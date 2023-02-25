Russia – Ukraine
- Q&A: A Ukrainian MP on National Unity and the Drive for the World’s Support
by Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress)
- In War, Ukraine’s Parliament Asserts Its Democratic Role
by Ukrainain MP Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa)
- One Year On: If Ukraine Falls, the Global Consequences Will Haunt the World for Generations
by Mark Malloch-Brown (@malloch_brown)
- A Pragmatic Legal Approach to End Russia’s Aggression
by Luis Moreno Ocampo (@MorenoOcampo1)
- Assessing Military Operations in the Black Sea a Year Into Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
- One Year Later, Lessons from Ukraine in Fighting Disinformation
by Adam Fivenson (@afivenson)
- Voices from the Frontlines of Democracy in Ukraine: Supporting and Protecting Civil Society
by Lauren Van Metre (@resilienceworks)
- Just Security Podcast: A Year in Russia’s War Against Ukraine: Forging a US Response
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
Speech or Debate Immunity
- The Limited Scope of Vice President Pence’s Speech or Debate Clause Immunity
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Speech or Debate Immunity Will Not Protect Scott Perry’s Phone
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
Immigration
- Troubling Signs in Biden Administration’s Recent Efforts to Reimplement Migrant Protection Protocols Program
by Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz)
Public Corruption
- Why Mohamed bin Salman’s Slush Fund is an Urgent National Security Matter for Congress
by Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1)