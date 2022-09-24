Russia-Ukraine
- Mexico’s Initiative for Dialogue and Peace in Ukraine
by Ambassador H.E. Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga
- Richard Gowan on Ukraine and How Russia’s War Reverberates at the United Nations
by Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)
- The Case for Creating an International Tribunal to Prosecute the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine: An agreement between the United Nations and Ukraine can pave the way
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- The Case for Creating a Special Tribunal to Prosecute the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine: Jurisdiction and composition
by Astrid Reisinger Coracini (@astrid_coracini)
United Nations
- Addressing Atrocity Crimes at the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th Session
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
- Framing the Problem of Hunger and Conflict at the UN Security Council
by Michael Fakhri (@MichaelFakhri)
- On Crimes Against Humanity, Protect the UN Sixth Committee’s Integrity With Action
by Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
International Criminal Court: Russia-Georgia
- In ICC Investigation of 2008 Russia-Georgia War Crimes, Don’t Let Justice Delayed Become Justice Denied
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith) and Nika Jeiranashvili (@NikaJei)
Trump Investigation: Finances
- Tipping Point? The New York Attorney General’s Case Against Trump
by E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
Azerbaijan – Armenia Conflict
- As Turkey Backs Azerbaijan’s Recent Strikes on Armenian Towns, Where Are Russia, the EU, and the US?
by Ambassador John E. Herbst (@JohnEdHerbst)
Rohingya
- Inching Forward but a Long Road Ahead to Achieve Justice for the Rohingya
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Family Repatriation – Counterterrorism
- European Court Tackles the Thorny Issue of Family Repatriation From Northeast Syria
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) and Anne Charbord (@ACharbord)
Detention in Iran
- How Biden Can Bring Detained Americans in Iran Home
by Mani Mostofi (@manimostofi)