International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Could It Happen Here?: The Holocaust and Atrocities in the 21st Century
by Jonathan Leader Maynard (@jleadermaynard)
Israel – Palestine
- Israel is Annexing the West Bank. Don’t be Misled by its Gaslighting
by Tamar Megiddo (@TamarMegiddo), Ronit Levine-Schnur (@RonitLevSchnur) and Yael Berda (@YaelBerda)
Russia-Ukraine / Crime of Aggression
- Why a “Hybrid” Ukrainian Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression Is Not the Answer
by Jennifer Trahan
- Letter to Editor: On So-Called Selectivity and a Tribunal for Aggression Against Ukraine
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji)
Social Media / Content Moderation
- Facebook Beware: The “Rest of World” is Hitting Back
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) and Rosa Curling
Trump Financial Investigations
- Pomerantz vs. Pomerantz: An Annotation of His Leaked Resignation Letter in Manhattan DA Trump Investigation
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Trump’s Hush Money is News Again. Here’s Why We Should Care
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
Values in Foreign Policy Symposium
- Rephrasing the “Ethical Checklist”: Grappling with Tough Foreign Policy Choices
by Daniel R. Brunstetter
U.S. Transit Ban / Asylum
- Biden’s Embrace of Trump’s Transit Ban Violates US Legal and Moral Refugee Obligations
by Karen Musalo (@KarenMusalo)
U.S. Security / Human Rights
- The US Needs a Strategy for (Human) Security Cooperation
by Linda Bishai (@LindaBishai) and Laura R. Cleary