they didn’t do anything.” Major General Aidarus al-Zubaidi said he met with American and British officials at the U.N. General Assembly in September and informed them that the Iran-backed group was rearming during a fighting pause in its longstanding war with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Keir Simmons and Natasha Lebedeva report for NBC News.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Former senior U.S. officials reaffirmed “rock solid, principled and bipartisan” support for Taiwan in a visit yesterday, after the island elected a new president loathed by Beijing, Lai Ching-te. Lai won a historic third consecutive term on Saturday for his ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Nectar Gan and Eric Cheung report for CNN.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un yesterday called for the constitution to be changed to ensure South Korea is viewed as the “primary foe and invariable principal enemy,” according to KCNA state media. KCNA also quoted Kim saying, “We don’t want war but we have no intention of avoiding it.” North Korea should plan for “completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming” South Korea in the event of war, Kim added. Hyunsu Yim reports for Reuters.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Ukraine claimed it shot down a Russian military spy plane over the Sea of Azov, in what would be a significant blow to Russia’s aerial capabilities. Olga Voitovych, Anna Chernova, Victoria Butenko, Svitlana Vlasova and Rob Picheta report for CNN.

Switzerland agreed yesterday to host a global peace summit at the request of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Switzerland has previously acted as a broker to resolve conflicts and could help resolve the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. “Further details are now being worked out,” the Swiss government said, with Zelenskyy keen for China to take part in the summit. John Revill reports for Reuters.

The southern Russian city of Voronezh declared a state of emergency today after a Ukrainian drone attack wounded a six-year-old boy and a young girl, officials said. Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the region, with three more being intercepted. Reuters reports.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

Trump scored a record-setting 30-point margin in his win in the Iowa caucuses yesterday, strengthening his grip on the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. The magnitude of the victory poses significant questions for Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley as they struggle to make progress in becoming Trump’s competitor. Steve Peoples, Thomas Beaumont and Hannah Fingerhut report for AP News.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been released from hospital, the Department of Defense confirmed in a statement yesterday. “The Secretary continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon,” the statement said.

A person called 911 yesterday alleging there was a fire in the White House and that someone was trapped inside. Multiple fire emergency units were dispatched before officials determined it was a false alarm. The communications director for city fire and EMS said the incident was “in the same spirit” of swatting incidents that have increasingly targeted officials in recent weeks. Gabe Gutierrez and Rebecca Shabad report for NBC News.

The Biden administration told Texas on Sunday to stop hindering U.S. border patrol access to part of the U.S.-Mexico border that the state national guard took over last week. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Department of Homeland Security General Counsel Jonathan Meyer said a combination of equipment, physical barriers, and the Texas National Guard soldiers is unconstitutionally restricting Border Patrol access to about 2.5 miles of the border. Gabe Gutierrez and Summer Concepcion report for NBC News.

TRUMP-LEGAL MATTERS

A Manhattan jury will hear arguments this week to determine how much Trump should pay former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit. A jury previously found that Trump sexually assaulted and defamed Carroll, and awarded her $5 million last year. The new trial involves similar statements Trump made about Carroll in 2019. Nadine Yousif reports for BBC News.