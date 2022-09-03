Trump Documents Investigation
- Assessing Trump’s Claim of “Executive Privilege” on FBI Access to MAL Docs
by Michael Stern (@mls1776)
- A Damage Assessment of Trump’s ‘Declassification Defense’
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
Pakistan Floods
- Amid Devastating Floods, Pakistan’s Leaders Must Learn from the Past to Avoid Future Mistakes
by Jumaina Siddiqui (@jumainasiddiqui)
Russia – Ukraine
- The War in Ukraine and the Legitimacy of the International Criminal Court
by Yvonne Dutton and Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio)
Taliban Takeover Anniversary
- Terrorism Might Be the Least of Our Problems a Year After America’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- The World Should Protect Afghan Refugees Fleeing the Taliban’s Oppression
by Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAShrafHaidari)
- A Crisis of Justice for Afghan Victims of War
by Shaharzad Akbar (@ShaharzadAkbar)
Taiwan Relations
- Strategic Ambiguity Isn’t Working to Deter China on Taiwan – It Will Invade Anyway. It’s Time to Commit
by Peter Devine
Nuclear Proliferation
- The United Nations in Hindsight: The Security Council and Weapons of Mass Destruction
by Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin)
Democratization
- Rebooting Bosnia’s Constitutional Reform Process
by Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj)