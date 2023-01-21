Russia – Ukraine / U.S. War Crimes Investigations
- Toward an Interim Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Just Security Podcast: Closing the War Crimes Impunity Gap
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
Values in Foreign Policy Symposium
Congressional Ethics
Biden / Classified Information
- Vice Presidents and Rules Governing Classified National Security Information
by J. William Leonard (@JBillLeonard)
Social Media
- It’s Past Time to Take Social Media Content Moderation In-House
by Paul M. Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett)
Cyber and International Law
- Poland’s Position on International Law and Cyber Operations: Sovereignty and Third-Party Countermeasures
by Przemysław Roguski (@Roguski_P)
Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act / Supreme Court
- Expert Recap and Analysis of Halkbank Oral Argument at the Supreme Court
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
US – Africa relations
- Yellen’s Trip to Africa: A Chance to Reset US-Africa Relations
by Kate Donald (@Mskaydee) and Anne-Marea Griffin (@annemarea)
Sudan / Democratization
- Justice Will Be Crucial to a New Deal in Sudan
by Jehanne Henry (@jehannehenry)
Turkey / Civil Resistance
- In the Global Resistance to Autocracy, Turkey’s Boğaziçi University Faculty Deserves Pride of Place
by Ayşe Candan Kirişci and Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci)eami