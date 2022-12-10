Russia-Ukraine
- The Absolute Clarity of International Legal Practice’s Rejection of Immunity Before International Criminal Courts
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji)
- Just Security Experts Address Int’l Criminal Court’s Assembly of State Parties: On the Crime of Aggression
by Just Security
January 6th
Election Law
- Oral Argument in Moore v. Harper and the Perils of Finding “Compromise” on the Independent State Legislature Theory
by Kate Shaw (@kateashaw1)
Congressional Oversight
- Just Security Podcast: The Balance of Power in a New Senate
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
Climate Change – “Ecoside”
- Watch This Space: Momentum Toward an International Crime of Ecocide
by Kate Mackintosh (@Katemackintosh2) and Lisa Oldring (@lisa_oldring)
Global Justice: Khmer Rouge Trials and Crimes Against Humanity
- UN Talks on Crimes Against Humanity Treaty Make Progress, But Also Reveal Hurdles
by Richard Dicker (@DickerRichard) and Paloma van Groll
- The Khmer Rouge Tribunal is Closting its Doors: Here’s What to Know About its Final Case
by Marija Đorđeska (@Marija Dordeska)
Human Rights: China (Uyghurs), Iraq (Yazidis), Returning Families from Syrian Camps
- As Women and Children Return to the West from Syrian Camps, Lessons From Sweden
by Beatrice Eriksson (@beatricebirgit)
- How the US Can Help the Struggling Yazidi Community in Iraq
by Abid Shamdeen (@AbidShamdeen)
- Uniting for Uyghurs at the United Nations
by Rayhan Asat (@RayhanAsat)