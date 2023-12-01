by Beatrice Yahia

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated weekday guide to major news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

War has resumed in Gaza as 35 people were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli airstrikes just two hours after the fighting pause agreement ended, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Intensive bombardment was reported in southern Gaza, and Palestinian civilians were seen fleeing for shelter. “With the resumption of fighting we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. It added that Hamas “violated” the agreement and did not meet “its obligation to release all of the women hostages today,” also accusing the group of launching “rockets at Israeli citizens.” Hamas said Israel is responsible for ending the pause agreement, saying it refused “throughout the night to accept all offers to release other detainees.” A source familiar with the negotiations said Hamas believes Israel blocked fuel to North Gaza. Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Suhaib Salem report for Reuters.

Israel learned of Hamas’ attack plan over one year ago, according to a 40-page Israeli document code-named “Jericho Wall,” which outlined in precise detail the invasion and ground assault Hamas carried out on Oct. 7. The translated document did not set a date for Hamas’ operational plans, but laid out a blueprint for overwhelming the Gaza Strip, invading Israeli cities, using drones and a barrage of rockets, and storming key military infrastructure, including a division headquarters. Hamas followed this blueprint closely on Oct. 7. The document was circulated among Israeli intelligence leaders, who determined the scale of such an attack was beyond Hamas’ capabilities. Last year, an analyst in Israel’s signal intelligence agency warned that Hamas carried out a training exercise matching “the content of Jericho Wall” which was “a plan designed to start a war,” according to the email exchange. Ronen Bergmen and Adam Goldman report for the New York Times.

Hamas claimed responsibility for yesterday’s fatal shooting in Jerusalem which killed three people and injured seven others, saying it was a “direct response to the unprecedented crimes committed by the occupying forces, including brutal massacres in the Gaza Strip, the killing of children in Jenin, and widespread violations against Palestinian prisoners.” Hamas added that the two killers were brothers and formed part of its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades. Ibrahim Damhan and Eyad Kourdi report for CNN.

Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails alleged they suffered abuse and collective punishment, including being hit with sticks, having muzzled dogs set on them, receiving rape threats by prison guards, and being tear-gassed. The Palestinian Prisoners Authority also says some prisoners reported being urinated on by prison guards while in handcuffs. Israel says all prisoners it detained were held and treated in accordance with the law. Lucy Williamson reports for BBC News.

The Israeli military circulated leaflets this morning warning residents of Khan Younis in southern Gaza to travel further south for their safety. Pictures are being shared on social media of the leaflets which say Khan Younis is a “dangerous combat zone” and directs people to travel to shelters in nearby Rafah. BBC News reports.

Thirty Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons yesterday per the pause agreement which required Israel to free three Palestinians for every Israeli hostage released. Tamar Michaelis, Sugam Pokharel, and Michael Rios report for CNN.

Israeli hospital chief Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev said former child hostages taken to the hospital have a “long way to go to their full rehabilitation.” The hospital has treated 26 children and women so far, with half having been discharged, according to Bron-Harlev. Lauren Izso and Jessie Gretener report for CNN.

A total of 137 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, Israel has claimed. The temporary fighting pause saw 110 people freed from Gaza, and Israel’s office says there are 117 men, 20 men, two children, and 10 people over the age of 75 still being held by Hamas. Raf Sanchez and Yuliya Talmazan report for NBC News.

A Rafah aid worker said “we’re back to square one” following Israel resuming its military campaign in Gaza post-fighting pause. Mithil Aggarwal reports for NBC News.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a post on X he “deeply regrets” the resumption of fighting and that “the return to hostility only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire.”

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — REGIONAL RESPONSE

Qatari and Egyptian negotiators are continuing to work on brokering a two-day extension to the fighting pause, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service said yesterday in a statement. “There are ongoing Egyptian-Qatari contacts to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days, in an effort to cease fire, release more prisoners and detainees, and bring more humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip,” the statement said. It added that “the intense Egyptian-Qatari efforts have resulted in overcoming many obstacles, which was facing the implementation of the armistice agreement today.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked the President of the U.A.E. yesterday to use his “political weight” to “promote and speed up the return home of [Israeli] hostages.” Herzog made the request at a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed in Dubai. The U.A.E. state news agency said the two presidents discussed mutual country relations. Alexander Cornwell reports for Reuters.

Jordan’s King Abdullah urged U.N. aid officials yesterday to increase pressure on Israel to allow increased aid into Gaza. “The monarch urged the international aid community to do their bit and save Gazans who have endured a brutal war that has turned their land into an unliveable place,” said one anonymous delegate. Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Sarah El Safty report for Reuters.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — US RESPONSE

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials yesterday where he “made clear that before Israel resumes major military operations, it must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans that minimize further casualties of innocent Palestinians.” The statement released by the U.S. State Department added that Blinken encouraged “taking more effective steps to protect the lives of civilians, including by clearly and precisely designating areas and places in southern and central Gaza where they can be safe,” and he reiterated that effective steps “means avoiding damage to life-critical infrastructure, like hospitals, like power stations, like water facilities.” He added “there must be no enduring internal displacement.”

The U.S. ambassador to Israel Jack Lew condemned yesterday’s shooting in Jerusalem in a post on X, labeling it an “abhorrent terrorist attack.”

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Heavy gunfire was reported in the capital of Guinea this morning, just hours after some National Guard soldiers freed a detained minister and a senior state official using AK-47 weapons and bazookas. Members of the National Guard took refuge with the released officials in barracks in the south of the capital, where special forces intervened, leading to a gunfire exchange. Reports state that calm has since been restored to the area. Bassillioh Rukanga reports for BBC News.

