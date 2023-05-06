Russia – Ukraine
- Expert Q&A on What International Law Has to Say About Assistance to Russia’s War Against Ukraine
with Catherine Amirfar
- The Legal Authority to Create a Special Tribunal to Try the Crime of Aggression Upon the Request of the UN General Assembly
by Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Maggie Mills and Heather Zimmerman
World Press Freedom Day
- Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom as a Driver for All Human Rights
by Lord David Neuberger (@LordNeuberger), Can Yeginsu (@Can_Yeginsu), Catherine Amirfar and Baroness Helena Kennedy (@HelenaKennedyKC)
Holocaust Remembrance
- Sustaining Renewed Tolerance in Context: Reflections on the Holocaust in Estonia
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft
Sudan
- To End War in Sudan, Target the Generals’ War Chests
by Suliman Baldo (@SulimanBaldo)
G7 Summit / Nuclear Proliferation
- Biden Must Deliver on Disarmament at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball) and John Tierney (@RepTierney)
International Law on Space
- Remote Sensing from Space: What Norms Govern?
by Catherine Amirfar, Ina Popva, Christel Tham and Nicole Marton
Russia Election Interference
- The April 2023 Indictment for Russian Election Interference and Threats to U.S. Democracy
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
January 6th
- Introduction to Expert Statements on Democracy and Political Violence, submitted to January 6th House select committee
by Jacob Glick (@jhglick)
- Tracker: Litigation and Legislation on the “Insurrection Bar” to Office – Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Classified Information – Leaks
Social Media / First Amendment
- Montana is Trying to Ban TikTok. What Does the First Amendment Have to Say?
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein) and John Dellamore
Podcast
- The Just Security Podcast: The Battle for Sudan
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with (@Qabdulshafi), (@SulimanBaldo) and (@bechamilton)
- The Just Security Podcast: A Guilty Verdict in the Proud Boys Trial
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) and Mary McCord