Hungary does not support a “premature proposal” which would allow Ukraine to become a member of the E.U., according to Gergely Gulyas, Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Speaking at a news conference in Budapest, Gulyas said it was too early to begin formal talks with Ukraine on joining the E.U., and that Hungary would not agree to begin such discussions at the upcoming December meeting of E.U. leaders. He added that Hungary “cannot contribute to a common decision” on inviting Ukraine to begin the process of joining the E.U. Justin Spike reports for AP News.

China has reduced trips to its country for hundreds of Taiwanese politicians ahead of key elections in Taiwan, according to sources. President Tsai Ing-wen, along with other Taiwan officials, have warned that China may try to influence votes toward candidates seeking closer relations with Beijing. Under Taiwaneese law, election campaigns cannot receive money from “external hostile forces,” which would include China, and prosecutors in Taiwan are investigating 22 people including politicians for potential election law violations. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council minister said it was “self-evident” that Beijing was trying to sway votes in the upcoming Taiwan elections. Yimou Lee reports for Reuters.

Japan is “concerned that despite repeated requests and in the absence of sufficient explanation” the U.S. military is continuing to fly its V-22 Osprey aircraft following this week’s fatal crash. Japan asked for the suspension of all non-emergency V-22 Osprey flights while an investigation continues, amid ongoing searches for the remaining seven onboard the crash. The Pentagon said it continues to fly Ospreys at present. Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said he asked U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanual to confirm the safety of Osprey flights before further operations were carried out. Mariko Katsumura and John Geddie report for Reuters.

NORTH KOREA RELATIONS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for his country’s military to be ready for any “provocation” by the enemy, according to state media KCNA news agency. Kim “set forth operational and tactical policies” to increase the military’s “capabilities to fight a war to the full,” KCNA said. The announcement comes at a time of rising tensions following North Korea’s recent spy satellite launch and commitment to launching further satellite operations. Soo-Hyang Choi reports for Reuters.

The U.S. along with Australia, Japan, and South Korea has issued fresh sanctions against eight foreign-based North Korean agents who “facilitate evasion including revenue generation and missile-related technology procurement that support [their] weapons of mass destruction programs,” the U.S. Department of Treasury confirmed in a statement yesterday. The sanctions follow the launch of North Korea’s spy satellite last week. “We will remain focused on targeting these key nodes in the DPRK’s illicit revenue generation and weapons proliferation,” said the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

A Russian general has been killed after being blown up on a mine in Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon, it has been reported. Maj-Gen Vladimi Zavadsky was deputy commander of the 14th army corps. Details of the incident including exact location or information of other casualties remains unknown. Zavadasky’s death, if confirmed, it would mark the seventh death of a Russian general who has died in the conflict. Robert Greenall reports for BBC News.

A fire that ripped through a train traveling through a rail tunnel in eastern Russia was due to “four explosive devices” planted by the Ukrainian Security Service, a Ukrainian defense source has said. The explosion “is yet another successful special operation” by Ukraine’s defense force, the source added. Russia has not blamed the attack on Ukraine yet and has instead categorized it as a “cargo train fire.” Victoria Butenko, Maria Kostenko, and Anna Chernova report for CNN.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

The House passed a bill yesterday on a 307 – 119 vote that would force the Biden administration to permanently freeze the $6 billion funding it had opened up to Iran earlier this year in exchange for the release of five American detainees.Ninety Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in voting for the legislation. Republicans denounced the funding to Iran when it was announced in August, claiming that it would “reward hostage-taking.” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said “not a single penny” of the funds has been spent by Iran yet, and it would not be used for “nefarious reasons.” Brad Dress reports for The Hill.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted yesterday to issue subpoenas to GOP donor Harlan Crow and conservative legal activist Leonard Leo in its probe into ethical practices at the Supreme Court, nearly three weeks after the court issued a new ethics code. The Senate may be forced to hold a vote to enforce the subpoenas – which require 60 votes – if Leo and Crow choose not to comply. Lawmakers are seeking documents relating to gifts, trips, and accommodation provided to any member of the Supreme Court. Leo has made clear he will not “cooperate with this unlawful campaign of political retribution,” while Crow’s office issued a statement saying he is “willing to engage with the committee in good faith.” Melissa Quinn reports for CBS.

TRUMP-LEGAL MATTERS

Former President Donald Trump’s gag order which prevented him and his attorney from making public statements about the staff of the New York judge overseeing his ongoing civil trial was reinstated yesterday by an appeals court. Trump’s business fraud trial which also addresses other allegations including insurance fraud and falsifying business records continues. Ella Lee reports for The Hill.

Trump unleashed a torrent of warnings and grievances on his platform Truth Social in the past two days, where he called on the government to “come down hard” on MSNBC and “make them pay” for its critical reporting of Republicans, and also warned that his indictments have opened a “very big and dangerous Pandora’s Box,” following his recent indications that he will prosecute his enemies if elected. Trump also accused writer E. Jean Carroll of fabricating sexual assault allegations against him despite being found liable twice for defamation over similar comments. He also posted a series of targeted attacks at the wife of New York Judge Arthur Engoron – who is sitting on his ongoing civil fraud trial – and claimed she has made social media posts on X criticizing Trump and his family. Zachary Basu reports for Axios. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the state court system said Judge Engoron’s wife does not have an X account and “has sent no social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers.” Lauren del Valle reporting for CNN.